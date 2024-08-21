  1. Home
  2. BCCI boss Jay Shah likely to replace Greg Barclay as new ICC chairman amid $4.5 billion TV rights fight

August 21, 2024

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah is all set to replace the incumbent Greg Barclay as the new chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), according to media reports. 

The development comes amid a $US3 billion ($4.46 billion) dispute between the governing body and its major broadcast rights holder Star, which is seeking relief from the enormous deal it signed with the ICC in late 2022 for the rights to broadcast global cricket events into India from 2024 to 2027.

Star chiefs want to renegotiate the deal and reduce its value by up to half, potentially meaning the loss of millions of dollars from the budgets of major cricket countries over the next four years.

ICC directors have been served with a reduction notice from Star, a trigger for renegotiating the rights or possibly moving to “blend and extend” the deal on revised terms for a longer period.

Star’s winning bid for both TV and digital rights, of some $US3 billion over four years, was made on the understanding that it would on-sell a portion of the deal to ZeeTV, which in turn was in the process of a merger deal with Sony.

However with the ZeeTV-Sony merger collapsing, ZeeTV has likewise backed out of sub-licensing the ICC rights, leaving Star to foot the entire bill. The company’s discomfort with the cost of winning the rights was underlined by an unsuccessful request, earlier this year, to relocate the T20 World Cup from the USA and the Caribbean to India.

Barclay told ICC directors, including Cricket Australia's chair Mike Baird, that he has no intention of running for the post, for the third term during a video conference. His decision comes after being informed of Jay Shah's intentions to replace him in November. Shah has the backing of cricket boards from England and Australia, and hence, has the numbers to do be crowned the as the chief of the ICC.

ZeeTV and Star are fighting out the circumstances of their collapsed deal in the London Court of International Arbitration. At the same time, Star is in the process of being sold by Disney to the Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries, which owns the broadcaster Viacom18.

Jagmohan Dalmiya (1997 to 200) and Sharad Pawar (2010-2012) are the only two Indians who have held the position of ICC's chief in the past. Shah, who is also the son of India's home minister Amit Shah, will become the third to do so when he officially replaces Barclay in November.

"ICC chair Greg Barclay confirmed to the board that he will not stand for a third term and will step down from the post when his current tenure finishes at the end of November. Barclay was appointed as the independent ICC chair in November 2020, before being re-elected in 2022," an ICC spokesperson told The Age.

"Current directors are now required to put forward nominations for the next chair by 27 August 2024 and if there is more than one candidate, an election will be held with the term of the new chair commencing on 1 December 2024."

As per ICC rules, the chairman's election comprises of 16 votes and now a simple majority of nine votes is required (51%) for the winner. Earlier, to become the chairman, the incumbent needed to have two-third majority.

He enjoys a lot of goodwill with most of the 16 voting members. Currently, Shah has another one year left as the BCCI secretary before going on a mandatory cooling off period of three years from October, 2025.

As per the BCCI constitution approved by the Supreme Court, an office bearer can stay for six before he needs to go for a cooling off of three years. In all, a person can stay in office for a cumulative period of 18 years, -- nine in state association and nine in BCCI.

If Shah decides to move to ICC with a year of his secretaryship still left, he will have four years left in the BCCI.  At 35, he will become the youngest chairman in the history of ICC.

August 17,2024

Belagavi: Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar said that the issue of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah resigning with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot permitting his prosecution does not arise. All ministers and MLAs of Congress were with the chief minister.

Hebbalkar told reporters here on Saturday that Siddaramaiah has not done any wrong and has been accused of the MUDA 'scam' by the BJP. "The saffron party is known to misuse the office of Governor and Raj Bhavan for political gains," the minister said.

"They are making conspiracies for dislodging governments led by opposition parties," the Congress leader further alleged.

She said Siddaramaiah was in politics for over four decades and does not have any stigma attached to him. Investigations into the MUDA 'scam' were in progress, and before the report coming out, the governor gave permission for prosecution, the minister noted, adding that it has made things clear that this move is a 'political witchunt'.

The permission to prosecute the CM will not have any bearing on the government and Siddaramaiah will complete his tenure, she added.

August 10,2024

Hindenburg Research, the entity which shorted Adani stocks and led to a massive crash in the conglomerate's market value, has posted a cryptic message on social media platform X, wherein it said, "Something big soon India".

Their post has already started garnering a lot of attention, with many X users slamming the short seller based on the recent Sebi show cause notice to the firm regarding the Adani issue.

"Tool kit activated to distract more from Bangladesh," one user commented.

"Like the actual Hindenburg, I find your India coverage to be mostly hot air," another said.

Adani Enterprises had decided not to proceed with a debut retail bond offering of up to Rs 1000 crore last year after US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the group of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation.

Adani Group denied Hindenburg's allegations, but shares of its group companies lost more than $100 billion in value before recovering in late 2023.

Hindenburg Research had shared an advance copy of its damning report against Adani group with New York-based hedge fund manager Mark Kingdon about two months before publishing it and profited from a deal to share spoils from share price movement, according to market regulator Sebi.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), in its 46-page show cause notice to Hindenburg, detailed how the US short seller, the New York hedge fund and a broker tied to Kotak Mahindra Bank benefited from the over $150 billion routs in the market value of Adani group's 10 listed firms post-publication of the report.

Sebi charged Hindenburg of making "unfair" profits from "collusion" to use "non-public" and "misleading" information and induce "panic selling" in Adani Group stocks.

Hindenburg, which made public the Sebi notice, in its response, has described the show cause as an attempt to "silence and intimidate those who expose corruption and fraud perpetrated by the most powerful individuals in India" and revealed that the vehicle used to bet against Adani's flagship firm Adani Enterprises Ltd belonged to Kotak Mahindra (International) Ltd, a Mauritius-based subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. 

August 18,2024

bengaluru.jpg

Bengaluru: A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in the early hours of Sunday by an unknown biker whom she had hitchhiked, a senior police officer said.

According to the Additional Commissioner of Police (East Zone) Raman Gupta, the woman, who is a final year degree student in a city college, was returning home to Hebbagodi after a get-together in Koramangala.

"A man from whom she had taken a 'lift' made a criminal assault and raped her. We have registered a rape case and started an investigation," Mr Gupta told reporters here.

He said prima facie it appeared she had gone for a get-together in Koramangala.

"There is only one suspect. The man who gave her a lift is suspected to be the rapist and our investigations are on," the officer said.

According to Mr Gupta, he and other police officers visited the spot and spoke to the victim and her relatives.

"We gathered all the information and have formed five teams. We are carrying out the investigation further and soon the culprit will be arrested," he added.

