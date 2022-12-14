  1. Home
  2. Argentina vs France World Cup final on Dec 18 as Morocco’s dream shatters

December 15, 2022

France ended Morocco's World Cup dream as goals from Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani gave the holders a 2-0 win in their semi-final clash and set up a showdown on Sunday with Lionel Messi's Argentina.

It looked like France might make short work of their opponents when Hernandez scored inside five minutes at Al Bayt Stadium, despite having a hostile crowd against them.

But Morocco, the first African and Arab team ever to reach the last four at a World Cup, fought on despite losing key players to injury only to see substitute Kolo Muani seal victory for Les Bleus with a late second.

It will be France's fourth World Cup final in seven editions and they are hoping to become the first team since Brazil 60 years ago to retain the trophy when they take on Argentina at Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

That will be billed as a showdown between Messi and his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe, but this match was not about the latter's individual brilliance.

Instead France's victory was down to a team effort against a Moroccan side who will now face Croatia in Saturday's third-place play-off.

Morocco had reached the semi-finals after beating Belgium in the group stage and then knocking out Spain and Portugal.

But whether they could repeat the feat against the holders was another matter, and coach Walid Regragui's plans were left in turmoil by a slew of injuries.

Having missed the quarter-final, centre-back Nayef Aguerd was recalled only to withdraw at the last minute, with Achraf Dari stepping in.

Then fellow defender and captain Romain Saiss had to abandon his teammates after just 21 minutes, and by then Morocco were behind.

France were met by deafening whistles when in possession from the huge Moroccan support but they silenced the crowd with the early opener, Hernandez netting with an acrobatic volley at the back post after Mbappe's shot was deflected.

Remarkably it was also just the second goal conceded by Morocco at this World Cup and the first scored by an opposition player.

If the excellent Azzedine Ounahi forced a fine save from Hugo Lloris soon after, there was the feeling that the evening could quickly turn into a rude reality check for them.

When Saiss let a simple forward ball bounce over his head, Olivier Giroud broke away but his shot hit the post.

Then when Saiss came off Regragui abandoned his back three and matched France's 4-3-3.

Morocco finished the half strongly and nearly drew level when, following a corner, defender Jawad El Yamiq saw his overhead kick tipped onto the post by Lloris.

The Atlas Lions then also lost Bayern Munich left-back Noussair Mazraoui at half-time, but France had not been saved from fitness worries themselves.

Two of their starters in the quarter-final win over England, Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano, were missing due to illness.

Les Bleus have been used to playing semi-finals on a knife-edge and their previous three wins at this stage -- in 1998, 2006 and 2018 -- had all come by a single goal.

Coach Didier Deschamps took off Giroud and replaced him with Marcus Thuram -- son of Lilian -- as Mbappe moved inside.

Kolo Muani then came on for Ousmane Dembele, and with 11 minutes remaining he scored from his first touch, tapping in after another Mbappe shot had been deflected.

The Moroccan players knew then it was game over, and so did French President Emmanuel Macron, standing to applaud in the crowd. 

December 13,2022

Riyadh, Dec 13: The Saudi Ministry of Education is giving the finishing touches to the bylaw regulating the functioning of private schools in the Kingdom.

According to the bylaw, it is mandatory for private schools that follow a foreign curriculum including Indian curriculum to teach the history and geography of Saudi Arabia. These schools shall teach Saudi students national identity as a subject in the curriculum. Punitive measures, including fines of up to SR500000, will be taken against violators of the regulations.

It is permissible for the private sector and the non-profit sector to provide education services in various phases of general education by applying quality standards, and improving the level of performance and outputs through private schools.

Teachers in private schools are required to obtain a valid professional license issued by the Saudi Education and Training Evaluation Commission.

The regulations state that Saudis or foreign investors can apply for a license to run foreign schools. Saudis and foreign investors can also apply together in partnership between them. Public interest entities can also apply for a license.

According to the new bylaw, the applicant must obtain a commercial registration necessary to practice the activity beforehand and must not have previously faced disciplinary action while serving in a government or private school.

If the applicant is a foreign investor, he or she must have obtained a license from the Ministry of Investment, in addition to proof of previous experience in extending educational services. The investment license must cover educational activities and services.

If the owner of the establishment fails to meet one of the conditions stipulated in the bylaw, they may transfer the licensing right to another person who fulfills these conditions within a period of three months or the end of the school year whichever is earlier, after obtaining permission from the Ministry of Education.

The new bylaw obligates private schools to appoint a principal and qualified educational and administrative staff in accordance with the size of the school and to formulate rules with regard to tuition fees and the mechanism for collecting them.

It is permissible for a private school to request an amendment in the academic calendar in accordance with the rules set by the Ministry of Education. In the event schools receive incentives, subsidies, or financial loans, a balance sheet of revenues and expenditures shall be prepared and deposited in a special account.

The bylaw stipulates that the Ministry of Education approves incentives to enable and encourage the practice of providing educational services by private schools in accordance with the rules for incentives approved by the relevant authorities. These include assistance in cash and kind, technical subsidies, and the use of land, buildings, and state-owned buildings in the education sector as per an investment or usufruct agreement concluded by the ministry or its representative with the beneficiary of the subsidy.

According to the bylaw, infringement of its provisions and rules, offending the religion of Islam, Saudi Arabia, its leaders and public figures, and the breach of intellectual security of society or health and safety requirements are punishable violations.

Punitive measures will be taken against the offenders. There will be one or more penalties, taking into account the situation of students during the academic year. The penalties include a warning and suspension of new admissions until the violation is corrected, which is mandatory within 14 days from the date of serving a warning notice. The school may face a fine not exceeding SR500,000, final closure of school or revocation of its license, and deportation of the school principal or any one of its teachers.

The size of the violation and its recurrence is taken into account when imposing the penalties. The size of the school, the quality of its outputs, and its community participation in difficult conditions are also considered. An appeal to the minister against decisions issued with regard to the penalties is permissible within a month of its issuance.

December 11,2022

Mandya, Dec 11: Superintendent of Police N Yatish has directed to file an FIR against eight police personnel of Srirangapatna town police station after hardline Hindutva outfits accused them of atrocities against saffron outfits. 

The development comes after members of hardine Hindutva organisations staged a protest against the policemen in front of the police station on Saturday night. 

FIR has been filed against the cops on charges of using foul language, issuing threats and others. A probe has been ordered, according to police sources. 

It may be recalled that the police had taken into custody a miscreant belonging to a Hindutva outfit on December 9 night, for allegedly throwing a banana stalk on one of the houses during Sankeeethana yatre, as part of Hanuma Jayanti celebrations, on December 4. He was later released on station bail.

Alleging that the youth was taken into custody in the midnight like a terrorist, and abused, the members of the Hindutva organisations staged a protest against the police on Saturday night and also tried to enter the Jamia Masjid. 

However, police intervened and brought the situation under control. 

Following this, the SP has directed to file an FIR and ordered for a probe, according to sources.

December 6,2022

New Delhi, Dec 6: Arvind Kejriwal today responded to exit polls predicting an abysmal result for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat, where the party had mounted a grand campaign to challenge the ruling BJP.

An aggregate of exit polls yesterday predicted an AAP sweep in the Delhi civic body election but a flop show in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

"The results are positive," said the Delhi Chief Minister

"For a new party to get 15 to 20 per cent vote share, that too in a BJP stronghold, is a big deal," he remarked.

