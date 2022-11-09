  1. Home
  Babar, Rizwan regain form as Pakistan outmuscle NZ, storm into T20 World Cup final

Babar, Rizwan regain form as Pakistan outmuscle NZ, storm into T20 World Cup final

November 9, 2022

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam slammed half centuries as Pakistan powered past New Zealand by seven wickets and into the Twenty20 World Cup final Wednesday, moving within one win of a second title. They will meet either England or India -- who play on Thursday in Adelaide -- in the November 13 decider at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. 

Pakistan set the tone at the Sydney Cricket Ground with some razor sharp fielding and disciplined bowling that restricted New Zealand to just 152-4.

In front of 36,443 strongly pro-Pakistan spectators, Rizwan (57) and Azam (53) took apart the Black Caps' renowned bowling attack in a 105-run opening stand, and despite a nervous finish after both fell, they completed a deserved victory with five balls to spare.

Pakistan last claimed the title in 2009 at Lord's in England when they beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets, and it has been a rollercoaster ride in Australia to make another final.

After agonising last-ball losses to India and Zimbabwe in the group phase, they bounced back to topple the Netherlands and South Africa. Then against the odds they went through when the Proteas were stunned by the Dutch and Pakistan eased past Bangladesh.

New Zealand, who topped Group 1, were aiming to make the final for the second consecutive time, but their hunt for a maiden T20 title again fell short.

Teams batting first had won five from six games played in Sydney this tournament and when Kane Williamson won the toss he had no hesitation in asking Pakistan to bowl, but it proved to be tough going.

In an eventful opening over, Finn Allen hit Shaheen Afridi for four off the first delivery then was given out the next ball lbw.

It was overturned on review because of an inside edge only for Afridi to promptly do the same again and this time it was plumb.

Devon Conway and Williamson steadied the ship but some fine fielding restricted them in the six-over powerplay, where only two fielders are allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

It included the spectacular run out of Conway for 21 by Shadab Khan, who scored a direct hit from mid-off.

They suffered another big blow when danger man Glenn Phillips was caught and bowled by Mohammad Nawaz for six.

Daryl Mitchell and Williamson began taking more risks after the 10-over mark with the first six coming in the 13th over.

Williamson was undone on 46 by an Afridi yorker after a knock that yielded only two boundaries before Mitchell, unbeaten on 53, and Jimmy Neesham, who scored 16, added 29 runs in the final three overs.

Pakistan skipper Azam, who was desperate for runs after making just 39 in five matches before the semi-final, was dropped first ball by wicketkeeper Conway off Trent Boult in the reply.

But after his nervy start he hammered a four off Boult and partner Rizwan also helped himself to two boundaries in a costly 15-run over for New Zealand.

They plundered more boundaries off Tim Southee in another 15-run over, racing to 55-0 from the powerplay.

Azam brought up his half-century before New Zealand got a glimmer of hope when he was caught in the deep off Boult and the same bowler then removed Rizwan.

But Mohammad Haris (30) and Shan Masood (3 not out) kept their nerve to steer them home. 

October 27,2022

Hyderabad, Oct 27: Barely a week before the Munugode byelection, Cyberabad police last night raided a farmhouse on the outskirts of the city and reportedly detained three persons for allegedly trying to lure four TRS legislators into the BJP.

The MLAs in question — Guvvala Balaraju (Atchampet - SC), B Harshavardhan Reddy (Kollapur), Rega Kantarao (Pinapaka-ST) and Pilot Rohith Reddy (Tandur) — themselves tipped off the police, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police (CP) Stephen Raveendra revealed.

As much as ₹ 100 crore was offered to a key leader in secret negotiations at a farmhouse, sources said.

Cyberabad police commissioner Stephen Raveendra said the TRS MLAs had called the police, saying they were being "lured and bribed to change parties".

"They said they were offered big money, contracts and posts to switch parties," he said.

Apart from ₹ 100 crore for the main leader, ₹ 50 crore was offered to each MLA, sources said. After the police raid, the four TRS MLAs were taken to the home of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the TRS chief.

Those detained are Satish Sharma, alias Ram Chandra Bharati, a priest from Haryana's Faridabad, D Simhayaji, a seer from Tirupathi, and a Hyderabad-based businessman, Nandakumar.

Sources say the investigators are working on leads to establish the that these three were working at the behest of a BJP leader.

Satish Sharma and D Simhayaji are seen in photos with BJP leaders but it is not yet established whether they were acting on behalf of the party. Videos were also viral on social media of Nandkumar with Union tourism minister Kishan Reddy but he denied any conspiracy by the BJP to buy MLAs and said several people got photographed along with him and that did not establish any ties beyond that.

The men had come to Hyderabad on fake identities, said the police chief. Sources suggested that one of them was possibly in the Maharashtra coup in which the Shiv Sena-led coalition collapsed after a key leader, Eknath Shinde, broke away and formed a new government with the BJP.

Sources in the BJP denied the allegations, claiming there is "no reason" for them to offer astronomical amounts for four MLAs when the ruling party (TRS) has a comfortable majority.

Telangana BJP leaders DK Aruna and the BJP MP from Nizamabad, D Arvind accused Chief Minister Rao or KCR of staging the "bribe" incident to deflect attention from the high-stakes assembly by-polls in Munugode on November 3.

"It is drama. KCR understood that the TRS is losing in Munugode. So they orchestrated this drama," BJP leader Vivek Venkataswamy said.

