  1. Home
  2. Ben Stokes stars again as England beat Pakistan by 5 wickets to clinch 2nd T20 World Cup

Ben Stokes stars again as England beat Pakistan by 5 wickets to clinch 2nd T20 World Cup

News Network
November 13, 2022

eng.jpg

If it is a World cup final, Ben Stokes is your man. After being the star of England's 2019 Cricket World Cup triumph on home soil, Stokes once again stepped up to the occasion by scoring a half-century and helping the Jos Buttler-led side lift the T20 World cup trophy for the second time in history with a five-wicket win over Pakistan. England have become the first team in history to hold both the 50 and 20-over World Cup trophy at the same time.

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and stuck to the tried and tested plan of bowling first from the semi-final. Pakistan made a slow start to the game as Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed for a score of 15 in 14 balls. Mohammad Harris did not have a day to remember and departed early.

Adil Rashid continued his brilliant form and bowled a remarkable spell that saw him take two wickets for just 22 runs which included the big wicket of Babar Azam with an extraordinary catch on his bowling after bamboozling the Pakistan skipper with a googly.

Sam Curran continued to be England's go-to man with the ball and finished with sensational figures of three wickets for 12 runs in his four-over spell. Shan Masood was Pakistan's highest run-scorer with a knock of 38 in 28 balls. Chris Jordan also scalped two wickets in the slog overs as the Men in Green struggled to get a big finish. They managed a total of just 137 on the board.

Shaheen Afridi gave Pakistan a brilliant start by dismissing Alex Hales in the first over. Haris Rauf put a huge dent on the 2010 champions' chase by dismissing both Phil Salt and skipper Jos Buttler in the powerplay. Shadab Khan bowled another fine spell which produced the dismissal of Harry Brook.

The Men in Green did a formidable job in putting pressure on England and with the pair Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali struggling to get a move on. However, an injury to Pakistan's ace pacer Shaheen changed the complexion of the game as Babar was forced to turn to the part-time spin of Ifthikar Ahmed. Stokes capitalized on the spin on offer and England did not look back from there.

While Wasim did produce the wicket of Moeen in the 19th over, it was a consolation prize as Stokes completed his half-century to seal England's wicket and crown them as the T20 World Cup champions.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 10,2022

guj.jpg

Ahmadabad, Nov 10: Patidar agitation leader Hardik Patel, who joined BJP from Congress earlier this year; cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba; and Manibhai Vaghela, the Congress turncoat who vacated Vadgam seat for Congress supported Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, are among 160 candidates whose names were declared by BJP for contesting the upcoming Assembly polls.

The party said that it has not repeated a total of 38 leaders this time including ex-CM Vijay Rupani, Deputy CM Nitin Patel, ex-ministers Bhupendra Chudasama, RC Faldu, Pradipsinh Jadeja, Saurabh Patel, Kaushik Patel on the basis that they wrote to the party leadership informing that they were not "willing" to contest polls.

Union minister and BJP leader Bhupendra Yadav announced the list in Delhi in a press conference accompanied by Gujarat BJP chief C R Paatil. Incumbent CM Bhupendra Patel will contest from Ghatlodia, which he won in the 2017 polls. Meanwhile, Gujarat Home minister Harsh Sanghavi will contest elections from Majura constituency.

Yadav said that out of 160 candidates, 14 belong to scheduled caste (SC), 42 scheduled tribe (ST), 14 women, four doctors and four PhD holders. He said the party has not repeated a total of 38 candidates that included Rupani, Patel among other senior leaders and former ministers.

The list also included controversial BJP MLA from Vadodara's Waghodia constituency, Madhu Srivastav and incumbent law minister Rajendra Trivedi. The seat of chief minister Bhupendra Patel has been kept unchanged. He will be contesting from Ghatlodia seat in Ahmedabad.

