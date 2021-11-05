Here’s the probable date of Ramadan 2022

Dubai: The holy month of Ramadan 2022 will in all probability fall on April 2, 2022, and end on May 1 in the Middle East, according to a report by the Arabia Weather.

This means we are 147 days away from Ramadan, the month of spiritual cleansing and purification for Muslims.

A study conducted by Arabia Weather showed that the sighting of the crescent of Ramadan 2022-1443 will be possible after sunset on Friday, April 1, 2022, where astronomical calculations indicate that the central coupling (central new moon) will happen at dawn on Friday, April 1, 2022, 03:24am Makkah time.

The moon will remain in the sky of Mecca after sunset for 15 minutes, and the age of the crescent will be about 15 hours, which means that seeing the crescent will be possible, and therefore Ramadan is expected to be on Saturday, April 2, 2022, in all Arab countries.

In Islam, Ramadan is the ninth month of the Muslim calendar and the holy month of fasting. It begins and ends with the appearance of the crescent moon.

Because the Muslim calendar year is shorter than the Gregorian calendar year, Ramadan begins 10 to 12 days earlier each year, allowing it to fall in every season throughout a 33-year cycle.