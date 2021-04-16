  1. Home
  2. ‘Saints’ oppose end of Kumbh Mela despite rise in covid cases

News Network
April 17, 2021

Haridwar, Apr 17: Differences has emerged over ending the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar owing to the spike in Covid-19 cases as a section of akharas (order of saints) objected to the “unilateral” declaration by the Niranjani Akhara to pull out of the religious congregation.

Niranjani Akhara, an influential order of saints, had on Thursday evening announced the end of its participation in the Kumbh Mela from April 17. Shri Panchayati Akhara and Anand Akhara also declared an end to their respective participation in the once-in-12 years congregation.

Seers belonging to the Nirvani Akhara, Nirmohi Akhara and Digambar Akharas raised strong objections to the announcement to end the Kumbh Mela on April 17 by the Niranjani Akhara.

Mahant Rajendra Das of the Nirmohi Akhara accused seers of other akharas of spreading Covid-19 and flouting pandemic guidelines.

“None of the Bairagi akharas (Nirvani, Nirmohi and Digambar) have reported Covid-19 cases,” Das told the media in Haridwar.

He said the Uttarakhand government had announced that the Kumbh Mela would continue till April 30 and demanded an apology from the Niranjani Akhara for declaring that the congregation would end on April 17.

“It is dishonest to declare that the Kumbh has ended early. The Kumbh Parv is decided by the alignment of stars and planets. It will end on the full moon day (April 27),” Swami Avimuketeshwaranand said in Haridwar.

He said Covid-19 has spread across the country and there was no safer place to go to protect oneself from the infectious disease.

“It would be better if we stay at the Kumbh premises and follow physical distancing protocols and wear masks all the time,” Avimukteshwaranand, the disciple of Dwarkapeeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopananda Saraswati, said.

He said the religious discourses by the Shankaracharya have been suspended to avoid large gatherings at the mela premises.

News Network
April 14,2021

New Delhi, Apr 14: The government of India today decided to cancel CBSE board exams for Class 10 and postpone Class 12 exams.

"The Board Exams for Class XIIth to be held from May 4th to June, 14th, 2021 are hereby postponed. These exams will be held hereafter. The situation will be reviewed on 1st June 2021 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations," tweeted Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

The results of Class 10 board exam will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the board, Pokhriyal added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Secretary & other important officials at 12 noon today following which the decision was taken.

News Network
April 2,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 2: Amidst fresh spike in covid cases, the Karnataka government today ordered the closure of gyms and swimming pools and capped the seating capacity in theatres at 50 per cent in a new set of guidelines. 

The new restrictions will be in force till April 20, Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar said in his order. 

Besides the closure of gyms and swimming pools, the government has ordered apartment complexes to shut common facilities such as party halls and clubhouses. 

“In cinema halls, alternate seating subject to a maximum of 50 per cent seating capacity only shall be allowed in the districts of Bengaluru Urban and Rural, including BBMP, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Bidar and Dharwad,” the order stated. 

Gatherings and functions are prohibited in places of religious worship, but individuals are allowed to visit them and offer prayers, the order specified. Restrictions on public gatherings and congregations during religious festivals and jathras/fairs will continue, it added. 

The government has also clamped down on rallies, dharnas irrespective of the reason. 

The order stated that classes 6-9, including Vidyagama, will be suspended, but that classes 10-12 can continue. However, physical attendance is not a must. Even college classes will be closed, except those due for board or university exams. 

Similarly, boarding schools and residential hostels will be closed, except for students of classes 10-12 and college-goers appearing for exams, the order stated. 

Public transport will function normally without exceeding seating capacity. 

The new curbs signal the alarm within the B S Yediyurappa administration as the number of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka breached the 10-lakh mark this week. “It has been observed that there has been a persistent rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state during the last one month,” the order pointed out. 

In the districts of Bengaluru Urban and Rural, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Bidar and Hubballi-Dharwad, the number of customers in pubs, bars, clubs and restaurants is capped at 50 per cent. 

“Strict Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) like ensuring wearing of masks, physical distancing, provision of hand sanitiser/hand wash shall be enforced. If there is any violation in pubs, bars, clubs, restaurants, the facility shall be closed till the pandemic is over,” the order stated. 

The above rule will apply to shopping malls, closed markets and departmental stores, which will be closed if violations occur. 

The number of persons allowed for various activities will remain the same: 500 people at marriages if it is an open space, 200 in a hall or a closed space; 100 people at birthday celebrations in open spaces and 50 in closed spaces; 100 people at funerals in an open space, 50 if closed; 50 people at cremations and burials; 100 people in all other congregations; 500 are allowed in religious and political gatherings in open spaces.

News Network
April 5,2021

desh.jpg

Mumbai, Apr 5: Amid a major controversy and allegations of corruption, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has resigned in the wake of the Bombay High Court order instituting a CBI probe against him following allegations made by former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh.

Deshmukh called on NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and held discussions. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar too met Pawar Senior.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said that Deshmukh is on his way to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and formally hand over his resignation.

Earlier, Param Bir Singh had alleged that Deshmukh fixed a Rs 100-crore collection target for suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze.

Deshmukh (70), a senior politician from Vidarbha, is a loyalist of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and a confidante of party’s general secretary Praful Patel.

