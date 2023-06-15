  1. Home
  2. Asia Cup 2023: Pak to host 4 matches, Sri Lanka 9 in hybrid model

Asia Cup 2023: Pak to host 4 matches, Sri Lanka 9 in hybrid model

News Network
June 15, 2023

asiacup.jpg

The 2023 edition of the Asia Cup is scheduled to take place from August 31 to September 17 in Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The tournament will be held on a hybrid model for the first time in the history of the championship.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal will take part in the Asia Cup. Even as four matches will take place in Pakistan, nine games will be held in Sri Lanka.

“We are delighted to announce that the Asia Cup 2023 will be held from 31st August to 17th September 2023 and will see the elite teams from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal, compete in a total of 13 exciting ODI matches,” The ACC was quoted as saying in a statement.

The group stage will be followed by the Super 4 four stages, after which the final will take place on September 17.

“The tournament will be hosted in a hybrid model with four matches being held in Pakistan, and the remaining nine matches being played in Sri Lanka.

“The 2023 edition will feature two groups, with two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage. The top two teams from the Super Four stage will then face off in the final.

“We look forward to welcoming fans from around the world to witness this celebration of cricket at its finest,” the ACC added.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said that the Indian team would not be travelling to Pakistan. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also didn’t accept to move the Asia Cup out of Pakistan. For now, the ACC has cleared the air over doubts about the venues of the championship.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 2,2023

rahulgandhi.jpg

Washington, June 2: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the Opposition is pretty well united and a lot of good work is happening on the ground as he asserted that there is a hidden undercurrent building and it will "surprise" the people in the next general elections.

Gandhi, who is in the US for a three-city US tour, made the remarks in response to a series of questions during an interaction with the media at the National Press Club here.

"I think the Congress party will do very well in the next two years. I think it will,” said 52-year-old Gandhi, a former party president.

"I think there is a hidden undercurrent building…I think (the outcome) will surprise people,” he added.

Pointing out the outcome of the Karnataka assembly elections where Congress secured a comfortable majority and ousted the BJP from power, Gandhi said, "Wait and watch the next three or four state elections…. which is a better indicator of what's going to happen.”

Responding to another question, Gandhi said the Opposition in India is pretty well united. "And I think it's getting more and more united. We're having conversations with all the Opposition (parties). I think quite a lot of good work is happening."

"It's a complicated discussion because there are spaces where we have competing also with (other) Opposition (parties). So, it's a little bit of give and take as required. But I'm confident that that will happen,” he added.

Gandhi also answered a range of questions, including on press and religious freedoms in India, the issues faced by the minorities and on the state of the economy.

When asked about the worldwide high levels of popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi said there is a "definite capture of the institutions of the country. There's a definite capture of the press in the country. I'm not convinced that you know, I don't, I don't believe everything I hear."

When asked what his party would do to implement to ensure the rights of minorities in India if it came to power, he said, "India has a very robust system already in place, (but) that system has been weakened...You have to have an independent set of institutions that are not pressurized and controlled. And that's been the norm in India. This is an aberration that is taking place in India...If you say that if Congress came to power that they could quickly be restored, quickly."

On weakening press freedom in India, he said press freedom is very, very critical for democracy.

"It's not just press freedom. It's political access on multiple axis, there is a clamp down on the institutional framework that allowed India to talk, that allowed the Indian people to negotiate.... And that structure that allows the negotiation between India's people is coming under pressure,” he added.

On US-India ties, he said the relationship between India and the United States is very, very important.

"It's important to have have a defense relationship. But I think we need to also consider other areas (of cooperation)," he added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 7,2023

gang.jpg

Lucknow, June 7: A miscreant, in the guise of a lawyer, opened fire at criminal Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva who had come to the SC/ST court for a hearing.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon.

Jeeva, a dreaded shooter, received multiple injuries in the shootout and then succumbed to injuries. He is said to be a close aide of jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari.

The accused miscreant has been overpowered and handed over to the police.

Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva was a co-accused in BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai murder, in which Mukhtar Ansari is also an accused.

He began as a compounder and then became a member of the underworld. He was a close associate of Munna Bajrangi who was shot dead in 2018 in Baghpat jail.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 4,2023

rains.jpg

Kerala is likely to experience heavy rains from Sunday, June 4, onwards; the India Meteorological Department has predicted the arrival of the southwest monsoon in the state.

As per the IMD alert, the southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of the south Arabian Sea and the Lakshadweep area.

“Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Kerala & Mahe; with lightning at isolated places over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema and Karnataka, especially its coastal belt,” read the IMD alert.

Meanwhile, the cyclonic circulation over southeastern parts of Arabian sea will intensify into a low pressure area within 24 hours. 

Earlier, IMD predicted heavy downpour is expected in isolated places of the state till June 6.

As per the alert issued on Friday, a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the southeast Arabian Sea by June 5, and under its influence, a low-pressure area will form over the same region within 24 hours.

A yellow alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts from Thursday to Monday.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.