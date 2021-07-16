  1. Home
  2. Saudi Arabia prepares to receive Hajj pilgrims

Saudi Arabia prepares to receive Hajj pilgrims

News Network
July 16, 2021

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has stopped issuing prayer permits at the Grand Mosque from Friday in preparation to receive pilgrims. Permits will be issued again from July 24.

The annual pilgrimage to the holy city of Makkah is considered the world’s largest human gathering. Almost 2.5 million pilgrims were present in 2019. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in restricting the number of pilgrims, all from within the Kingdom, to 60,000 this year.

Last year, following the onset of the Covid crisis, just 1,000 pilgrims were allowed.

The Ministry of Health said more than 21 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Saudi Arabia through more than 560 vaccination sites. It has also emphasised the importance of adhering to precautionary measures in family gatherings during the Eid Al Adha holiday. 

These include wearing masks, avoiding shaking hands and maintaining a safe distance to limit the spread of the disease and to ensure safety for all.

Saudi Arabia reported 15 more Covid-related deaths on Thursday, taking the total to 8,035. There were 1,165 new cases and 506,125 people have contracted the disease in the country. A total of 11,172 cases are active, with 1,429 being critical.  

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 15,2021

Madinah, July 15: Dr Muḥammad Muḥsin Khan, the famous translator of the Quran into English (who co-translated it along with the erudite Dr. Muḥammad Taqī al-Dīn al-Hilālī), and the first person to translate the Ṣaḥīh of Imām al-Bukhārī into English, passed away today morning in the city of Madinah. He was 97.

His funeral prayer will be in the Ḥaram al-Madanī, followed by a burial in the most blessed cemetery of Baqī.

Dr Muhsin was born in 1927 in Afghanistan. Muhsin Khan obtained a degree in Medicine from the University of Lahore, Pakistan and also, he worked in the same university hospital. Then, he travelled to United Kingdom to obtain a diploma in Chest Disease from University of Wales. 

Later, he worked in Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health department for 15 years. After, he worked as Chief of Department of Chest Diseases in Madinah. Lastly, he worked as the Director of Islamic University clinic in Madinah.

In Madinah, he reportedly saw the Prophet in a very vivid dream; he asked Sh. Bin Bāz, who was the Rector of the University, the interpretation of that dream, and the Shaykh replied that his dream meant he would somehow benefit the Sunnah.

Dr. Muḥsin remarked, "I was shocked - I was no scholar and my training was in medicine. I didn't know how I could benefit the Sunnah, until I realized that I was fluent in English and the most important works had not yet been translated into the English language." He therefore decided to dedicate his life to translate what he could.

He understood that he needed some scholarly help, so Sh. Ibn Bāz assigned him Dr. Taqī al-Dīn al-Hilālī (d. 1986) , another very important and interesting figure (he was of the first batches of scholars who studied Islamic Studies in the West, having completed his PhD in Germany under Nazi rule).

Although Dr. Hilālī was more fluent in French and German than English, he knew enough English to help Dr. Muḥsin, and together they embarked on the translation of the Quran, after which Dr. Muḥsin continued onwards to translate the Ṣaḥīḥ on his own. 

With inputs from Dr Yasir Qadhi

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 16,2021

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has stopped issuing prayer permits at the Grand Mosque from Friday in preparation to receive pilgrims. Permits will be issued again from July 24.

The annual pilgrimage to the holy city of Makkah is considered the world’s largest human gathering. Almost 2.5 million pilgrims were present in 2019. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in restricting the number of pilgrims, all from within the Kingdom, to 60,000 this year.

Last year, following the onset of the Covid crisis, just 1,000 pilgrims were allowed.

The Ministry of Health said more than 21 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Saudi Arabia through more than 560 vaccination sites. It has also emphasised the importance of adhering to precautionary measures in family gatherings during the Eid Al Adha holiday. 

These include wearing masks, avoiding shaking hands and maintaining a safe distance to limit the spread of the disease and to ensure safety for all.

Saudi Arabia reported 15 more Covid-related deaths on Thursday, taking the total to 8,035. There were 1,165 new cases and 506,125 people have contracted the disease in the country. A total of 11,172 cases are active, with 1,429 being critical.  

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 9,2021

Riyadh, July 9: Online registration for 60,000 domestic pilgrims for this year’s Haj has been completed, announced the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

The ministry started online registration for its citizens and residents on June 13, according to the Saudi Press Agency. Those who met the health and regulatory requirements for this year’s Haj have been issued the necessary permits.

Pilgrims shortlisted for this year’s Haj represent 150 countries. According to Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Abdelfattah Bin Suleiman Mashat, 558,270 people applied for Hajj in the first phase of registration. Priority was given to those who had not previously performed the pilgrimage and their age group.

The ministry has directed all eligible pilgrims who have received Haj permits to take the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine without booking an appointment and adhere to preventive and precautionary measures.

Pilgrims will be received during the 7th and 8th of Dhul-Hijjah at four reception centres, after which they will be transported by buses to the Holy Mosque in Makkah to perform Arrival Tawaf (circumambulation) before heading to the Holy Sites, said the ministry.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.