  Significance of Ugadi 2021: Everything you need to know

coastaldigest.com web desk
April 13, 2021

Natives of Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh celebrate Ugadi on the Pratipada Tithi of Chaitra, Shukla Paksha. It marks the beginning of their New Year. This festival concurs with Sindhi people's Cheti Chand, Maharashtrians and Konkani's Gudi Padwa and Samvatsara. Read on to know the Ugadi 2021 date and significance.

Significance

Ugadi is traditionally referred to as Yugadi. It consists of two Sanskrit words- Yug meaning era and Adi meaning beginning). On this day, people rise early, take an oil bath and wear new clothes to symbolise a new beginning. 

The festivities begin with the decoration of the courtyard and the house with rangoli, flowers and torans made of mango leaves and most importantly, neem. 

Ugadi and Spring Season

Ugadi marks the beginning of spring or the Vasant Ritu. Farmers wait for the first showers after the New Year to plough and begin the next cycle of farming. The festival celebrates nature's regeneration. All trees begin to sprout tender leaves. The markets are flooded with different types of fruits. And most importantly Neem trees begin to blossom.

New Ventures on Ugadi

Ugadi is also considered to be the ideal time to start new ventures. Housewarming, starting of construction of new houses, important documents are signed, purchases are made on the day. The day symbolises hope. A day to start afresh. To forget all the bad of the previous year.

Ugadi Pachadi

Ugadi Pachadi which is distributed on the day is a unique dish with a mixture of six tastes ranging from sweet to bitter. It comprises of jaggery, raw mango, tamarind, neem flowers, salt and green chilli. This is the first dish that people have on Ugadi day.

Ugadi Pachadi has an important symbolic meaning that life brings different experiences ranging from sweet to bitter. Therefore, each individual should learn to take the different experiences in one's stride and move ahead.

Instead of the Ugadi Pachadi, in some places people serve jaggery mixed with neem leaves. The bitter taste of neem leaves and the sweet of jaggery symbolise joy and sorrow in life. This is more popular with Kannadigas.

April 1,2021

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has granted three more weeks to government authorities to respond to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking the introduction of Islamic banking in the Union Territory (UT).

A division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Sindhu Sharma Chief while hearing the PIL filed by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) granted three more weeks to the Union Finance Ministry, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the UT government to respond to the contents of the PIL.

Advocate Zaffar Shah representing the J&K Bank informed the court that already a response has been filed by the bank with respect to the litigation.

Currently, there are no guidelines for Islamic banking, which is based on the principles of not charging interest.

The PIL filed in 2018 is seeking directions upon the union finance ministry for issuing necessary notification for the introduction of Sharia compliant windows (Islamic banking) as recommended by Deepak Mohanty Committee as well as in the light of a report of the inter-departmental group of the RBI.

The NGO, in its petition, submits that “majority of the citizens in Jammu and Kashmir are Muslims by faith and thus have a constitutional right to enjoy all avenues of development provided the same do not contravene the article of their faith”.

It has also sought direction to J&K Bank to take immediate steps for opening of Shariah compliant windows to accomplish the object of mass-level participation in Shariah banking.

“The J&K Bank Limited be directed to place the entire details of non-performing accounts (NPAs) before this court and the steps taken for recovery of the outstanding amount as the same is public money which cannot be allowed to be misappropriated either by the account holders or by the management of the said bank,” the plea reads.

April 5,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 5: Will covid-19 vaccines protect you from novel coronavirus? If you think “yes”, the ground reality is quite different. Many hospitals in Karnataka have confirmed that healthcare workers and other personnel have been contracting covid-19 even after receiving the second dose.

The Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) has found over a dozen positive cases among MBBS students on the campus despite being inoculated with the second dose, according to Dr Smitha Segu, nodal officer.

“None of the index cases had a travel history. They were tested after they developed symptoms. Subsequent testing of other students at the BMCRI hostel found 13 positive cases. Some of the students had recently been vaccinated,” she said, adding that all positive students are currently under isolation in separate hostel rooms.

