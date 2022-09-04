  1. Home
  Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan beat India by 5 wickets in nail-biting thriller

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan beat India by 5 wickets in nail-biting thriller

September 4, 2022
September 4, 2022

Dubai, Sept 4: Chasing a target of 182, Mohammad Rizwan smashed 71 off 51 balls to propel Pakistan to a five-wicket win over India in an Asia Cup Super-4 clash at the Dubai International Stadium. 

Pakistan had got off to a shaky start after Babar Azam (14) was dismissed in the fourth over by Ravi Bishnoi. Fakhar Zaman too failed to leave his mark as he was dismissed on a score of 15 by Yuzvendra Chahal. Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz then stitched a crucial partnership, adding 84 runs for the third wicket. 

Both Rizwan and Nawaz (41) were dismissed in quick succession by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya, respectively. With Pakistan needing 26 off the last two overs, Bhuvneshwar leaked 19 runs in the penultimate over as the match slipper away from India's grasp. 

Earlier, Virat Kohli starred with the bat as India posted a strong total of 181 for seven in 20 overs against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup Super-4 clash. Pakistan have started off strong in the chase, with Rizwan hitting the first ball for a boundary and Babar Azam also finding the boundary in the first over.

Kohli hit a brilliant 60 off just 44 balls, hitting four boundaries and six. Kohli crossed the 50-run mark creaming a six over deep midwicket. He eventually got run out after a direct hit from the deep by Asif Ali. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul had earlier given a strong start, collecting 54 runs in the first five overs. 

However, India lost an array a wickets, which slowed down their momentum in the middle overs. Ravi Bishnoi struck two important boundaries, but got a helping hand from Fakhar Zaman, as India ended their innings on a positive note. Earlier, Pakistan had won the toss and opted to bowl.

August 22,2022
August 22,2022

New Delhi, Aug 22: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the operation of a Delhi High Court order relating to registration of an FIR against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on a woman's complaint alleging rape.

A bench headed by Justice UU Lalit issued notice and sought responses, including from the Delhi government, on Mr Hussain's plea and posted it for hearing in the third week of September.

The high court on August 17 had dismissed Hussain's plea challenging a trial court order directing the Delhi Police to register an FIR against him, saying there was no perversity in the 2018 order, and vacated its earlier interim order staying the operation.

In 2018, a Delhi-based woman had approached a lower court seeking registration of an FIR against Hussain on her allegation of rape.

A magisterial court had on July 7, 2018, ordered the registration of an FIR against Hussain, saying a cognizable offence was made out in the complaint of the woman.

This was challenged by the BJP leader before a sessions court which had dismissed his plea.

September 3,2022
September 3,2022

Bengaluru, Sept 3: A video in which senior BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali is clearly seen scolding a woman, who posed questions regarding a land encroachment in the city and tried to hand over a petition to him, has gone viral. The opposition Congress hit out at the BJP government in the state over the video clip.

Congress state President D K Shivakumar on Saturday condemned Limbavali's behaviour, saying he is not eligible to be a legislator. The BJP government in the state cannot remain in power, he said. The incident occurred on Friday when the saffron party legislator was on rounds in his assembly constituency here, which had seen severe water-logging due to heavy downpour a week ago.

The woman had approached Limbavali and asked him to look at the complaint letter relating to land encroachment in Mahadevapura constituency. However, he is seen yelling at her and directing the police to take her away. When the woman asked the former minister to behave properly, he allegedly said that there was nothing to talk to her as she was an 'encroacher.'

On his instruction, two women police personnel took the woman to the police station. The incident comes months after Limbavali’s daughter was caught on camera threatening and misbehaving with policemen, who stopped her overspeeding car in the city. 

August 29,2022
August 29,2022

Bengaluru, Aug 29: The Karnataka Waqf Board has moved the Supreme Court challenging Karnataka High Court order, which allowed Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival to worship the idol of Ganesh, at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the Muslim body, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice U.U. Lalit and sought urgent hearing on the matter.

He said the issue concerned the Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru. The High Court allowed the government to consider applications for permission to perform Ganesh Chaturthi there. This will create "religious tensions" as Muslims have been performing their rituals over there for the last six decades, he said.

Sibal further contended, "unnecessary tensions would be created if the matter is not heard on Tuesday."

The bench, also comprising Justice S Ravindra Bhat, allowed his plea for urgent hearing and posted the matter for consideration on Tuesday, August 30.

A division bench of the High Court on August 26 permitted the state government to consider and pass appropriate orders on the applications received by the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru (Urban) seeking use of Idgah Maidan at Chamarajpet.

The direction came on an appeal by the state government challenging the order of status quo passed by the single judge on Thursday. The single judge bench had directed the parties to use the land only as a playground and for offering prayers for Muslims on Ramzan and Bakrid. 

The state government claimed there was a dispute with regard to title of the land of Idgah Maidan. Applications were made for permission to organise Ganesh Chaturthi festival beginning August 31.

