  Over 2,000 expats embrace Islam at Dubai's Centre for Islamic Culture in first half of 2021

Over 2,000 expats embrace Islam at Dubai’s Centre for Islamic Culture in first half of 2021

News Network
June 28, 2021

Dubai, June 28: More than 2,000 expatriates from different countries living in Dubai embraced Islam this year, the Mohammad bin Rashid Centre for Islamic Culture has announced.

According to official statistics revealed by the centre, as many as 2,027 residents took their shahada (Islamic oath of declaration) at the Centre from January to June of 2021.

The centre that comes under the aegis of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) introduces new Muslims to the tolerant principles of Islam and provides social, educational and religious support.

The Center is keen to spread Islamic culture and its tolerant teachings by guiding new Muslims by teaching them, as well as spreading Islamic principles to followers of other religions who wish to know the true Islamic religion.

“The centre is constantly working to spread the values and principles of Islam to raise the level of public awareness among the communities residing in Dubai by using all technical means and human resources to reach various groups,” Hind Muhammad Lootah, Director of the centre said.

Lootah stressed that the centre introduces new Muslims to the tolerant principles of Islam and provides social, educational and religious support.

Hana Al Jallaf, Head of the New Muslims Welfare section, affirmed that based on the center’s civilised discourse that promotes tolerance values, acquainting residents with the Emirati and moderate Islamic culture, resulted in 2027 Dubai residents converting to Islam.

Al Jallaf explained that if anyone wants to know more about Islam or declare their shahada, then the centre provides various means, including IACAD’s call center 800600, the smart services portal www.iacad.gov.ae, IACAD’s application.

“One can also visit the centre for this purpose and make use of the in smart screens that can help them take shahada or obtain more knowledge about Islam,” he said.

People can also use online apps such as Microsoft teams and Zoom for the same, he added.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 15,2021

maravoor.jpg

Mangaluru, Jun 15: Amidst incessant rains in coastal Karnataka, Maravoor Bridge that connects to the Mangalore International airport with the city developed a major crack in the early hours of Tuesday, June 15.

The crack is visibly deep and wide that there is every possibility that the bridge might collapse at any time.

Keeping in mind the safety of the people vehicular movement has been cancelled on the bridge.

Traffic is diverted to two alternative routes. Those who want to go to other side of the Marvoor bridge from Kavoor can either use Kavoor-Kulur-KBS Jokatte-Porkody-Bajpe route or Pacchanady-Vamanjoor-Gurpur-Kaikamba-Bajpe route.

The relentless showers have piled on the misery in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Chikkamagaluru districts. Incidents of tree fall and damages to houses were reported from across the three coastal districts.

News Network
June 18,2021

Bengaluru, June 18: A decision on further relaxing lockdown restrictions in the state after June 21 when the current curbs come to an end, will be taken on Saturday, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said.

"The situation is improving. There is also a possibility of a third wave in the future, but despite that we will have to give some relaxations. We will discuss it at a meeting tomorrow evening, and take a decision," Yediyurappa told reporters on Friday. 

According to official sources, the government may announce relaxations in 11 districts where lockdown measures have continued, while further relaxations in terms of movement of people and opening of businesses may be announced in the remaining 19 districts from June 21.

The government had last week issued fresh guidelines extending the Covid-19-induced lockdown in 11 districts, which have a high positivity rate, till June 21, where citizens were allowed to buy essentials between 6 am and 10 am.

Some relaxations were announced in the remaining 19 districts from June 14, allowing essential shops to be open from 6 am to 2 pm, and the movement of people till 7 pm.

It had also imposed a Covid-19 curfew (daily) from 7 pm to 5 am and a weekend curfew from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday.

The 11 districts where strict lockdown measures have continued are Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu.

The Karnataka government had initially announced 14 days 'close-down' from April 27 but subsequently imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24, as the Covid-19 cases continued to spike. Citing lockdown yielding results and experts' advice, it was further extended till June 7 and then again till June 14.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister along with a few ministers today held discussions with officials on precautionary measures to be taken in case of the flood situation, due to monsoon rains in the state.

Yediyurappa said Maharashtra's irrigation minister will be visiting the state on Saturday and will hold discussions with him.

The release of excess water from dams in Maharashtra during heavy rains there usually causes a flood-like situation in the bordering districts of the state.

Yediyurappa said he will also hold a meeting via video conference on Saturday with Deputy Commissioners of 20 districts regarding monsoon preparedness and preventive measures to be taken in case of floods there.

Noting that the state is receiving good rains and farmers are involved in sowing activities, he said measures have been taken to ensure the availability of seeds and fertilisers without any shortage.

News Network
June 18,2021

Bengaluru, Jun 18: India Meteorological Department issued a red warning for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts of Karnataka on Friday.

According to the weather bulletin dated June 18, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over coastal and south interior Karnataka in the next 24 hours. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over North Interior Karnataka, the bulletin mentioned. 

Meanwhile, Shivamogga, Hassan, Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru districts were issued an orange warning. Bengaluru will likely receive rainfall, and the surface winds will likely be strong and gusty at times, the bulletin said. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 29 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively in Bengaluru.

According to IMD, except for one place in south interior Karnataka, the rest of the areas have experienced heavy to very heavy rainfall between June 17 and June 18, 8.30 am. Bhagamandala in Kodagu district recorded 21 cms of rainfall. Following Bhagamandala, several towns in Shivamogga, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts recorded very heavy to heavy rainfall ranging between 7-18 cm rainfall.

IMD’s regional branch in Bengaluru advised the fishermen to not venture into the sea on June 18 and June 19. 

It also issued a high-wave warning, forecasting high waves in the range of 3.5-4.8 meters till 11 pm until June 19 along the coast of Karnataka from Mangaluru to Karwar. The IMD had earlier announced that parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa, especially the coastal regions in the former two states, are likely to experience heavy rainfall. IMD had issued an orange warning for coastal Karnataka, with heavy rainfall expected to occur from June 14-18 over the region.

A report in a local publication said that the heavy rainfall in Malanadu and the coastal region had disrupted life. Rivers were flooded while roads and bridges in many places were cracked, read the report. The communication in the region was disrupted due to the heavy rainfall.

