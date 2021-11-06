  1. Home
Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan fastest bowler to reach 400 wickets in T20 cricket

November 7, 2021

Abu Dhabi, Nov 7: Afghanistan's premier leg-spinner Rashid Khan picked up his 400th wicket in competitive T20 cricket during the team's T20 World Cup match against New Zealand here on Sunday.

The 23-year-old spinner reached the milestone when he bowled New Zealand opener Martin Guptill with a wrong'un in the ninth over of the Kiwi innings, even as the batter tried to go for a slog sweep at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Rashid achieved the feat in his 289th T20 match.

Only three other bowlers have crossed the 400-wicket mark in T20 cricket. Dwayne Bravo, the first to reach the feat in 364 matches, also became the first bowler to cross 500 T20 wickets. The West Indies all-rounder, who has just announced his international retirement from the format, has 553 wickets from 512 matches.

Two other bowlers that followed him to the feat are Imran Tahir (in 320 matches) and Sunil Narine (in 362 matches), both reaching the milestone earlier this year.

Rashid also holds the record for most T20 scalps in a calendar year, having picked a staggering 96 wickets in 2018.

His economy rate of 6.34 is the second best behind West Indies' Sunil Narine among bowlers who have played 200 T20 games.

Earlier in the tournament, Rashid became the fastest bowler to take 100 wickets in T20 Internationals during Afghanistan's Super 12 match against Pakistan. The dismissed batter, on that occasion, was veteran Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez.

Rashid is only the fourth man, after Tim Southee, Shakib Al Hasan and Lasith Malinga, to achieve the milestone of 100 wickets in T20Is.

Rashid picked his 100th wicket in only his 53rd match, surpassing Sri Lankan pace legend Lasith Malinga's previous record of reaching the landmark in his 76th game. 

November 5,2021

Mumbai, Nov 5: Facing allegations of corruption, forging caste certificates and extravagant lifestyles, the high-profile NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede has been removed from the Cordelia drugs-on-cruise case.

Soon after NCB's announcement, NCB Zonal Dir Sameer Wankhede told ANI that he has not been removed from the investigation but the case would be now probed by Delhi and Mumbai teams combined. "I've not been removed from the investigation. It was my writ petition in court that the matter is probed by a central agency. So Aryan case & Sameer Khan case are being probed by Delhi NCB's SIT. It's a coordination b/w NCB teams of Delhi & Mumbai," he said.

NCP chief spokesperson and Maharashtra minority affairs minister Nawab Malik, reacting to the transfer, said that this was just the beginning. He said, "Sameer Wankhede removed from 5 cases including the Aryan Khan case. There are 26 cases in all that needs to be probed. This is just the beginning... a lot more has to be done to clean this system and we will do it."

 A total of 20 persons were arrested in the case including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. Fifteen accused have been granted in the case.

A team of Delhi NCB would be arriving in Mumbai tomorrow after the decision to start the investigation in the case. 

October 29,2021

Bengaluru, Oct 29: Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away due to a fatal cardiac arrest on Friday, the 29th of October. 

The actor was reportedly working out in his gym when he collapsed suddenly and was rushed to a hospital immediately. Puneeth was later admitted to Vikram Hospital and was receiving treatment in the intensive care unit until the devastating news came forth. He was 46 years old at the time.

The news of his passing, for obvious reasons, has shaken the entire film fraternity with many of Puneeth Rajkumar's peers and closed ones reaching the hospital premises.

 Puneeth's older brother Shiva Rajkumar and family members were seen entering the hospital while actors Yash, Darshan, and many others too reached soon after. Karnataka C.M.

Popularly known as the Powerstar, Puneeth Rajkumar was an incredibly beloved superstar whose endeavors as a film producer too received tremendous appreciation from everyone. 

On the work front, Puneeth had recently wrapped up the shoot of 'James' with director Chethan Kumar and was to begin work on the much-awaited collaboration with Pawan Kumar on 'Dvitva'. His most recent release is 'Yuvarathnaa'.

November 3,2021

New Delhi, Nov 3: To discuss the forthcoming Assembly elections in five states and other current issues, the BJP's National Executive Committee (NEC) will be held on Sunday, during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a valedictory speech.

This will be the first meeting of the NEC, key decision making body of the party, after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Informing NEC members about the meeting in a letter, the party's National General Secretary Arun Singh wrote: "The NEC meeting of the BJP has been fixed for November 7 in Delhi. The NEC meeting will start at 10 am and will conclude at 3 pm in the afternoon. The venue for the meeting is NDMC Convention Centre. The meeting will commence with the inaugural address of National President J P Nadda and Prime Minister Modi will deliver a valedictory speech."

Regarding the agenda of the NEC meet, Singh added: "Presidential address, a condolence resolution, discussion on the forthcoming assembly elections and other current issues and resolution and discussion on the same."

The NEC can also take up any other issue with the permission of the party chief.

In view of the Covid protocols, only national office bearers, Union Ministers who are members of the NEC and Delhi BJP NEC members will attend the meeting.

All state presidents, state general secretaries (organisation) and NEC members of that respective state will attend the meeting virtually.

