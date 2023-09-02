  1. Home
Former Zimbabwe cricket captain Heath Streak passes away at 49

News Network
September 3, 2023

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak died on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at the age of 49, his family confirmed on social media.

Streak, who played 65 Tests and 189 ODIs for Zimbabwe from 1993-2005, was battling liver cancer for a long time.

"In the early hours of this morning, Sunday the 3rd of September 2023, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the Angels from his home where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones," wrote Streak's wife Nadine on Facebook.

"He was covered in love and peace and did not walk off the Park alone. Our souls are joined for eternity Streaky. Till I hold you again," Nadine added.

A few days ago, former Zimbabwe fast bowler Henry Olonga announced the demise of Streak on social media, only to deny it hours later after a message from his captain, but by then condolence messages by several former cricketers had surfaced.

"RIP Streaky," Olonga wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.

In Test cricket, Streak claimed 216 wickets and scored one century — against West Indies — and 11 half-centuries for Zimbabwe. In 189 ODIs, he bagged 239 wickets and made 2,943 runs with 13 fifties. He is the highest wicket-taker for Zimbabwe by a long margin in both Tests and ODIs.

In 68 ODIs as captain, he led Zimbabwe to win in 18 and lost 47 while three finished without any result. In 21 Tests, Streak captained Zimbabwe to wins in four while they lost 11 and drew six.

When Zimbabwe was under dictator Robert Mugabe's rule, Streak was criticised for not taking a firm political stand like Olonga and former skipper Andy Flower, and in April 2004 he left the captaincy role as the team went under a challenging phase.

He went on to coach several teams including Zimbabwe after his playing days were over and became bowling coach of the national side, followed by a similar role with Bangladesh.

Streak was also associated with Indian domestic cricket team Uttar Pradesh and he also worked with Indian Premier League teams Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Lions.

He also became Zimbabwe's head coach in October 2016 after replacing Dav Whatmore, tasked to help his national team qualify for the 2019 World Cup in England, which they failed to do.

Streak and his coaching staff, including former South Africa cricketer and batting coach Lance Klusener, voluntarily gave up one year's salaries for helping the Zimbabwe cricketers to face the challenge of pay cuts for the players.

In April 2021, Streak was handed an eight-year ban by the International Cricket Council after he was charged with and admitted to breaching five codes of the ICC anti-corruption code, which included payment in bitcoins from a potential corruptor.

Streak accepted "full responsibility" of breaching the ICC code but said he was not involved in fixing any matches. 

News Network
August 23,2023

Bengaluru, Aug 23: Former chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar can buy anyone, except the H D Deve Gowda family.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the party’s workers from Yeshwantpur Assembly constituency, Kumaraswamy said, “Shivakumar is not scared of anyone and he is capable of purchasing even BJP leaders in Delhi.”

He said that Congress was trying to hide the fact that 30 of its legislators were ready to quit the party, due to disgruntlement. But the party is spreading rumours about leaders of other parties. Expressing confidence about his party workers, Kumaraswamy said, “Our party workers will not yield to Congress. Nobody from our party will leave.”

On releasing the documents about NICE Road irregularities, Kumaraswamy said that he had postponed the release of documents due to Wednesday’s scheduled landing of Chandrayaan 3.

“Even I am curious about the landing of Chandrayaan 3. Hence, I have postponed the release of documents. There is no question of stepping back from releasing the documents. I will do it soon,” he added. Kumaraswamy said that he would attend the all-party meeting called on the Cauvery issue on Wednesday. 

News Network
August 31,2023

X, formerly Twitter's, new owner Elon Musk has been planning to turn his app into a super app. And here seems to be another step in that direction: X is getting voice and video calls. There have been speculations of the same since early this month. The same has now been confirmed by Musk.

"Video & audio calls coming to X," posted Musk. "Works on iOS, Android, Mac & PC; No phone number needed; X is the effective global address book; That set of factors is unique." he added in the post. This could revolutionize the way we communicate on the platform, said Musk.
— elonmusk (@elonmusk)

Earlier this month, X designer Andrea Conway had hinted about the same in a post. "just called someone on X," she posted. 

Presently, X DMs do support voice messages, support for calls (both voice and video) will be a first. So far, users can have live conversations on the platform through Spaces, a feature that the came to the app after social audio app Clubhouse came into prominence during Covid-19 times. Spaces, however, is an open platform and anyone can join the conversation. It is not for one-on-one conversations.

News Network
September 2,2023

The Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas has warned against any incursions by illegal Israeli settlers and the regime's troops against the al-Aqsa Mosque's compound in the holy occupied city of al-Quds' Old City.

"The Palestinian nation will not allow the Zionist enemy to violate the al-Aqsa Mosque ['s sanctity]," Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem told a rally held in support of the mosque in western Gaza on Friday.

"Any encroachment on and invasion of the al-Aqsa Mosque during the [upcoming] Jewish holidays is tantamount to opening the door to an all-out war on all fronts," Qassem said.

According to an agreement signed between Israel and the Jordanian government in the wake of Tel Aviv’s occupation of East al-Quds in 1967, non-Muslim worship at the compound, which is Islam's third-holiest site, is prohibited.

Israeli settlers, however, regularly break into the compound under strict protection provided for them by Israeli forces.

Qassem said Israeli troops and illegal settlers would have no security as long as the regime keeps up its aggression and illegal construction activities upon the Palestinian land.

He said no one was capable of stopping Palestinians' resistance operations in the occupied West Bank, which have witnessed a surge in retaliation against the regime's incessant and regularly deadly violations against Palestinians.

The remarks came a day after the latest of the operations that took place in the West Bank city of Ramallah, killing an Israeli soldier and wounding several others.

And a day earlier, Palestinian resistance fighters set off an explosive device in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, injuring four Israeli forces. 

