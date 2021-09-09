  1. Home
  2. Cricket Australia threatens to cancel Afghan Test if women not allowed to play

News Network
September 9, 2021

Kabul, Sept 9: Cricket Australia said Thursday it would have "no alternative" but to cancel hosting a historic Test match against Afghanistan unless the Taliban backtracks on a reported ban on women playing sport.

The governing body said the first ever men's Test between the two nations was under serious threat after the deputy head of the Taliban's cultural commission, Ahmadullah Wasiq, reportedly said women would not play cricket or any other sport under the new regime.

"I don't think women will be allowed to play cricket because it is not necessary that women should play cricket," Wasiq told Australian broadcaster SBS on Wednesday.

"In cricket, they might face a situation where their face and body will not be covered. Islam does not allow women to be seen like this.

"It is the media era, and there will be photos and videos, and then people watch it. Islam and the Islamic Emirate do not allow women to play cricket or play the kind of sports where they get exposed."

The Taliban said shortly after taking power that the schedule for the Afghanistan men's team would not be interrupted, leading Cricket Australia to announce earlier this month it still hoped to host the landmark match on November 27.

On Thursday, Cricket Australia said driving the growth of women's cricket globally was "incredibly important" to the organisation.

"Our vision for cricket is that it is a sport for all and we support the game unequivocally for women at every level," it said.

"If recent media reports that women's cricket will not be supported in Afghanistan are substantiated, Cricket Australia would have no alternative but to not host Afghanistan for the proposed Test Match due to be played in Hobart."

During their first stint in power, the Taliban banned most forms of entertainment -- including many sports -- and stadiums doubled as public execution venues.

Despite promising to enforce a less strict version of Islamic law this time, the United Nations says women in Afghanistan are being prohibited from leaving home without a male family member and in some areas stopped from working. 

News Network
September 5,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 5: In a high-level meeting with the technical experts, the state government Sunday decided to relax the prevailing guidelines to allow partial Ganeshotsav celebrations and setting up of pandals.

The decision to approve partial celebrations comes in the wake of fears looming over the possible third wave of Covid hitting the state.

Permission to erect pandals has come as a major relief to idol-makers, who had gone bankrupt last year due to the ban on Ganeshotsav during Covid lockdown in the country.

Pandals install big Ganesha idols which brings good income for them.

According to the guidelines, not more than one Ganesha pandal can be set up in each ward. They also disallow immersion of the idols post 9 pm.

Ganeshotsav festivities have been permitted for a maximum of five days, and cultural programmes have been completely banned.

Ganeshotsav celebrations are banned in border taluks where positivity rate is found over two per cent

Apartment associations have been permitted to celebrate on their premises, but a maximum of 20 people present at a time.

Karnataka Saturday had reported 983 new infections and recorded 21 deaths, taking the total caseload to 29,54,047 and the toll to 37,401.

News Network
August 31,2021

mishap.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 31: Seven persons, including the son of a Congress MLA, were killed in a major road accident that occured in the early hours of Tuesday in Bengaluru's Koramangala.

The police said that the SUV, being driven by one of the deceased, was crushed after the driver lost control, hit a pole and then rammed into a building near Mangala Convention Hall.

Among those killed is Karuna Sagar, the son of Hosur Congress MLA Prakash, and bride-to-be.

A local resident said that he heard a loud noise and rushed out to find that the SUV had crashed. Residents doused the fire emanating from the car.

While one person was injured, the bodies of the others who died were decapitated. The hurt person was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Adugodi traffic police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to St John's Hospital mortuary for an autopsy.

It is believed that none of them were wearing seat belts and hence airbags weren't deployed. The overspeeding SUV lost its tyres before the crash.

The police have taken up the case suo motu and are investigating.

News Network
August 29,2021

fly.jpg

Kabul, Aug 29: The US has carried out a drone strike against a vehicle of suicide bombers linked to the Afghan ISIL affiliate (anti-Taliban group) that intended to target the Kabul airport, US Central Command (CENTCOM) has said.

“Significant secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material,” CENTCOM spokesperson Bill Urban said. 

In what appeared to be a separate incident on Sunday, a rocket struck a neighbourhood just northwest of the airport, killing a child.

The US had previously warned of a “specific, credible threat” near Kabul airport as its forces rush to complete evacuations from Afghanistan by the August 31 deadline and the Taliban prepares to take charge of the key airfield.

US President Joe Biden told reporters on Saturday that his commanders had informed him another “attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours”.

At least 175 people, including 13 US soldiers, were killed on Thursday in a suicide bombing at Kabul airport. The attack was claimed by the so called Islamic State in Khorasan Province, ISKP (ISIS-K). 

