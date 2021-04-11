  1. Home
  2. Depressed over being unemployed, Ekalavya award winner international athlete hangs herself in Bengaluru

Depressed over being unemployed, Ekalavya award winner international athlete hangs herself in Bengaluru

News Network
April 12, 2021

Bengaluru: Depressed over being unemployed since the pandemic lockdown, a 41-year-old former athlete, who brought laurels to the country in diving, allegedly ended her life at her residence in Bengaluru's Jayanagar.

Shilpa Balaraj was found hanging in her room on Saturday morning. An Ekalavya award winner, Shilpa had won several medals at the national and international levels. Her husband was out of station and on Friday night, she reportedly told him that she was doing fine.

Her younger brother Sharath Balaraj said her suicide note stated she was depressed as she did not have a job for more than a year.

She recently approached organisers of a summer camp and was expecting to resume work. But the spike in Covid cases changed things as the government imposed severa restrictions related to functioning of swimming pools.

Sharath said: “We lost our mother two months ago and it affected all of us mentally. Shilpa had never shared her financial problems despite she and her husband not having a job for months.”
Her father Balaraj was a swimming and diving coach.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 4,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 4: A 12-year-old boy, who had gone missing last night, was found dead last night near KC Road under the limits of Ullal police station in Mangaluru taluk.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Aakif, son of Mohammed Haneef, a resident of K C Road. Aakif was the second among five children of his parents. 

After returning home from Madrasa, Aakif had he had gone at 8.40 p.m. with a mobile phone used by the family. However, he never returned. 

Worried family members began to search for Aakif everywhere and also lodged a missing complaint at Ullal police station. His body was a couple of kilo meters away.

Sources said that the body, which was lying on a ground behind Falah School at K C Nagar, was noticed by a local person at around 6 a.m. today.

It is suspected that he was murdered after a fight with a few local boys. The investigation is underway. 

Teenager arrested for killing 12-yr-old boy after fight over online game

Siraj
 - 
Sunday, 4 Apr 2021

The police must break the legs of the local boys and put them behind bars for entire life for silly fight does anyone kills , this is very very sad -it is very difficult to loose a child -the pain is beyond anything , may allah give patience to the family for loosing such a small kid very sad news

coastaldigest.com news network
April 6,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 6: Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar on Wednesday warned KSRTC employees from going ahead with their indefinite agitation from April 7, saying that strict action will be taken against those who participated.

"The government will not negotiate any more. Employees should not go on strike," he underlined.

After a meeting with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, he said that while the government has fulfilled eight of the nine demands of the labour unions, it cannot fulfill their demand of wages as per the 6th Pay Commission recommendations, on par with other government employees.

The Chief Minister has said that the government will deal with the strike strictly. "There is no question of hiking the salary more than what is already offered," he said, noting that the Transport department had offered to hike their salaries by 8 per cent as an interim relief.

Protesting employees will be dealt with as per the provisions of law. Sections under Disaster Management Act, which prohibit any gatherings during a pandemic and provisions of IPC will be invoked, Kumar said, adding that the government was also thinking of invoking the stringent essential Services Maintenance Act. “There will be a ‘no work, no pay’ policy," he added.

He said that Private buses and maxi-cabs will be allowed to ply and carry passengers. Other alternate arrangements will also be made to help travellers. Since it is the vacation season, we are also requesting the railways to run special trains towards Hubballi, Gulbarga and Mysuru.

Kumar said that he had already written to the Election Commission to allow the government to implement an 8 per cent revision of wages for transport employees, citing the strike call by them.

"We will implement the announced hike if EC allows it," he said, failing which it would be implemented once the Model Code of Conduct for the by-polls in the state is withdrawn.

