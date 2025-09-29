  1. Home
  2. ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ in Dubai, ‘flight’ send-off, Naqvi leaving with trophy: How Asia Cup 2025 final drama unfolded

‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ in Dubai, ‘flight’ send-off, Naqvi leaving with trophy: How Asia Cup 2025 final drama unfolded

News Network
September 29, 2025

India1.jpg

As the Asia Cup 2025 concluded on Sunday, with Team India crowned champions, the finale was nothing short of a drama-fest — from Pakistani players being booed by Indian fans to a delayed post-match presentation. Here are five moments that escalated on- and off-field tensions between the two teams — making it an infamous match for the books.

Two toss presenters to speak with the captains of India and Pakistan

For the first time in the history of the sport, the toss interview was conducted by two presenters, as the Pakistan Cricket Board requested a neutral face. Former cricketer Ravi Shastri, who had hosted the toss in the previous two India-Pakistan encounters, was joined by Waqar Younis for the joint interview.

Bumrah's ‘crashing plane’ send-off

As Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Haris Rauf, he gestured a plane crashing — in response to Rauf’s earlier “flight” celebration, which had earned him a 30 per cent match fee fine from the International Cricket Council (ICC). Both gestures continue to trend on social media, with Bumrah’s act being seen as a moment of poetic justice.

Salman Ali Agha throwing the runners-up cheque

In another dramatic moment, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha was seen throwing away the runners-up cheque during the post-match presentation. As ACC representative Aminul Islam handed him the prize, he flung it off the dais and walked out amid loud booing from the crowd.

Indian team refusing to accept the trophy

In an unprecedented move, Team India declined to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief and Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. After a delayed post-match ceremony, the ACC announced that the Indian team would not be receiving the trophy on stage.

Mohsin Naqvi walking away with the Asia Cup trophy

As chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” echoed around Dubai International Cricket Stadium and the ACC confirmed India would not collect the trophy, Mohsin Naqvi walked away with it in hand. Captain Suryakumar Yadav later confirmed his disappointment:

“It was a hard-earned victory. We’ve been here since the 4th, and played two back-to-back games. I feel we deserved it. The win is what matters. Asia Cup 2025 Champions — that’s written everywhere. The world knows we won. What more can we ask for?”

But he added proudly: “My real trophies are in the dressing room — all 14 players and the support staff. Those are the real trophies.”

India2.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 15,2025

NRItechie.jpg

Mangaluru, Sept 15: A youth from Dakshina Kannada district, lost his life in a tragic road accident in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, September 14, evening when two buses collided.

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Razik (27), son of Mohammad from Millath Nagar in Ullal near Mangaluru. 

Razik, who was working in Jubail, Saudi Arabia, was on his way to his night shift duty when the bus he was travelling in met with a fatal collision. He sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot.

Razik had completed his civil engineering studies before moving abroad in search of employment. He was working with Politech Company in Jubail. Just a month ago, he had returned to Saudi Arabia after spending time with his family in Ullal between July 11 and August 15.

The tragedy has cast a deep shadow over the family, which had already endured the loss of a son and a daughter to illness in earlier years. Razik was the youngest child of Mohammad. He is survived by his parents, three sisters, and one brother.

The news of his death has plunged Millath Nagar into mourning, with friends and relatives remembering him as a hardworking and soft-spoken young man whose life ended far too soon.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 25,2025

techpark.jpg

Mangaluru, Sept 25: In news that will significantly energise the local economy, the proposal for the largest tech park in Mangaluru is poised to go before the State Cabinet as soon as tomorrow, or early next week, for final approval.

This was the core announcement made by IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge while speaking at the fifth edition of Mangaluru Technovanza 2025, an initiative driving the state’s Beyond Bengaluru programme.

The New Technology Hub

The planned tech park is a substantial project, earmarked for 3.25 acres of land. It boasts a massive built-up area of 3.5 lakh square feet and is projected to create working capacity for 3,500 professionals. This move is seen as a crucial step in transforming Mangaluru into a leading Tier 2 technology destination.

The AI Innovation Push: Elevate AI 100

The Minister also addressed the critical need to position Karnataka, and by extension its secondary cities like Mangaluru, as a global hub for Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Responding to a suggestion by former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai for an ‘Elevate AI 100’ programme—modelled on the successful initiative that nurtured Karnataka's early startup ecosystem—Kharge committed to discussing the idea at the upcoming Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025 (November 18–20).

Kharge stated his readiness to pledge Rs 5 crore from the government’s side for the fund. He issued a challenge to Mohandas Pai and industry leaders: “Mohandas Pai has to ensure that the top 25 venture capital firms across the country come to the summit and pledge another Rs 5 crore, so that it becomes a substantial fund. The funding should be exclusively for Karnataka.”

State-wide Ambition and New Policies

The Minister highlighted the state’s ambitious Global Capability Centres (GCC) policy, which aims to nearly double the current number of GCCs in Karnataka by attracting 500 new centres by 2029. This drive has the goal of generating 3.5 lakh jobs across the state.

Additionally, in a move towards environmental sustainability, Kharge announced that the government will roll out a Circular Economy Policy within the next month.

Data Centre & 'GIFT City' Dreams

On the prospect of establishing a Data Centre Hub in Mangaluru, Kharge was optimistic. He acknowledged the region's strong potential, stating, “Mangaluru can be a strong contender for a data centre.”

To address the high resource demands of data centres, the government has already submitted a proposal to the Department of Energy to prepare an industry-specific energy plan. "We need to ensure energy and water security. We are working towards it and will come up with a blueprint by the next budget session,” he confirmed.

Regarding the aspiration for a GIFT City-like hub in Karnataka, B V Naidu, Chairman of the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, stressed its potential. While the Union Government had previously declined the proposal, maintaining that the country could have only one such hub, Minister Kharge urged a united push: “If all MPs from Karnataka speak to the Finance Minister as well as the Prime Minister and exert pressure, it can be reconsidered. I believe it will work phenomenally well if it is set up here, considering the volume of remittances and the complete ecosystem present in this region.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
September 26,2025

expat.jpg

Dubai/ Mangaluru, Sept 26: In an inspiring display of community solidarity, the body of the late Thilakananda Poojary, a familiar face originally from Neerakatte, Uppinnangady on the outskirts of Mangaluru, has been successfully and swiftly repatriated from Dubai to his homeland. This critical logistical and humanitarian mission was spearheaded by the Karnataka Cultural Foundation (KCF) UAE, bringing profound relief to his grieving family.

Following Mr. Poojary's unfortunate demise in the UAE, his family faced the immediate and overwhelming challenge of navigating complex death formalities and official documentation—a process often protracted and confusing for those far from familiar resources.

The KCF UAE team launched a rapid and selfless intervention. Key members, notably Mr. Samad Birali, Mr. Muhammed Hakeem Turkalike, and Ashraf KMS Saudi, coordinated closely with various government departments. Their efforts were crucial in securing the necessary clearances. Furthermore, Mr. Hidayath Addoor provided essential assistance with the Indian Embassy formalities, ensuring all legal and diplomatic requirements were met efficiently.

This selfless response is a testament to KCF’s consistent commitment to social service, highlighting their role as a vital support system for the expatriate community. Their tireless work ensured the repatriation process was completed with dignity and speed, allowing the deceased to be returned to the Dakshina Kannada region for his final rites. This successful transfer stands as a powerful demonstration of the compassion and efficiency provided by the Karnataka Cultural Foundation in the UAE.

expat1.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.