Another official said cases have been found in other medical colleges. “Some colleges have reported between 10 and 12 cases,” the source said, cautioning that the infection was spreading from medical students to their friends in non-medical areas of study such as engineering.

“We are at an inflection point because colleges are conducting exams at physical locations. A chunk of the daily cases being reported every day are college students,” the source added.

Officially, there is no data on how widespread the problem is. According to the latest data, 3.48 lakh healthcare workers have received the second dose across the state.

But Health Commissioner Dr Thrilok Chandra said the particular data point of healthcare worker infections after vaccination is not yet being tracked. According to one government source, however, at least two dozen cases have been officially recorded so far. 

According to the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes’ Association (Phana), such infections are no longer uncommon. “There are many cases being reported to us, to the point that on Saturday, we asked the government to start an awareness campaign informing healthcare workers about the limitations of the vaccine,” said Dr Prasanna H M, president of Phana.

Virologist Dr V Ravi blamed the misperception of the vaccine. “All Covid vaccines authorised for human use only guarantee protection against severe disease and death. They do not protect against infection,” he stated.

It is a clear case of Peltzman Syndrome, added Dr C N Manjunath, director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research. The phenomenon describes how individuals respond to safety measures with a compensatory increase in risky behaviour.

At Jayadeva, two nurses in their thirties contracted the disease within weeks of receiving their second dose a fortnight ago. 

“We think the nurses contracted the disease while outside or from their families. They were tested after they developed symptoms of the disease. However, the severity of infection was less,” Dr Manjunath said.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 30,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 30: Asmath Sharmeen T S of Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru, has secured 1st Rank in Civil Engineering for the academic year 2019-20 in the university examinations conducted by VTU, Belagavi. 

Asmath Sharmeen T S secured the rank by scoring a CGPA of 9.42 in her under graduation in civil engineering. She has also bagged 13 Gold Medals which is the highest number of gold medals won by a single student. She will be receiving her degree and medals from his Vajubhai Vala, the Chancellor of the University during the 20th Annual Convocation to be held on 3rd April 2021 at VTU, Belagavi.

Asmath Sharmeen has brought laurels to her college by securing First Rank in Civil Engineering among 203 affiliated institutions of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi. Her faculty members say that she was not only excellent in Academics but also in extra-curricular activities right from her first semester and Sahyadri college was looking forward to a rank from such a talent. She is currently preparing for competitive exams for a high yielding career. She is daughter of Shareef and Shaheeda from Kasaragod.

The lists of gold medals received by Asmath Sharmeen T S are Sri Nijagunappa Gurulingappa Hakkapakki Gold Medal, R N Shetty Gold Medal, Sir M Visvesvaraya Co-operative Bank Gold Medal, N Krishnamurthy Memorial Gold Medal, Jain University Gold Medal, Dr. M C Srinivas Murthy Memorial Cash Prize, Er. H S Siddalingaiah Civil Engineering Memorial Award (Cash Prize), National Institute of Engineering Silver Jubilee Gold Medal, Jyothi Gold Medal, Murty’s Medal of Excellence, Sri. S G Balekundri Gold Medal, VTU Gold Medal and Dr. (Smt.) Malathi Kesaree Gold Medal.

Dheeraj M from MBA secures 8th Rank

Dheeraj M of Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management has secured 8th Rank in MBA for the academic year 2019-20 in the university examinations conducted by VTU, Belagavi. He scored a CGPA of 8.57. He was placed from the campus and is currently working as the Audit Associate at KPMG GDC. As a student, Dheeraj has pursued several social concern projects and has also won Govt. Funding and Best Project Award in KSCST Student Project Scheme. He is son of Janardhana Rai and Revathi Rai of Kasaragod.

Sahyadri College management, principal, and faculty members are extremely proud of the university level achievement of the students.

