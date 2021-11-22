Muslim Law Board seeks law against blasphemy, opposes forced conversions, rejects UCC

  1. Home
News Network
November 22, 2021

Kanpur, Nov 22: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has objected to the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) saying it does not go along with the fundamental rights that allows citizens to practice religion as has been enshrined in the Constitution.

Board officials and members rejected the UCC saying the Muslim society will not accept the proposed civil code as it is neither suitable nor useful for a vast multi-religious country like India.

Qasim Rasool Ilyas, Media Coordinator of the Board, told the media after a two-day convention here on Sunday that every citizen has been given the right in the Constitution to have faith in his religion and tell others about it.

"Uniform Civil Code is not appropriate in a multi-religious society. This is contrary to the fundamental rights of the Constitution," he said.

The board has demanded from the government not to impose UCC on Muslims. He said that the board is against those who conduct forced conversions. An appeal has been made to the Muslim community to oppose it.

The board also sought a new legislation against blasphemy while expressing concern over “increasing instances of insult to holy figures”.

A total of 11 resolutions were passed on Sunday, the last day of the session of Madrasa Darul Talim and Sanat (DTS) in Kanpur's Jajmau. Among them, disputes regarding WAQF properties and conversion etc. were prominent. The board opposed forced conversions and non-religious marriages.

The meeting resolved that no person, organization or government using WAQF has the right to sell it or use it for any other purpose against the intention of WAQF. It is an interference with the religious rights of Muslims and Sharia law, they said.

At the convention, it was demanded from the government that they should bring effective laws for women's safety. Strict action was demanded against those who commented on the Prophet.Special initiative was sought from the government to stop the increasing atrocities against minorities, Dalits and other weaker sections.

An appeal was made to the Muslim society to follow the Shariat, to marry with simplicity and not to ask for dowry. Resolve mutual disputes through arbitration and even then if things do not work out, approach the Darul Qaza. Avoid inter-religious marriage, as it creates division in the society and affects communal harmony, the officials at the convention decided.

The convention suggested religious rules and books are related to faith, so only those who understood religion have the right to interpret it. Governments or other institutions should refrain from interpreting religious books or religious terminology, they said.

News Network
November 11,2021

modibommai.jpg

Bengaluru, Nov 11: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said he did not discuss the Bitcoin scam with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but guessed Union Home Minister Amit Shah has more information on it.

"There was no discussion of the Bitcoin scam with the Prime Minister. In fact, I wanted to talk about it, but the PM cut short and asked me to work sincerely and said everything will be right... There was also no discussion on it with Amit Shah, but I guess he has more information on the scam than us," he told reporters here after meeting the Prime Minister.

Bommai said he did not talk much on politics with Modi, except that he informed him about the results of the just-concluded bypolls, in which BJP lost Hanagal seat by a thin margin and Sindagi by a big margin.

"Reacting to it, the PM advised me not to take it to the head. He said victory and defeat in elections are common. What is important is to win the confidence of people and win the maximum number of seats in the 2023 Assembly elections," Bommai said.

The Bitcoin scam has gripped the state with Congress leaders alleging involvement of big BJP leaders in it.

Congress leader and former IT minister Priyank Kharge yesterday said that the Bommai government will be dethroned due to the Bitcoin scam.

Speaking further, Bommai said the Prime Minister has agreed to visit Karnataka in December to lay the foundation stone to Bengaluru suburban railway project and other developmental works.

During the 90-minute meeting, Bommai said he explained to the PM various schemes implemented in 100 days of his rule.

The Chief Minister also met BJP National President JP Nadda on Wednesday night and discussed state politics. "Amit Shah and Nadda have advised me to work hard to win the maximum number of seats in the coming Legislative Council polls," Bommai said.

Nadda also assured to visit Bengaluru soon and hold meetings with state leaders to strengthen the party.

coastaldigest.com news network
November 15,2021

hamsalekhapejawar.jpg

Udupi, Nov 15: Acclaimed film composer and a songwriter Hamsalekha, who had sparked a row by making controversial remarks against former Pejawar Mutt pontiff Late Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji, has apologised for the same.

Hamsalekha, who predominantly works in the Kannada film industry, was invited as the chief guest at an award function in Mysuru, where he spoke about the ugly practice of untouchability in Hindu society.

Referred to the initiative undertaken by the late swamiji to visit the Dalit colonies, he said: "The best he can do is to go there and sit. Can he eat chicken if offered, or can he eat mutton fry or liver fry? I don't think that visiting the houses of Dalits is a big achievement." 

He went on to say that people of forward communities should take Dalits to their homes and feed them. They should also offer to wash the utensils used by the Dalits, he had commented.

However, as the video went viral and sparked outrage, Hamsalekha came out with an apology, the video of which he posted in the Facebook. "I know I was wrong in making such comments in an awards ceremony… Even my wife did not like some of my utterances and I sought apologies from her. I am a musician and do not want to hurt anyone... Please forgive me if my words have hurt you," he said in the video.

News Network
November 11,2021

Mumbai, Nov 11: The young man arrested over rape threats to Virat Kohli's nine-month-old daughter is an IIT Hyderabad graduate with a history of online trolling using multiple identities, the police said today. 

Ram Nagesh Srinivas Akubathini, 23, is a software engineer who had been working with a prominent food delivery app in Bengaluru until a month ago. He quit his job to prepare for a master's degree in the US.

He is in lock-up in Mumbai after his arrest in Hyderabad on Wednesday. In a few days, he would have headed to a US University but he had not bargained on getting caught.

A class 10 topper, Ram Nagesh was known kept to himself and his interactions were mostly online, according to those close to him.

A Telangana police officer said Ram Nagesh's father works in an ordnance factory at Sanga Reddy in Medak district. His father and a friend have gone with him to Mumbai.

Ram Nagesh, who reportedly ranked 2367 in the IIT-JEE or entrance exam, has a younger brother. The family, described as upper middle class, did not know of his trolling activities, the police say.

Ram Nagesh followed an account called "Gappistan Radio" that had tweeted against Virat Kohli, which led to a Twitter war between fans and haters, said Mumbai police sources.

After his late night tweet threatening the cricket captain's baby daughter, Ram Nagesh allegedly deactivated the account in the morning, realising that he would face the wrath for his shamelessness. He deleted two more accounts. But Virat Kohli's manager had already complained to the Mumbai Police Cyber Cell and an FIR (First Information Report) had been filed.

In an apparent bid to save him, his family has claimed he posted the rape threat "accidentally". He "must have mistyped after removing his lenses and he immediately deleted the post", his father said.

When the tweet screenshot went viral and was flagged to the police in Mumbai and Delhi, Ram Nagesh tried to play another game and changed his Twitter handle (@ramanheist) and pretended to be a Pakistani user @criccrazyygirl. But his handle was tracked down by fact-check websites. He also used another handle, @pellikuturuhere, which means "bride" in Telugu and indicated that the twitter handle belonged to a Telugu-speaking person.

Vicious comments had appeared on social media after India's loss to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in Dubai on October 24. Virat Kohli was also attacked after he spoke out against the incessant trolling of his teammate, Mohammed Shami, over his religion, after the loss.

"Attacking someone over their religion is the most pathetic thing one can do as a human. That is a very sacred and personal thing. People take out their frustration because they have no understanding of what we do," Virat Kohli had reporters before the match with New Zealand.

Comments "We're playing on the field, we're not a bunch of spineless people on social media. This has become a source of entertainment for some people which is very sad. All this drama created on the outside is based on people's frustrations. We stand by him 200 per cent. Our brotherhood in the team cannot be shaken," Mr Kohli had said.

