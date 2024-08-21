BCCI boss Jay Shah likely to replace Greg Barclay as new ICC chairman amid $4.5 billion TV rights fight

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah is all set to replace the incumbent Greg Barclay as the new chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), according to media reports.

The development comes amid a $US3 billion ($4.46 billion) dispute between the governing body and its major broadcast rights holder Star, which is seeking relief from the enormous deal it signed with the ICC in late 2022 for the rights to broadcast global cricket events into India from 2024 to 2027.

Star chiefs want to renegotiate the deal and reduce its value by up to half, potentially meaning the loss of millions of dollars from the budgets of major cricket countries over the next four years.

ICC directors have been served with a reduction notice from Star, a trigger for renegotiating the rights or possibly moving to “blend and extend” the deal on revised terms for a longer period.

Star’s winning bid for both TV and digital rights, of some $US3 billion over four years, was made on the understanding that it would on-sell a portion of the deal to ZeeTV, which in turn was in the process of a merger deal with Sony.

However with the ZeeTV-Sony merger collapsing, ZeeTV has likewise backed out of sub-licensing the ICC rights, leaving Star to foot the entire bill. The company’s discomfort with the cost of winning the rights was underlined by an unsuccessful request, earlier this year, to relocate the T20 World Cup from the USA and the Caribbean to India.

Barclay told ICC directors, including Cricket Australia's chair Mike Baird, that he has no intention of running for the post, for the third term during a video conference. His decision comes after being informed of Jay Shah's intentions to replace him in November. Shah has the backing of cricket boards from England and Australia, and hence, has the numbers to do be crowned the as the chief of the ICC.

ZeeTV and Star are fighting out the circumstances of their collapsed deal in the London Court of International Arbitration. At the same time, Star is in the process of being sold by Disney to the Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries, which owns the broadcaster Viacom18.

Jagmohan Dalmiya (1997 to 200) and Sharad Pawar (2010-2012) are the only two Indians who have held the position of ICC's chief in the past. Shah, who is also the son of India's home minister Amit Shah, will become the third to do so when he officially replaces Barclay in November.

"ICC chair Greg Barclay confirmed to the board that he will not stand for a third term and will step down from the post when his current tenure finishes at the end of November. Barclay was appointed as the independent ICC chair in November 2020, before being re-elected in 2022," an ICC spokesperson told The Age.

"Current directors are now required to put forward nominations for the next chair by 27 August 2024 and if there is more than one candidate, an election will be held with the term of the new chair commencing on 1 December 2024."

As per ICC rules, the chairman's election comprises of 16 votes and now a simple majority of nine votes is required (51%) for the winner. Earlier, to become the chairman, the incumbent needed to have two-third majority.

He enjoys a lot of goodwill with most of the 16 voting members. Currently, Shah has another one year left as the BCCI secretary before going on a mandatory cooling off period of three years from October, 2025.

As per the BCCI constitution approved by the Supreme Court, an office bearer can stay for six before he needs to go for a cooling off of three years. In all, a person can stay in office for a cumulative period of 18 years, -- nine in state association and nine in BCCI.

If Shah decides to move to ICC with a year of his secretaryship still left, he will have four years left in the BCCI. At 35, he will become the youngest chairman in the history of ICC.