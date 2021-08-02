  1. Home
  India defeat Australia 1-0 to reach women's hockey semifinals for 1st time in Olympics

August 2, 2021

The Indian women's hockey team scripted history on Monday by qualifying for the Olympic Games semifinals for the first time, beating three-time champions Australia by a solitary goal here.

A day after the Indian men's team entered the Olympic semifinals following a 49-year gap, the world no. 9 women's side also entered the history books with a phenomenally gritty performance.

Coming into the match, the odds were totally against India as in world no.2 Australia, a mighty unbeaten opponent, awaited them in the last eight round.

But the Indians, determined to prove a point, produced a strong and brave performance to eke out the narrow win over the Hockeyroos.

Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur rose to the occasion when it mattered and converted India's lone penalty corner in the 22nd minute to surprise the Australians.

India's best performance in the Olympics came way back in the 1980 Moscow Games where they finished fourth out of six teams.

In that edition of the Games, women's hockey made its debut in the Olympics and the sport was played in a round-robin format with top two teams qualifying for the final.

The Rani Rampal-led side will play Argentina in the semifinal on Wednesday.

Agencies
July 28,2021

Dubai, July 28: Saudi Arabia has announced a three-year travel ban and hefty penalties on citizens who visit countries on the kingdom's COVID-19 red list, including India.

"Travelling to the banned countries is an obvious violation of COVID-19 related travel restrictions and the Kingdom’s updated instructions," the Gulf News on Tuesday quoted a report by the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) as saying.

The SPA report said an official at the Saudi Ministry of Interior has warned Saudi citizens against travelling to countries that have been put on the no-travel list recently as these nations are currently witnessing a surge in cases of COVID-19 and its variants.

The red-list countries include the UAE, Libya, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Iran, Turkey, Armenia, Ethiopia, Somalia, Congo, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Belarus, India and Vietnam.

The source, quoted by the SPA, said there are reports about citizens travelling to the banned countries in violation of the instructions issued by official authorities.

“Those who violate the travel ban will be held accountable and slapped with heavy penalties,” the source said, adding that those who are found to have violated the instructions would be banned from travelling abroad for three years.

The ministry called on citizens against travelling directly or indirectly to the red-list countries where the pandemic has not yet been controlled and there is a surge in cases of mutated strains of coronavirus.

It also urged citizens to exercise caution and stay away from areas where instability prevails or the virus is spreading, and take all precautionary measures regardless of their destination.

As on Tuesday, the kingdom’s coronavirus tally stands at 520,774, including 11,136 active cases, while the total death toll was at 8,189.

News Network
July 23,2021

Dubai, July 23: Eight categories of travellers are allowed to fly to the UAE from countries where passenger entry is suspended.

The latest addition to the exempted categories is Expo 2020 Dubai participants.

Passenger entry from 16 destinations – including India, Pakistan, South Africa and Indonesia to the UAE remains suspended until further notice.

According to the latest safety circular issued by the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), exempted travellers have to abide by stringent Covid safety measures, including a 10-day quarantine period.

The eight exempted categories are:

>> Citizens of the UAE and their first-degree relatives;

>> Diplomatic personnel between the UAE and the applicable countries, including administrative workers;

>> Official delegations, subject to obtaining prior approval;

>> Expo 2020 international participants and exhibitors; and personnel sponsored by its organiser.

>> UAE residents with gold or silver residency permit;

>> Crews of cargo and transit flights of foreign companies;

>> Businessmen and businesswomen, provided they hold an approval from the General Authority for the Security of Ports, Borders and Free Zones, and heads of higher committees of the emergency, crisis and disaster management teams of the Emirate concerned;

>> Employees belonging to vital functions according to the classification of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship.

Covid safety protocols to be followed by exempted travellers.

Stringent Covid-19 safety protocols have been defined for exempted passengers from the restricted countries:

>> Negative PCR test result within 48 hours from the date of departure. The test must have been taken at an accredited laboratory and the result must have a QR code.

>> They must get a PCR test done on arrival, followed by two others on day four and eight.

>> They have to quarantine for 10 days.

>> They must wear a monitoring and tracking device. 
 

News Network
July 23,2021

rainfury.jpg

Mangaluru/Bengaluru, July 23: Heavy rains in various parts of Karnataka over the past 24 hours have claimed three lives, led to landslides in eight places and evacuation of about 9,000 people, while the government has sounded a red alert in seven districts.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who reviewed the flood situation with top officials on Friday, directed all district in charge ministers and MLAs to oversee relief work in their areas.

He said the government would extend all necessary support to relief and rescue efforts and assist farmers who suffered losses due to the untimely rain and hailstorms.

Dr Manoj Rajan, Commissioner, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority said parts of Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru, Dharward, Haveri, Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada are facing the brunt of floods due to incessant rains over the past few days.

The rivers Krishna, Cauvery, Tungabhadra, Bhima, Kapila (Kabini) and many others in Malnad and coastal Karnataka are in spate, said the KSDMA officer.

Details shared by him showed that 131 villages in 18 Taluks are badly hit, affecting 16,213 people.

While three people lost their lives, two are missing.

The rains damaged 21 houses completely and 804 houses partially. 65 bridges, 10 schools and a primary health centre were damaged, while 291.03 km of roads were washed away.

So far, 8,733 people have been evacuated to safety.

The state has opened 80 relief camps where 4,964 people are staying.

Landslides were reported in eight places, including Virajpet in Kodagu district and Arabail Ghat in Uttara Kannada district.

A red alert has been sounded in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Kodagu districts for the next 24 hours in view of a possible heavy to extremely heavy rainfall and an orange alert, in Belagavi and Dharwad, the officer said.

The rains have also led to filling up of most of the reservoirs in Karnataka, including the Almatti, Bhadra, KRS, Kabini, Harangi, Hemavathi, Narayanapura, Malaprabha and Ghataprabha, he said. 

