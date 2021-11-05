  1. Home
  2. Here’s the probable date of Ramadan 2022

Here’s the probable date of Ramadan 2022

News Network
November 6, 2021

Dubai: The holy month of Ramadan 2022 will in all probability fall on April 2, 2022, and end on May 1 in the Middle East, according to a report by the Arabia Weather.

This means we are 147 days away from Ramadan, the month of spiritual cleansing and purification for Muslims.

A study conducted by Arabia Weather showed that the sighting of the crescent of Ramadan 2022-1443 will be possible after sunset on Friday, April 1, 2022, where astronomical calculations indicate that the central coupling (central new moon) will happen at dawn on Friday, April 1, 2022, 03:24am Makkah time.

The moon will remain in the sky of Mecca after sunset for 15 minutes, and the age of the crescent will be about 15 hours, which means that seeing the crescent will be possible, and therefore Ramadan is expected to be on Saturday, April 2, 2022, in all Arab countries.

In Islam, Ramadan is the ninth month of the Muslim calendar and the holy month of fasting. It begins and ends with the appearance of the crescent moon.

Because the Muslim calendar year is shorter than the Gregorian calendar year, Ramadan begins 10 to 12 days earlier each year, allowing it to fall in every season throughout a 33-year cycle.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 27,2021

Bengaluru, Oct 27: All state-run temples and religious institutions under the Muzrai department have been directed to conduct a ‘gau puja’ (cow worship) on the occasion of Deepavali/Bali Padyami on November 5. 

In a circular, the department has asked temples to worship the cow in a traditional manner during the godhuli lagna between 5.30 pm and 6.30 pm on the day.

The circular was issued following directions from Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle.

“Of late, people in towns and cities have forgotten gau puja. It is only appropriate to identify at least one day in a year where the cow is worshipped in line with the Sanatana Hindu Dharma’s view of the cow as gaumata and to introduce the concept of gau puja to future generations,” the circular stated. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 3,2021

New Delhi, Nov 3: The Gurgaon administration has withdrawn permission for Muslims to offer namaz at eight of 37 previously designated prayer sites.

The administration said permission had been cancelled after "objections" from residents and warned that if similar "objections" were raised at other prayer sites, "permission will not be given there too".

"Consent from the administration is necessary for namaz in any public and open place," Gurgaon authorities said, adding, "If local people have objections at other places also, permission will not be given to offer namaz there too."

Four of the eight sites are Bengali Basti (Sector 49), Block V of DLF Phase 3, Surat Nagar Phase 1 and an area near the DLF Square Tower on Jacaranda Marg.

The others are on the outskirts of the Kherki Majra and Daulatabad villages, near the Ramgarh village in Sector 68, and an area between Rampur village and Nakhrola Road.

Namaz can be offered, the administration said, at mosques or Eidgah (or open-air prayer sites), or at a private or designated site, of which there are now only 29.

The administration did say, however, that a committee constituted by Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg would hold discussions on identifying places to offer namaz.

The committee consists of a Sub Divisional Magistrate, an Assistant Commissioner of Police and members of both religious organisations and civil society groups, and will work towards resolving the issue and ensuring local residents do not face any problem in offering prayers.

The committee will also ensure namaz is not offered on roads or public place, and that consent is taken from locals at the time of designating a spot for offering prayers.

The administration has also called upon religious communities to maintain law and order; extensive security arrangements have been made by the police in this regard, it said.

On several occasions over the past few weeks, residents of some Gurgaon neighborhoods and members of right-wing groups have protested against Friday namaz at public grounds.

"Locals staged a protest against Friday namaz at a ground in Sector 47 for the fourth consecutive week by performing puja. Efforts are ongoing for a solution, including finding an alternate place for namaz," ACP Aman Yadav had said.

"Earlier also two rounds (of talks) were held under the chairmanship of the Sub Divisional Magistrate (Badshahpur). We are making efforts to find a solution and resolve the issue amicably," he added.

Sector 47 residents had claimed the ground in question had only been offered for one day.

"The residents have shown us the list which was issued three years ago. We have to verify the list from our end also. If the ground had given to Muslim community for a single day, then the administration will take necessary action," ACP Yadav said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.