The BJP has fielded Kantilal Amratiya from Morbi seat, changing the sitting MLA and incumbent minister Brijesh Merja. Merja has won 2017 polls as a Congress MLA but defected to BJP in 2020. In the 2021 bypoll, he won as a BJP candidate by a margin little less than 3000 votes. BJP leaders said that in the list of 160 candidates, 69 are sitting MLAs.

Addressing the press conference during the release of the list, Gujarat BJP president Paatil claimed, "As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has himself said that this election will break his winning record. We will not only break records in winning number of seats but also biggest leads and votes share."

Here are some prominent names from the list and the seats they will be contesting from:

Bhupendra Patel - Ghatlodia constituency
Rivaba Jadeja - Jamnagar North constituency
Hardik Patel - Viramgam constituency
Dr Darshita Paras Shah - Rajkot West
Morbi - Kantilal Amrutiya
Harsh Sanghavi - Majura constituency
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 4,2022

zia.jpg

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the shin on Thursday, November 3, when his anti-government protest convoy came under attack in the east of the country in what his aides said was a clear assassination attempt.

Pakistan has a history of political coups and unrest. Here are some details.

2007 - Two-time Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto is assassinated in a gun and bomb attack after holding an election rally in Rawalpindi. A few months before her death, she survives a suicide bomb assassination attempt in Karachi, where at least 139 people are killed in one of the country's deadliest attacks.

1999 - Former army chief Pervez Musharraf seizes power in a bloodless coup. He is sworn in as president and head of state in June 2001. He resigns in 2008 and Asif Ali Zardari, Benazir Bhutto's husband, takes over as president.

1988 - Military ruler President Mohammad Zia ul-Haq is killed when the Hercules C-130 aircraft carrying him crashes in mysterious circumstances. Conspiracy theorists have suggested a case of mangoes put aboard the plane shortly before takeoff contained a timer device that released gas that knocked out the cockpit crew.

1979 - Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, the father of Benazir who was elected as prime minister in 1970, is hanged on a disputed conviction for conspiring to commit a political murder by Zia ul-Haq.

1977 - Zia ul-Haq seizes power after a coup against the Bhutto government. He puts Bhutto under house arrest, imposes martial law, suspends the constitution and bans political parties

1973 - Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto elected as prime minister, taking over from General Yahya Khan.

1958 - In Pakistan's first military coup, Governor-General Iskander Mirza enforces martial law with General Ayub Khan as chief martial law administrator. Ayub Khan later assumes the presidency and sacks Mirza, who is exiled.

1951 - Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan, after the 1947 partition of India, is shot dead at a political rally in Rawalpindi. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 3,2022

masjid.jpg

Mandya, Nov 3: The row over Jamia Masjid at Srirangapatna, Mandya district, has resurfaced with a section of hardline Hindutva outfits deciding to file a petition against the mosque before the High Court of Karnataka.

Bajrang Sene district unit claimed that the mosque was constructed by destroying Moodala Bagilu Anjaneyaswamy temple, and urged the court to direct the authorities concerned to clear the mosque and hand over the land to the Hindus to construct the temple. 

Interestingly, the plaintiff will be Moodala Bagilu Anjaneyaswamy, the deity. In all, 108 devotees will be filing petitions in this regard, according to B Manjunath, state president of Bajrang Sene.

Inscriptions on the mosque written in Persian, however state that Tipu Sultan as the builder of the Mosque.

It may be mentioned that the Hindutva outfits have been demanding the district administration to give permission to do puja at the Masjid, claiming it to be a temple.

Manjunath said that the petition would be filed in a couple of days, while suitable evidence had been collected to prove that the structure was built by destroying the temple.

The Jamia Masjid, also called Masjid-e-Ala is located inside the Srirangapatna Fort in Srirangapatna in Mandya District in Karnataka. It was built in 1786-87, during the regime of Tipu Sultan.

The mosque has three inscriptions that mentions the nine names of the Islamic prophet Muhammad. The inscriptions also mention the way Tipu Sultan as the builder of the mosque. In modern times, the mosque is maintained and administered by the Bangalore Circle of Archaeological Survey of India. The mosque has a Madrasa and a cloister for rooms.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.