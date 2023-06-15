Asia Cup 2023: Pak to host 4 matches, Sri Lanka 9 in hybrid model

The 2023 edition of the Asia Cup is scheduled to take place from August 31 to September 17 in Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The tournament will be held on a hybrid model for the first time in the history of the championship.
India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal will take part in the Asia Cup. Even as four matches will take place in Pakistan, nine games will be held in Sri Lanka.
“We are delighted to announce that the Asia Cup 2023 will be held from 31st August to 17th September 2023 and will see the elite teams from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal, compete in a total of 13 exciting ODI matches,” The ACC was quoted as saying in a statement.
The group stage will be followed by the Super 4 four stages, after which the final will take place on September 17.
“The tournament will be hosted in a hybrid model with four matches being held in Pakistan, and the remaining nine matches being played in Sri Lanka.
“The 2023 edition will feature two groups, with two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage. The top two teams from the Super Four stage will then face off in the final.
“We look forward to welcoming fans from around the world to witness this celebration of cricket at its finest,” the ACC added.
Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said that the Indian team would not be travelling to Pakistan. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also didn’t accept to move the Asia Cup out of Pakistan. For now, the ACC has cleared the air over doubts about the venues of the championship.
