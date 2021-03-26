All India Catholic Union demands action on vigilantes, cops for harassing nuns in train

  1. Home
Media Release
March 26, 2021

The All India Catholic Union has called upon the Prime Minister and the Home Minister of India to take exemplary action against the vigilante group and the police involved in the harassment of two Sacred Heart Nuns and two student Nuns in a moving train near Jhansi. In Uttar Pradesh. The police, instead of warding off and arresting the men, instead forced the women off the train, and took them to the police station.

Two of the women are from Kerala. The chief minister of Kerala has also written to the Central government on the issue. The Union Home Minister, Mr Amit Shah, who was campaigning in Kerala, said the criminals “will be brought to justice.’

The following is the full text of the AICU’s letter

Mr Amit Shah
Honourable Union Home Minister
Government of India, New Delhi

Re: Harassment of Nuns in train in Uttar Pradesh by vigilantes
Dear Sir

Greetings from the All India Catholic Union [AICU].

AICU, the 101 year old Laity movement in the country, thanks you for assuring that the culprits who harassed four Nuns during their train journey via Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh this week will be brought to justice at the earliest. Although you made the assurance to the people of Kerala where you were campaigning in the state assembly elections, we hope the assurance is to the entire community in India which has been shocked by the vigilante persecution of religious women of the community in public transport with the active participation of policemen.

Such incidents, you will agree, bring India to shame in the eyes of the world and prompt United Nations and other international human rights groups to mention them in their reports.

We hope the government of India has written strongly to the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh as also to the Union Railways minister in whose jurisdiction this crime took place. There is no place in any civilised and tolerant democracy for such vigilante harassment.

As you know, the Christian community the world over is currently observing the holy season of Lent which will conclude with Good Friday, marking the crucifixion of Jesus Christ about two millennium ago in Jerusalem, and then His Resurrection three days later on Easter, which this year falls on 4th April. That such incidents take place at all is a matter of deep concern, and that such targeted hate amounting to violence and gender harassment happen now is extremely alarming and of great concern.

As has been brought to your notice, two nuns and two postulants [trainee sisters] of the Sacred Hearts Congregation of Delhi Province were forced to get off a train by the Railway police in Jhansi after a group of men in the train, who claimed to be working for the “Hindu Samaj” accosted them in the moving train. They accused the sisters of trying forceful conversion. This was a blatant lie. The young women were going home for Easter holidays and the seniors accompanied them for safety. The video, which has gone viral, shows the men started chanting Jai Shriram and Jai Hanuman accusing the Sisters of conversions. The 19-year-old students repeatedly told them that they are Christians, showing their identity proof, but the men would not leave them.

The police who came showed little respect for the law of the land, and instead of restraining the men, forced the nuns to get down at the Jhansi railway station. At the railway platform, more than 150 men surrounded the sisters, shouting slogans. The nuns were taken to the police station and the mob followed them shouting slogans.

We expect the Honourable Prime Minister of India, and you, to assure the minority communities in the country that vigilante groups will not be allowed a free hand in terrorising helpless people who cannot defend themselves. We also expect that the police forces of the states and particularly those in the control of the Central will be cautioned they will invite severe disciplinary action if seen abetting such crimes, or remaining bystanders when self-appointed vigilantes take the law in their own hands.

Thank you
God bless India
Lancy D Cunha
National President, All India Catholic Union
John Dayal
Spokesperson, AICU

Nuns-Jhansi.jpg

News Network
March 17,2021

loudspeaker.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 17: In an order with far-reaching implications, the Karnataka State Board of Auqaf has issued a circular to all the mosques and dargahs (mausoleums) in the state not to use loudspeakers between 10 pm and 6 am, saying the ambient noise level around these structures has "deleterious effects on human health and the psychological well-being of people".

In the circular dated March 9, the board said, "The loudspeakers shall not be used at night time, which shall mean from 10 pm to 6 am."

Further underlining the "silence zones", the circular said any violation will be liable for the penalty.

"The areas comprising not less than 100 metres around hospitals, educational institutions and courts are declared as silence zones.

"Whoever uses sound amplifier or burst sound-emitting firecrackers, uses a loudspeaker or public address system in a silence zone is liable for penalty under the provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act-1986," the circular read.

These decisions were taken at the board's 327th meeting held on December 19, 2020, regarding strict adherence to the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 in Karnataka and "it unanimously resolved to create awareness amongst the managements of Masjids and Dargahs".

"It is observed that increasing the ambient noise level around many a Masjid and Dargahs due to generator sets, loudspeakers and public address systems have deleterious effects on human health and the psychological well-being of people," the order noted.

The board reminded the mutawallis and managing committees of the mosques and dargahs that it had issued a circular on July 10, 2017 (when Siddaramaiah headed the Congress government in Karnataka) to follow the ambient noise standards in accordance with the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

The circular said that loudspeakers should be used only for "azan" and other important announcements, whereas the congregational Salat, Jumma Qutba, Bayans, religious socio-cultural and knowledge-based functions shall be performed with the speakers installed on the premises of the mosques and dargahs.

The noise-governing apparatus may be installed in the institutions in consultation with the local environment officers.

The Khateeb O Imam of Bengaluru's Jamia Masjid, Maqsood Imran, told media that he too has received the circular. He added that they have spoken to the CEO of the board about revising the circular since the morning "azan" is an important one.

He shared a letter written by Waqf Board member and MLA Tanveer Sait to the CEO of the board.

In the letter, Sait said, "As the board is an autonomous body, keeping this instruction in the view, you are hereby directed to issue an amended circular at the earliest, considering sunrise timings and use of loudspeakers sensibly between 10 pm to 5 am as the holy month of Ramzan is fast approaching."

Former chairman of the state Waqf Board Anwar Manippady told the press, "It is a great step towards amiability in the society between the two communities -- minorities and majorities."

News Network
March 18,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 18: The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the top decision-making body of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), will be held for two days starting from March 19 in Bengaluru that will deliberate on ways to expand the RSS Sangh work in the country, the Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, Arun Kumar, said here on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here, Kumar said the ABPS will focus more on networking with people and engage them in a constructive way, besides deliberating on cultural and social issues.

"The ABPS will also discuss ways to expand the Sangha work in the country," he added.

According to him, the ABPS will review the work done in the last three years and deliberate on the work to be done in the next three years.

Speaking on the work during the pandemic, he claimed that people and volunteers from all walks of life, who served the society in their own way, came in contact with the Sangh (RSS).

"Therefore the ABPS will focus on networking with such people and engage them in a constructive way. The ABPS will also deliberate on cultural and social issues," he explained.

According to him, ABPS 2021 will be a hybrid event due to the Covid pandemic and it could not be held last year 2020 owing to an outbreak of the pandemic.

He said that the ABPS would commence on Friday (March 19 at 8.30 am and conclude on March 20th. "The ABPS also forms an electoral college and will also vote for the Sarkaryavaha (General Secretary)," he said.

Kumar said that generally 1,500 delegates take part in the annual ABPS meeting but due to the prevailing pandemic, only 450 delegates are present in Bengaluru while the remaining will be attending through an online facility established in 44 pranths (working units of RSS) across the country.

He said that the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal had already commenced which will conclude on Thursday (March 18th) in which agenda of the ABPS along with resolutions will be finalised.

Akhil Bharatiya Sah Prachar Pramukhs Narendra Thakur and Sunil Ambekar, Kshetriya Karyavah of the Dakshina Madhya Kshetra for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Na. Thippeswamy, and Karnataka Dakshina Pranth Prachar Pramukh Pradeep were also present.
 

