  Varanasi court allows excavation by ASI at historic Gyanvapi Masjid amid Kashi temple row

April 8, 2021

Varanasi, Apr 8: In a controversial decision, a local court in Varanasi has ruled in favour of excavation by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple and the adjacent Gyanvapi Masjid. The ASI is likely to set up a five-member team that will visit the campus soon. 

A petition was filed in December 2019 by advocate Vijay Shankar Rastogi on behalf of Swayambhu Jyotirlinga Bhagwan Vishweshwar in the court of civil judge. The petitioner requested for a survey of the entire Gyanvapi compound by the ASI. He had filed the petition as the 'next friend' of Swayambhu Jyotirlinga Bhagwan Vishweshwar. In January 2020, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee had filed an objection against the petition.

The petitioner had contended that the Kashi Vishwanath temple was built by Maharaja Vikramaditya about 2,050 years ago, but Mughal emperor Aurangzeb destroyed the temple in 1664 and used its remains to construct a mosque, which is known as Gyanvapi masjid, on a portion of the temple land. The petitioner requested the court to issue directions for the removal of the mosque from the temple land and give back its possession to the temple trust.

The first petition was filed in the Varanasi civil court in 1991 on behalf of Swayambhu Jyotirlinga Bhagwan Vishweshwar seeking permission for worship in Gyanvapi.

The petition contended that the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act was not applicable on the suit as the mosque was constructed over a partly demolished temple and many parts of the temple exist even today. In 1998, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee moved the high court contending that the mandir-masjid dispute could not be adjudicated by a civil court as it was barred by the law. The high court stayed the proceedings in the lower court which had continued for the past 22 years.

In February 2020, the petitioners approached the lower court again with a plea to resume the hearing as the high court had not extended the stay in the past six months. The Gyanvapi mosque shares a boundary wall with Kashi Vishwanath temple.

News Network
April 2,2021

Mysuru, Apr 2: Faced with allegations of revolting against Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and the BJP, state minister K S Eshwarappa on Friday asserted that he was never a rebel but loyal to the party. Eshwarappa, also a former state BJP president, had come under attack for complaining to Governor Vajubhai Vala about Yediyurappa''s alleged interference in the affairs of his department.

"I am not rebel but loyal. I have always been loyal from the beginning and will never rebel against my party," Eshwarappa told a press conference here.

He, however, insisted that his outrage was only to seek justice.

Clarifying his position, Eshwarappa said Rs 1,299 crore pertaining to his department was sanctioned, including Rs 65 crore to the Bengaluru Urban District Panchayat, without his knowledge.

"Without my knowledge Rs 65 crore was sanctioned for the Bengaluru Urban district Panchayat.Further, Rs 774 crore was released in the first instalment and Rs 460 crore in the second instalment. So altogether Rs 1,299 crore was released, which violates the Business Transaction Rules," the minister alleged.

Stating that he wrote to party leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister against the violation, Eshwarappa stopped the release of grants.

However, the Chief Minister wrote to the Principal Secretary directing him to release the funds "and later inform the minister," Eshwarappa alleged.

Accordingly, the Principal Secretary followed the order only to cancel it later after Eshwarappa told him that this violated the business transaction rules.

The minister clarified there was nothing personal with Yediyurappa and added that he had to flag the issue to prevent setting up a new precedent for other chief ministers to bypass the ministers concerned and release grants.

To a question, Eshwarappa said the Chief Minister seems to have been misled by a set of people who had in the past misguided him to rebel against the BJP and form the Karnataka Janata Party. Eshwarappa yesterday drew flak from the BJP and some ministers who said his act of complaining to the governor against the chief minister was ''not right''. BJP national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh has said Eshwarappa should not have written such a letter, being a senior leader and a minister.

News Network
March 25,2021

Kolkata, Mar 25: A day after BJP West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh courted controversy for suggesting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should "wear bermuda shorts to display her injured leg", he justified his remark. 

She’s our CM, we expect her to act appropriately, befitting Bengal’s culture. A woman showing her legs in a saree is inappropriate. People are objecting. I found it objectionable so I spoke," Ghosh said. 

The ruling TMC on Wednesday slammed his remark as a "distasteful comment" and women expressed outrage over the remark on social media.

Even though no one was named in the video of the purported speech by Ghosh, known for his controversial comments in the past, most commentators took the comments to be directed at Banerjee. In the video, Ghosh was seen stating at an election meeting in Purulia on Monday that after the foot was bandaged, she is displaying the leg to everyone. "....she is wearing saree with one leg covered but kept another open for viewing. Haven't seen anyone draping a saree in such a way."

"If she has to display her leg for viewing, she can very well wear bermuda shorts. That will help to have a better view," the BJP MP was purportedly heard stating.

News Network
March 27,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 27: The father and brother of the woman allegedly in the CD have blamed the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar for the BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi's sex CD scandal. 

Speaking to media persons after giving their statement before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) the duo said that it is a "handy work" of D K Shivakumar.

"We have spoken to SIT officials and given our statement to them. We have an audio clipping of our sister and the same has been given to SIT officials. During the conversation, my sister had told us that she is at D K Shivakumar's house and he is sending her away from the state safely. Making such videos, keeping a woman to take their political revenge is not the right thing," the brother said.

He added that On March 2, his sister's mobile phone was switched off. "We called on her male friend's phone and spoke to her. She told us that the videos are morphed and edited. D K Shivakumar is sending her to Goa safely," he said.

Her father said, "I am an ex-serviceman, using a Schedule Tribe (ST) woman for their political gain is not a manhood, it's a dirty politics." "We don't want to make any more allegations, we just want our daughter back home. We need the support of policemen and media persons to bring her back home. She had come home last on February, 5, but after March 2, she spoke to us over the phone. The suspected kingpin media person's statement about the incident is false."

The SIT had subjected parents to questioning in the Interrogation Cell in Adugodi based on their complaint of kidnap and the woman's video clip. The SIT questioned them for over six hours from 11 am to 5:30 pm. 

Senior officials including Soumendu Mukherjee, additional commissioner of police (West) (head of SIT), Sandeep Patil, joint commissioner of police (Crime), and others visited the Interrogation Cell and spoke to the parents of the woman.

This is the second time the parents were questioned. The first time they were questioned in Kalaburagi a few days ago.

