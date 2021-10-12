  1. Home
  2. Muslims who migrated to Pak not enjoying much respect, prestige there: Bhagwat

Muslims who migrated to Pak not enjoying much respect, prestige there: Bhagwat

News Network
October 13, 2021

New Delhi, Oct 13: Hindus and Muslims share the same ancestors and if this thought process had persisted at the time of the freedom movement, India's partition could have been stopped, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said Tuesday.

He said the Muslims who migrated to Pakistan don't enjoy much respect and prestige there while those who stayed here belong to India irrespective of their methodology of worship.

Bhagwat also called for a harmonious society.

India's age old culture of Hindutva and Sanatan Dharma is liberal, Bhagwat said, adding, "We inherited this culture and nobody can be differentiated due to their way of worshipping. Our (Hindus and Muslims) ancestors are one. If this thought process had persisted at the time of the freedom movement, there would have been a way to stop Partition."

Bhagwat made these remarks at the launch of a book on Hindutva icon VD Savarkar. He said Savarkar was a nationalist and visionary.

Bhagwat said Savarkar's Hindutva was all about a united India where no one is differentiated on the basis of their religion, caste and status and it was based on the idea of country first.

"Several people talked about Hindutva and unity in the Indian society, it was just that Savarkar spoke about it loudly and now, after so many years, it is being felt that had everyone spoken loudly, no division (of the country) would have happened," he added.

"Muslims who migrated to Pakistan after the partition have no prestige in that country, because they belong to India and it cannot be changed. We have the same ancestors, only our methodology of worship is different and we are all proud of our liberal culture of Sanatan Dharma. That heritage takes us forward, that is why all of us are living here together," Bhagwat said.

He also said whether it is Savarkar''s Hindutva or Vivekananda's Hindutva, all are the same as they all talk about the same cultural nationalism where people are not differentiated on the basis of their ideology.

"Why should we differentiate? We are born in the same country, we fought for it. It is just our methodology to worship god that is different. And different ways to worship god has been our tradition," Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief said it would not be inappropriate to call the current era as "Savarkar''s era as its an era of nationalists".

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 6,2021

APMusliyar.jpg

Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar, the grand mufti of India and the Chancellor of the Jamia Markaz has been honoured by the UAE government with a Golden visa. 

The religious leader received the Golden Visa at a ceremony held at the office of Dubai Naturalisation and Residence Department. 

The honour is given in recognition of the international ties between the UAE and Jamia Markaz, as well as educational exchanges and charitable activities.

The ten-year Golden Visa is issued by the UAE government to prominent individuals in various fields. 

Musliyar is said to be the first person to receive a Golden Visa from India for educational and charitable activities. He has a significant influence on the Arab region and international arenas as the grand mufti of India.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohammed Zayed Mohd. Happiness was also shared.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 8,2021

arbaz.jpg

Belagavi, Oct 8: The Belagavi police on Friday, 8 October, arrested 10 persons including a local leader of the Hindutva right-wing outfit, Sri Ram Sene, for having killed a 24-year-old Muslim youth, Arbaz Aftab Mulla in cold blood.

The Ram Sene leader, Pundalik Maharaj, was a suspect from the time Mulla's family accused him of having threatened the youth over a period of six months. Another Sri Ram Sene leader, Prashant Kallappa is also arrested. Also arrested are the parents of the woman with whom Mulla was in an alleged relationship.

Mulla's mother, Nazeema Mohammed Gouse Sheikh, had accused the woman's father of involvement. 

Communal Motive

On the day of the murder, Mulla was called from Belagavi to Khanapur. "He was murdered near the railway track. Then the body was thrown on the railway track to make it appear like a train accident or suicide attempt," Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi said at a press conference held on Friday.

The police confirmed that Arbaz Mulla was in love with a Hindu woman. Even after the deceased shifted from Khanapur to Belagavi, "the relationship continued". Two days before the murder, there was a meeting between some mediators and the families of the two.

"Even after the mediation had reached a settlement, the murder happened on 28 September," the SP said.

Answering a question about the murder being communal, the SP said, "Yes that is a party of the investigation".

Killers Hired

The parents – Shusheela Eerappa (42) and Eerappa Basavanni Kumbara (54) – had hired contract killers to finish off Mulla, the police said in a press release. Others arrested include Kuthabuddhin Allahbaksh (36), Maruthi Prahlad (30), Manjunath Thukaram (25), Ganapathi Jnaneshwara (27), Prashant Kallappa (28 and Praveen Shankar (28 and Shridhar MahadevaDoni (30).

Mulla was in a relationship with a woman, who was his neighbour. He was a resident of Belagavi even though he used to stay at Khanapur till six months ago.

Members of Sri Ram Sene had threatened him of dire consequences event three days before his death, the family had alleged. Mulla had gone missing on September 28 and his body was found on a railway track near Khanapur, Belagavi. He was a used cars salesman.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
October 2,2021

arbaz.jpg

Belagavi, Oct 2: Shocking news is coming in from Belagavi of Karnataka, where a Muslim youth was brutally murdered for allegedly having a love affair with a Hindu girl. 

28-year-old Arbaz’s body was found beheaded near the railway tracks of Khanapur. 

Railway cops have registered a case and investigating the matter. 

The mother of the victim in her complaint has alleged that the love affair between her son and a Hindu girl could have lead to his son's death. 

The investigation is underway based on the complaint. 

According to sources there was a rivalry between these two families because of the love affair between the son of Muslim family and the girl from a Hindu family. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.