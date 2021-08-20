  1. Home
  2. 'Afghan cricket team in high spirits after return to training amid Taliban takeover'

'Afghan cricket team in high spirits after return to training amid Taliban takeover'

News Network
August 20, 2021

Kabul, Aug 20: The Afghan national cricket team were feeling "spirited" after resuming training in the capital this week, just days after the Taliban seized control of the country, the head of the cricket board said Friday.

Following the collapse of the government at the weekend, Hamid Shinwari said the team were once again preparing for their one-day series against Pakistan, scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka in two weeks.

"The atmosphere in the camp was very spirited," Shinwari said. "We will send the team to Sri Lanka once the flight operations are resumed and for that we are in contact with authorities," he added.

Chaos has broken out at Kabul airport this week as tens of thousands of Afghans try to flee the militants, who swept through the country largely unopposed by government security forces.

Sport was tightly controlled by the Islamic fundamentalist group during their first rule of the country in the 1990s, often viewed by the militants as a distraction from religious duties.

Women were completely banned from taking part. 

However, Shinwari said he saw no threats to cricket from the movement.

"Cricket was not an issue during the Taliban regime before and it will not be an issue now. I don't remember any incident caused by the Taliban over cricket," he said.

Shinwari said he was unable to comment on the status of women's cricket but the situation would be clearer in the coming weeks.

Star spin bowler and T20 captain Rashid Khan and all-rounder Mohammad Nabi are currently playing The Hundred tournament in England. Both made pleas for peace in their country before the Taliban takeover.

But most other national players are in Afghanistan.

Sri Lanka's cricket board earlier this week said it was still hoping to host Afghanistan and Pakistan for the three matches in an empty stadium at Hambantota.

The one-day international series starts on September 3.

It was shifted to Sri Lanka after stadiums in the United Arab Emirates -- where Afghanistan play their home matches -- were instead preparing to host the Indian Premier League.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board also announced its Twenty20 league, to start from September 10 in Kabul.

"We are committed to doing well and lifting Afghanistan cricket. We have excellent relations with Pakistan and Indian cricket boards and we are part of the international cricket community," it said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 6,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 6: Karnataka on Friday issued new guidelines for controlling the spread of coronavirus in the state. Besides revising the night curfew to 9 pm to 5 am, the state authorities introduced curbs on districts bordering  Kerala and Maharashtra, in light of a surge in the neighbouring two states.

Here is all you need to know: 

— The night curfew across the state is now enforced from 9 pm to 5 am. Earlier, the restrictions on movement in the night began at 10 pm.

— In addition to a night curfew, a weekend curfew will be introduced in districts bordering Maharashtra and Kerala. The districts include Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura and Kalaburagi in the north and Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru and Chamarajanagara in the south. Restrictions will be in place from Friday 9 pm to Monday 5 am.

— All gatherings including social and cultural continue to be prohibited.

— Marriage functions will not have more than 100 people and 20 people are allowed to congregate for a funeral, with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols. 

— Religious places like temples, mosques and churches are allowed to open and activities related to them can go on but no festivals, processions are permitted. 

—  During weekend curfew, essential services continue to function. People can step out for vaccinations. 

—  Groceries, fruits and vegetable shops, liquor stores can remain open from 5 am to 2 pm during weekend curfew hours in the districts mentioned above.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 20,2021

Kabul, Aug 20: The Afghan national cricket team were feeling "spirited" after resuming training in the capital this week, just days after the Taliban seized control of the country, the head of the cricket board said Friday.

Following the collapse of the government at the weekend, Hamid Shinwari said the team were once again preparing for their one-day series against Pakistan, scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka in two weeks.

"The atmosphere in the camp was very spirited," Shinwari said. "We will send the team to Sri Lanka once the flight operations are resumed and for that we are in contact with authorities," he added.

Chaos has broken out at Kabul airport this week as tens of thousands of Afghans try to flee the militants, who swept through the country largely unopposed by government security forces.

Sport was tightly controlled by the Islamic fundamentalist group during their first rule of the country in the 1990s, often viewed by the militants as a distraction from religious duties.

Women were completely banned from taking part. 

However, Shinwari said he saw no threats to cricket from the movement.

"Cricket was not an issue during the Taliban regime before and it will not be an issue now. I don't remember any incident caused by the Taliban over cricket," he said.

Shinwari said he was unable to comment on the status of women's cricket but the situation would be clearer in the coming weeks.

Star spin bowler and T20 captain Rashid Khan and all-rounder Mohammad Nabi are currently playing The Hundred tournament in England. Both made pleas for peace in their country before the Taliban takeover.

But most other national players are in Afghanistan.

Sri Lanka's cricket board earlier this week said it was still hoping to host Afghanistan and Pakistan for the three matches in an empty stadium at Hambantota.

The one-day international series starts on September 3.

It was shifted to Sri Lanka after stadiums in the United Arab Emirates -- where Afghanistan play their home matches -- were instead preparing to host the Indian Premier League.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board also announced its Twenty20 league, to start from September 10 in Kabul.

"We are committed to doing well and lifting Afghanistan cricket. We have excellent relations with Pakistan and Indian cricket boards and we are part of the international cricket community," it said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 12,2021

Kabul, Aug 12: The negotiators representing the Afghan government in Qatar have offered the Taliban a power-sharing deal in an attempt to end the violence in the war-torn region, according to reports.

The Taliban has been reluctant to strike a political settlement with the Afghan government and other regional stakeholders since the US-led troops finalised their withdrawal from the region.

"Yes, the government has submitted a proposal to Qatar as mediator. The proposal allows the Taliban to share power in return for a halt in violence in the country," AFP quoted a government negotiator as saying.

The Taliban fighters have intensified their offensive against Afghan security forces as they make rapid gains in the region. The Islamist fundamentalist group has taken control of 10 provincial capital so far and the US has reportedly expressed concerns that Kabul may fall to militants within three months.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.