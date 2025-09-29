‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ in Dubai, ‘flight’ send-off, Naqvi leaving with trophy: How Asia Cup 2025 final drama unfolded

As the Asia Cup 2025 concluded on Sunday, with Team India crowned champions, the finale was nothing short of a drama-fest — from Pakistani players being booed by Indian fans to a delayed post-match presentation. Here are five moments that escalated on- and off-field tensions between the two teams — making it an infamous match for the books.

Two toss presenters to speak with the captains of India and Pakistan

For the first time in the history of the sport, the toss interview was conducted by two presenters, as the Pakistan Cricket Board requested a neutral face. Former cricketer Ravi Shastri, who had hosted the toss in the previous two India-Pakistan encounters, was joined by Waqar Younis for the joint interview.

Bumrah's ‘crashing plane’ send-off

As Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Haris Rauf, he gestured a plane crashing — in response to Rauf’s earlier “flight” celebration, which had earned him a 30 per cent match fee fine from the International Cricket Council (ICC). Both gestures continue to trend on social media, with Bumrah’s act being seen as a moment of poetic justice.

Salman Ali Agha throwing the runners-up cheque

In another dramatic moment, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha was seen throwing away the runners-up cheque during the post-match presentation. As ACC representative Aminul Islam handed him the prize, he flung it off the dais and walked out amid loud booing from the crowd.

Indian team refusing to accept the trophy

In an unprecedented move, Team India declined to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief and Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. After a delayed post-match ceremony, the ACC announced that the Indian team would not be receiving the trophy on stage.

Mohsin Naqvi walking away with the Asia Cup trophy

As chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” echoed around Dubai International Cricket Stadium and the ACC confirmed India would not collect the trophy, Mohsin Naqvi walked away with it in hand. Captain Suryakumar Yadav later confirmed his disappointment:

“It was a hard-earned victory. We’ve been here since the 4th, and played two back-to-back games. I feel we deserved it. The win is what matters. Asia Cup 2025 Champions — that’s written everywhere. The world knows we won. What more can we ask for?”

But he added proudly: “My real trophies are in the dressing room — all 14 players and the support staff. Those are the real trophies.”