Since 2019, there have been claims that the BJP wants to launch an "Operation Lotus" in Telangana, where the TRS enjoys a comfortable majority. Operation Lotus is the term used by the opposition to describe the alleged bribing of ruling party MLAs by the BJP to topple governments.

Recently, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed that the BJP was trying to lure away its MLAs in Delhi and Punjab.

In August, there were reports of a BJP leader claiming that around 18 MLAs of TRS would soon join the BJP.

Accused reportedly close to Shah, Kishan

The accused, Ramachandra Bharati, is said to be close to the RSS and was seen several times with top BJP leaders and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Nandakumar, on the other hand, is said to be close to Union Minister of State for Tourism G Kishan Reddy. TRS sources also revealed that the Delhi BJP leadership was in talks with multiple MLAs.

November 4,2022

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the shin on Thursday, November 3, when his anti-government protest convoy came under attack in the east of the country in what his aides said was a clear assassination attempt.

Pakistan has a history of political coups and unrest. Here are some details.

2007 - Two-time Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto is assassinated in a gun and bomb attack after holding an election rally in Rawalpindi. A few months before her death, she survives a suicide bomb assassination attempt in Karachi, where at least 139 people are killed in one of the country's deadliest attacks.

1999 - Former army chief Pervez Musharraf seizes power in a bloodless coup. He is sworn in as president and head of state in June 2001. He resigns in 2008 and Asif Ali Zardari, Benazir Bhutto's husband, takes over as president.

1988 - Military ruler President Mohammad Zia ul-Haq is killed when the Hercules C-130 aircraft carrying him crashes in mysterious circumstances. Conspiracy theorists have suggested a case of mangoes put aboard the plane shortly before takeoff contained a timer device that released gas that knocked out the cockpit crew.

1979 - Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, the father of Benazir who was elected as prime minister in 1970, is hanged on a disputed conviction for conspiring to commit a political murder by Zia ul-Haq.

1977 - Zia ul-Haq seizes power after a coup against the Bhutto government. He puts Bhutto under house arrest, imposes martial law, suspends the constitution and bans political parties

1973 - Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto elected as prime minister, taking over from General Yahya Khan.

1958 - In Pakistan's first military coup, Governor-General Iskander Mirza enforces martial law with General Ayub Khan as chief martial law administrator. Ayub Khan later assumes the presidency and sacks Mirza, who is exiled.

1951 - Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan, after the 1947 partition of India, is shot dead at a political rally in Rawalpindi. 

November 8,2022

Bengaluru, Nov 8: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Working President Satish Jarkiholi on Tuesday defended his statement that the word 'Hindu' had a dirty meaning and said that he would resign as MLA if his words were proven to be wrong.

The MLA's remarks stirred controversy across party lines and Opposition with both sides condeming the statement and Opposition demanding an apology.

"The statement was made after going through different books and those targeting me for being 'anti-Hindu' should read them. I, myself, was ready for discussion on the issue," he said during a press meet.

Satish Jarkiholi had, on Monday said that the word 'Hindu' was Persian and its meaning is "very dirty".

"Where did the word 'Hindu' come from? Is it ours? It's Persian, which covers places such as Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. What does it have to do with Bharat? How did the word 'Hindu' become yours? This must be discussed," Jarkiholi had said at the Manav Bandhutva Vedike event at Nippani town in Belagavi on Sunday night.

"If you understand the meaning of the word 'Hindu', you'll be ashamed. The meaning is very dirty. This is already on the website. You are imposing on us a religion, a word that comes from somewhere else," he had said.

He had clarified even on Monday that whatever he said was not his personal interpretation but the meaning was based on Wikipedia and articles by various authors.

Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala had said in a tweet, "Hinduism is a way of life & a civilisational reality. Congress built our nation to respect every religion, belief & faith. This is the essence of India. The statement attributed to Satish Jarkiholi is deeply unfortunate & deserves to be rejected. We condemn it unequivocally," said Surjewala, who oversees the party's affairs in Karnataka."

A day after Surjewala's tweet, Jarkiholi clarified that the statement was made in individual capacity and not at a Congress party forum, and hence in no way concerns the party.

"AICC leader Randeep Singh Surjewala spoke to me and asked me to clarify the statement. He is a higher authority in the party. Those from Congress condemning my statement or distancing themselves from it have not heard it.

Standing by his words, Jarkiholi dared Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to form a neutral committee to investigate the words used by him. He said he would resign as an MLA immediately and "work like a commoner" if his words were proved wrong.

"Those reacting to my statement that the word 'Hindu' has a dirty meaning, have not heard my statement completely. I have given references of Persian words and others from where the word was derived. There was need for discussion on it and I support the stand with documents. There is no need to apologise."

On former Chief Minister B S Yeddiyurappa's demand for an apology he reiterated, "Let government prove my statement was wrong and I myself will quit as MLA."

"Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee too defined the word Hindutva as a way of life. Those reacting have their own interpretation. There is a need to know how the word 'Hindu' came into existence, what is its meaning and whether it should be accepted," he added.

Jarkiholi also said that all political parties had divided minds and they were attempting to control him.

"It's like ‘manuwadi’ mindset. I stand by the statement and the question of apology does not arise."

The Congress lost in the Assembly elections in the state due to negligence and will overcome it in the coming elections. My statement will not have any bearing on election prospects in Yamakanamaradi, he said, adding that he would give a befitting reply to BJP MLA Basangouda Patil-Yatnal "at an appropriate forum."

