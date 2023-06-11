  1. Home
Australia becomes 1st team to win all ICC titles as it beats India to earn maiden WTC crown

News Network
June 11, 2023

London, June 11:  Australia beat India by 209 runs to win its maiden ICC World Test Championship title at the Kennington Oval in London on Sunday.

Pat Cummins’ men set a massive 444-run target for India to pursue on Saturday. India started the final day with 280 runs to win and seven wickets in hand.

However, Virat Kohli fell early on 49, adding just five runs to his overnight score before Australia ran through the middle and lower-order within the first session.

Australia became the first men’s team to win all major ICC titles. The Aussies have won the ODI World Cup in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015. They had also earned the ICC Champions Trophy in successive editions in 2006 and 2009.

Australia had ended its T20 World Cup title drought during the 2021 edition held in the United Arab Emirates, beating New Zealand in the final under the leadership of Aaron Finch.

Meanwhile, India succumbed to its fourth defeat in an ICC final since its last title win, the 2013 Champions Trophy, in England. India also finished runner-up in the 2014 T20 World Cup, 2017 Champions Trophy and the previous WTC edition behind New Zealand in 2021.

Australia will next feature in the Ashes series in England from June 16. Meanwhile, India will have a rare one-month break before an all-format tour to West Indies, beginning July 12.

News Network
June 2,2023

New Delhi, June 2: The Jan Chetna Rally being organised by BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the saints of Ayodhya on June 5 has been `postponed`. BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers, posted on social media that the rally in Ayodhya in his support had been "postponed for a few days while the police are investigating the charges" against him. 

Sources in the Ayodhya administration said the BJP MP did not seek permission for the rally. Instead, the request from a group of seers to hold a meeting was `being considered` when Brij Bhushan made the announcement on social media.

A senior official said that since Section 144 was already in place in Ayodhya, the rally could not be allowed. The proposed rally was widely perceived as a show of strength by Singh even as his party faces growing pressure to sack him. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had previously announced that he would address the rally on Monday "with the blessings of Sadhus".

The MP did not specify what spurred the change of plan, but his Facebook post came as details emerged of the charges listed in FIRs filed against him by wrestlers, who have been protesting for months to push for his removal as the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has denied the charges, claiming he will `hang himself` if the allegations are proven. In Friday`s post, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh again claimed he was being `falsely accused` by political opponents and their parties.

"Served as a member of the Lok Sabha for the last 28 years with your support. I have tried to unite people of all castes, communities and religions while in power and opposition. These are the reasons my political opponents and their parties have falsely accused me," he wrote.

"In the present situation, some political parties are trying to dissolve social harmony by promoting provincialism, regionalism and ethnic conflict by rallies at different places. The purpose is that the decision to hold a saints` conference in Ayodhya on 5th June to consider the evil spreading across the society but now while police are investigating the charges and respecting the serious instructions of the Supreme Court, the Jan Chetna Maha Rally, has been postponed for a few days," he said.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh also said `millions of supporters and well-wishers of all religions, castes and sectors have supported me`. In the two FIRs, Singh has been accused of touching women athletes inappropriately on the pretext of checking their breath, groping them, asking inappropriate personal questions, and demanding sexual favours.

News Network
June 7,2023

New Delhi, June 7: Olympics bronze medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, along with Satyawart Kadiyan, visited Union sports minister Anurag Thakur’s residence today as he had tweeted last night that the government was “willing to have a discussion” with protesting wrestlers.

The wrestlers put forth five demands. According to sources, these include free and fair elections to the Wrestling Federation of India and the appointment of a woman chief.

BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh, the accused in serious allegations of sexual harassment, or his family members, could not be part of the WFI, the wrestlers told Thakur.

According to sources, Union home minister Amit Shah, whom the wrestlers met last week, has also invited the wrestlers for a second round of talks.

Medal-winning wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia have been protesting against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who they have accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers. One of the complaints against Singh was a minor. On Tuesday, some reports say the minor has “withdrawn” her complaint. However, the POCSO FIR against Singh – as well as another FIR based on complaints by six adult women wrestlers – are still in place.

Between April 23 and May 28, the wrestlers were on a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar, where they received widespread support from various groups including farmers’ unions. On May 28 – the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi was inaugurating the new parliament building, with Singh in attendance – the Delhi Police detained the protesting wrestlers, dismantled their protest sits and filed FIRs against them. The police has since refused them permission to return to Jantar Mantar or protest at India Gate.

Earlier, the wrestlers had accused Thakur of engaging in a “hush job” on Singh’s behalf. “When we met the sports minister, the women wrestlers shared individual incidents related to sexual harassment. The girls were crying before him, but no action was taken. The sports minister tried to hush up the matter yet again by forming a committee. We have tried to raise this issue at every level but the matter was always suppressed,” Vinesh Phogat had said.

News Network
June 10,2023

New Delhi, June 10: Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in March last year grabbed a woman wrestler "in a place one shouldn't touch a woman", Jagbir Singh, an international wrestling referee who was present at the event in Lucknow, has revealed. 

The Delhi Police, which recorded the statements of more than 200 people following allegations of sexual harassment against Mr Singh, recorded the statement of Jagbir Singh on May 20, 2023, in Patiala.

One of the seven women wrestlers on whose complaint First Information Reports, or FIRs, were filed at Delhi's Connaught Place police station last month, has accused Braj Bhushan Singh of molesting her during the photo session after the conclusion of the trial of the Asia Championship (Senior) in Lucknow on March 25, 2022.

The athletes had gathered on the stage for a customary photograph with the federation chief and the head coach when the woman wrestler "suddenly felt a hand on her buttock" which she alleged in the FIR was "highly indecent and objectionable and without her consent". The international referee confirmed he saw Brij Bhushan Singh doing it, after which he said she flinched and walked away angrily, saying she doesn't want the photo to be taken there. 

The wrestler, in her complaint, has said she was forcibly held by her shoulder when she tried moving away after being molested.

"All of us were huddling for the picture, so everyone noticed this (the woman recoiling and walking away)," Jagbir Singh said.

The Delhi Police questioned Jagbir Singh only about the Lucknow incident, but in a television interview, he made serious allegations against Brij Bhushan Singh regarding another alleged incident of 2013 when he said the federation chief's "horrifying side" was revealed.

During the dinner program of a competition held in Thailand's Phuket, Mr Singh had molested women players in a drunken state, he said. "His barbarity was unbearable," he added.

"Brij Bhushan Singh and his associates got very drunk and started touching women wrestlers inappropriately, forcefully hugging them, and offering them training gear," Jagbir Singh said.

Some women even left the dinner and went away, he further alleged.

"We then thought we had handed over the federation's president post to a monster," he said.

On why he remained silent for so long, he said, "when the protector himself becomes the assaulter, there's nowhere to go". He said the women, and all others, feared for their careers as Mr Singh was the top boss and had a massive influence.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh allegedly groped women athletes, asked inappropriate personal questions, demanded sexual favours to back their careers, brushed his hands across a minor's breast and stalked her, two FIRs against him say. Mr Singh is also accused of creating problems for, and denying professional opportunities to, those who rejected his alleged sexual advances.

The "minor" wrestler was not underage at the time of the event and has recorder a fresh statement in court. In an interview, her father said she had changed the age-related bit in her statement. Her complaint of sexual harassment remains as it was.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has earlier denied all allegations of sexual misconduct, and even issued a defiant statement refuting all charges.

"If a single allegation against me is proven, I will hang myself. If you (wrestlers) have any evidence, present it to the Court, and I am ready to accept any punishment," he said.

