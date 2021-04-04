  1. Home
  2. Azharuddin offers to host IPL-2021 in Hyderabad

News Network
April 4, 2021

Hyderabad, Apr 4: Former India skipper and Hyderabad Cricket Association president, Mohammed Azharuddin on Sunday offered the state body's facilities to BCCI to host the upcoming IPL matches in case the games are shifted out of Covid-hit Mumbai.

The BCCI has decided to keep Indore and Hyderabad as stand by venues for the upcoming IPL beginning on April 9 following a massive surge in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, which is scheduled to host 10 games.

The move came after 10 groundsmen of the Wankhede Stadium and a few event managers had tested positive for the deadly virus.

"In these difficult times there is all the more reasons for us to stand by each other. Hyderabad Cricket Association would like to offer its facilities to @BCCI to ensure that IPL2021 is conducted in safe and secure venues," Azharuddin wrote on his twitter handle.

Mumbai reported 9,108 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday and if things spiral out of control there could be a mini-lockdown.

However, a senior BCCI office-bearer on Saturday exuded confidence of hosting the games in Mumbai even if the situation worsens.

"Look, even if there is a lockdown, the teams are in bio-bubble and also it's a closed-door event. So we are still confident that IPL games in Mumbai will be held as per schedule with Delhi Capitals playing Chennai Super Kings on April 10 on the second day of the tournament," he had said.

"But Hyderabad and Indore are there on stand by in case the situation goes out of hand."

As of now, none of the teams currently in Mumbai -- Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings -- have access to the Wankhede Stadium.

The first match at the Wankhede is scheduled to be held on April 10, with last year's finalists Delhi Capitals taking on three-time champions Chennai Super Kings. 

News Network
April 3,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 3: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D K Shivakumar on Saturday urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to drop Minister of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj of Karnataka K S Eshwarappa from the cabinet for writing a letter to the Governor against his administration.

Speaking to newsmen at the airport here on Saturday, he said that "if Yediyurappa feels that there were no lapses in his administration then he should dismiss K S Eshwarappa immediately."

“A senior Minister of the cabinet rank has stated that he has no confidence in the Chief Minister and has written a letter to the Governor, who is the Constitutional head. The administrative mechanism has totally collapsed in the State. Officials are unable to discharge their duties effectively and were frequently transferred,” he added.

“In my political career, I have not seen any Minister questioning the Chief Minister and complaining to the Governor. Mr Eshwrappa has exposed lapses in the government. If Mr Yediyurappa feels that he has been giving clean administration, then he should either dismiss Eshwarappa or Eshwarappa should tender resignation," he added.

News Network
March 31,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 31: In another setback for Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, the Karnataka HC has granted permission for an investigation into the charges that BSY was behind 'Operation Kamala'.

The court has now allowed for an inquiry into the FIR filed by JDS leader Nagangouda Patil's son Sharanagouda Patil.

The Audio Tape

On February 8, 2019, then Karnataka chief minister and JDS chief HD Kumaraswamy had released the audiotape of an alleged conversation between state BJP chief BS Yediyurappa and Sharanagouda.

In the phone call, Yediyurappa allegedly attempted to poach JDS MLAs by offering them money and cabinet berths. He allegedly also offered Rs 25 crore to Sharanagouda and a ministerial post for his father.

Yediyurappa was also allegedly heard saying that 12-13 MLAs from the coalition government were ready to help instal a BJP government in Karnataka.

Another BJP MLA Shivanagouda Naik, who organised the meeting between Yeddyurappa and Sharanagouda, is allegedly heard saying that the speaker had been taken into confidence in return for Rs 50 crore for accepting the resignation of the MLAs who had switched sides.

A few days later, Sharanagouda filed a complaint against BS Yediyurappa. An FIR was booked under section 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) against the Karnataka BJP leader.

Later, BS Yediyurappa admitted that the voice in the audio clip is his and that he met Sharanagouda at the inspection bungalow in Devdurg.

Yeddyurappa said, "It is true that Sharanagouda came and I spoke to him."

However, Yediyurappa claimed that the audio clip released by Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had been edited according to convenience.

Probe 

An interim order in February 2019 had stayed the probe into the case.

Now, Justice John Michael Cunha has vacated the stay order in the probe and has also rejected BS Yediyurappa's plea seeking the quashing of FIR.

Operation Kamala 2.0 was the name given by the Congress-JDS alliance in Karnataka to the BJP conspiracy to topple the state government in 2019.

The 14-month-old Congress-JD(S) government collapsed in Karnataka in 2019 as MLAs rebelled against the government and resigned. After months-long drama, CM HD Kumaraswamy lost the trust vote in the state assembly, leading to BJP staking claim to form the government under the leadership of BS Yediyurappa in July 2019. The rebel MLAs were eventually inducted into the BJP. 

News Network
March 28,2021

New Delhi, Mar 28: Modernisation in the agriculture sector is the need of the hour as already a lot of time has been lost, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat programme, Modi also hailed the world's largest vaccination programme being carried out in India against Covid-19 and stressed on "dawai bhi, kadai bhi" (medicines as well as strict preventive measures).

Asserting that adopting modern practices in the agriculture sector is imperative, he said in every aspect of life newness, modernisation is essential.

"In India's agriculture sector, modernisation is the need of the hour. It has been delayed and we have already lost a lot of time," the prime minister said in his 75th episode of Mann Ki Baat.

"In order to create new employment opportunities in the agriculture sector, to increase farmers' income, it is equally important to adopt new alternatives, innovations along with traditional agricultural practices," he said.

The country has witnessed this during the white revolution and bee farming is also emerging as one such alternative, he said.

The prime minister's call for embracing modern practices in agriculture comes at a time when hundreds of farmers have been camping at Delhi's border points at Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri since November last year demanding that the Centre repeal the three contentious farm laws.

The government has maintained that these reform laws will boost farmers' income by bringing investment, modern practices and allow them to sell their produce anywhere across the country at the best prices.

During his radio broadcast, Modi also recalled that in March last year the nation first heard about the Janata curfew.

The Janata curfew was imposed on March 22 last year on the prime minister's appeal.

"From very early on, the people of India have put up a spirited fight against Covid-19," he asserted.

Noting that around this time last year, the question was whether there would be a vaccine for Covid-19 and by when would it be rolled out, Modi said it was a matter of pride that the world's largest vaccination drive is underway in India.

Modi also said that India's 'Nari Shakti' is excelling in the sports field and lauded the recent sporting feats of cricketer Mithali Raj and shuttler P V Sindhu.

On Mann Ki Baat completing 75 episodes, Modi said it seems like just yesterday when in 2014 "we began this journey" and thanked all the listeners.

"During Mann Ki Baat, we have discussed a wide range of subjects. We all have learnt so much. Diverse topics have been covered," he said.

Mann Ki Baat completes 75 episodes at a time when India is looking forward to marking our 'Amrut Mahotsav', Modi said underlining the importance of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence.

"The sacrifices of our great freedom fighters must inspire us to think about our duties as a citizen. This is something Mahatma Gandhi talked about extensively," he said. 

