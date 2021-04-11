Depressed over being unemployed, Ekalavya award winner international athlete hangs herself in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Depressed over being unemployed since the pandemic lockdown, a 41-year-old former athlete, who brought laurels to the country in diving, allegedly ended her life at her residence in Bengaluru's Jayanagar.

Shilpa Balaraj was found hanging in her room on Saturday morning. An Ekalavya award winner, Shilpa had won several medals at the national and international levels. Her husband was out of station and on Friday night, she reportedly told him that she was doing fine.

Her younger brother Sharath Balaraj said her suicide note stated she was depressed as she did not have a job for more than a year.

She recently approached organisers of a summer camp and was expecting to resume work. But the spike in Covid cases changed things as the government imposed severa restrictions related to functioning of swimming pools.

Sharath said: “We lost our mother two months ago and it affected all of us mentally. Shilpa had never shared her financial problems despite she and her husband not having a job for months.”

Her father Balaraj was a swimming and diving coach.