  ICC T20 Rankings: Babar Azam top-ranked batter; Nabi, Hasan top all-rounders

News Network
November 3, 2021

India's senior opener Rohit Sharma moved a place up to 23rd in the batting chart while pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah jumped 10 places to joint 24th in the ICC men's T20 rankings issued on Wednesday.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam's two successive half-centuries in the T20 World Cup have helped him overtake England's Dawid Malan and grab the No. 1 position for batters in the latest chart.

Babar, who scored 51 against Afghanistan and 70 against Namibia to lead the 2009 champions into the semifinals, is at the top for the sixth time in his career. The 27-year-old had first attained top position in January 28, 2018. He is presently also ranked No. 1 in ODIs.

Babar's tally of 834 rating points keeps him 36 points ahead of Malan but Babar's career best remains 896 rating points that he achieved after scoring 65 against England at Cardiff on May 5, 2019. Malan had been at the top since November 29 last year.

England's performances in the tournament too reflect in the rankings, with both their openers Jos Buttler and Jason Roy moving up in the latest weekly update.

Buttler has gained eight slots to reach a career-best ninth position after smashing his maiden T20I hundred against Sri Lanka while Roy was up five places to 14th.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has topped the bowling chart for the first time in his career after two successive three-wicket hauls against South Africa and England. He replaced South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi, who was at the top since April 10 this year.

The top four bowlers in the rankings are all wrist spinners, with England's Adil Rashid overtaking Afghanistan's Rashid Khan to take third place with a career-best 730 rating points. A fast bowler who has made rapid rise is South Africa's Anrich Nortje, who has gained 18 slots to reach seventh position.

At the top of the all-rounders' table, Mohammad Nabi has caught up with Shakib Al Hasan on 271 rating points. Hasaranga was fourth in this list. 

News Network
October 28,2021

Mumbai, Oct 28: After the Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in the cruise drugs case, Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Thursday continued to target NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede, saying the picture is not over yet.

Tweeting in Hindi, Malik said, "Picture abhi baaki hai (The picture is not over yet)."

The HC granted bail to Aryan Khan and his two co-accused over three weeks after their arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested by the anti-drugs agency on October 3 and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy and abetment.

Malik, the state minority affairs minister, has repeatedly termed the cruise drugs case as "fake" and levelled various allegations against Wankhede, including illegal phone tapping and using forged documents to secure job.

In a video message circulated to media on Thursday, Malik said, "The officer (Wankhede) who arrested Aryan Khan and others has now approached the Bombay High Court requesting a restraining order against Mumbai police from arresting him. He had approached Mumbai police in the last week requesting protection. He must have done something really wrong and that is why he is afraid of action against him."

"The Mumbai police have informed the Bombay High Court that they would issue a notice of his arrest 72 hours prior if they intend to take any such action. I reiterate my earlier comments that this drug case is completely bogus. The kids were deliberately framed in this case," Malik said.

"If the case comes before the Bombay High Court, it will get squashed," the minister added.

Two other persons arrested in the case were granted bail a day before by the NDPS court, Malik said, alleging that all the arrested persons were eligible to get bail in this case, but the NCB prosecutor was making fresh claims in the case to delay the bail.

Wankhede filed a petition in the high court and sought an urgent hearing, saying he feared arrest by police over allegations of extortion against him in the case related to alleged drug bust on a cruise ship. But the Mumbai Police assured the HC that it will not arrest Wankhede without giving him three days' notice.

Earlier, the NCP leader had levelled various allegations against Wankhede, including illegal phone tapping and use of forged documents to secure job.

News Network
October 28,2021

Belagavi, Oct 28: A fact-finding report on the coldblooded murder of Arbaz Aftab Mulla in Belagavi has accused the Superintendent of Police (SP) Laxman Nimbargi of trying to shift the blame from the accused Sri Ram Sene (Hindustan) to make the murder look like a contract killing.

Mulla, aged 25, was murdered on September 28 allegedly over his relationship with a Hindu girl. A seven-member team comprising persons from the All India Lawyers' Association for Justice, All India People's Forum and other associations as well as an independent researcher visited Belagavi last month.

It said the targeted violence is the result of years of "deliberate and neatly orchestrated" communal politics dividing the society. Despite the arrest of 10 people on October 8, ten days after the murder, justice remains a long shot.

"Our findings suggest that while the girl's parents might have had a role to play in the murder, the SP's allegation that the girl's parents had hired contract killers could also be a ploy to shift the bulk of the blame from the SRS(H) to the family, thereby making the murder appear to be a contract/supari killing and not a communal honour killing," the report said.

Mulla's mother Najeema Shaikh, a teacher at a local Urdu medium school, told the team that the Hindu girl's mother had threatened that "she was ready to kill or even die" in order to prevent the girl's marriage with mulla.

"While parental objections to a romantic relationship is not unusual, what struck us was the language in which it was articulated," the team said. Expressing concerns over the 'complete invisibilisation' of the voice of the woman with whom Mulla was in a relationship, it said her individual identity has been nullified.

It warned that the 'saffron sphere of influence' in north Karnataka was a grave threat to minorities all over the state and appealed to all citizens to come together to ensure justice for Mulla. It said a broad-based campaign was required to ensure justice to all minority communities and work towards rebuilding social harmony.

"Those we spoke to in Belagavi, unanimously pointed out the systemic impunity of members of organisations like SRS (H) from facing the consequences of crimes committed by them," it said citing allegations that the members of the pro-Hindutva group were given VIP treatment inside the prison.

The report further said thwarted aspirations of integration with Maharashtra have contributed to Hindu nationalism's hold over the region. "This morphing of linguistic politics into religious politics in the region holds important lessons for secular, democratic forces. It shows how the weakness of alternative political frameworks and lack of citizen alertness against Hindu nationalist groups can decisively alter the social and cultural fabric of a nation," it said.

News Network
October 31,2021

The India and Pakistan match is always one of the most-watched games in cricket, viewed by over a billion people across the globe.

Pakistan and India played their first game of the ongoing ICC T20 Cricket World Cup last week, where Pakistan won its first-ever match against India in World Cup by 10 wickets.

Australian cricket great has predicted the two arch-rivals could meet again in the final of the T20 World Cup being played in the UAE.

While taking to Twitter, Shane Warne said England and Australia are most likely to qualify for the semi-final from Group 1 and India and Pakistan from Group 2.

The first semi-final, according to Warne, is expected to be played between England and India and the second semi-final between Australia and Pakistan.

He estimated that either India and Pakistan or England and Australia will battle it out for the ICC T20 World Cup in the final.

Australia and South Africa were leading in Group 1 and Pakistan and Afghanistan in Group B1. India will play an important match against New Zealand on October 31, 2021.

