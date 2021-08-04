  1. Home
India men's hockey team beat Germany 5-4 to win Olympic bronze medal after 41 years

August 5, 2021

hockey.jpg

Tokyo, Aug 5: A resolute Indian men's hockey team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, defeating a plucky Germany 5-4 to win the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the ongoing Games on Thursday.

The eight-time former gold-winners, who battled a heartbreaking slump in the last four decades, made the resurgence of the last couple of years count in the best way possible with an Olympic medal.

Their bronze, which is worth its weight in gold for the sheer emotion and nostalgia that hockey invokes in the country, became India's fifth medal at the ongoing Games.

Simranjeet Singh (17th, 34th minutes) scored a brace, while Hardik Singh (27th), Harmanpreet Singh (29th) and Rupinder Pal Singh (31st) were the other goal getters for world no.3 India.

Germany's goals were scored by Timur Oruz (2nd), Niklas Wellen (24th), Benedikt Furk (25th) and Lukas Windfeder (48th).

Determined to clinch a medal, the Indians made one of the most memorable comebacks in the history of the game, fighting back from a two-goal deficit to turn the match in their favour after being 1-3 down thanks to some defensive lapses.

There were tears and hugs on the field as the Indians led by Manpreet Singh and coached by Australian Graham Reid savoured the historic moment.

It is India's third hockey bronze medal in the history of the Olympics. The other two came in 1968 Mexico City and the 1972 Munich Games.

For world no.5 Germany it was heart-break as they couldn't repeat their bronze medal winning feat of the 2016 Rio Games.

The Indians were slow to get off the blocks as Germany were the dominant side on display in the first quarter.

The Germans pressed hard on the Indian defence from the word go and took the lead in the second minute through Oruz.

India then secured a penalty corner in the fifth which was wasted.

Five minutes later, experienced goalkeeper PR Sreejesh came out of his line and closed down the angle to deny Mats Grambusch.

The Germans put relentless pressure on the Indian defence and seconds from first quarter, earned as many as four penalty corners which the Indians defended stoutly this time.

Manpret's men came out with more purpose in the second quarter and upped their pace a bit and the ploy worked wonders as Simranjeet scored a brilliant goal with a reverse hit from top of the German circle after being fed by Nilakanta Sharma's pass from the midfield.

The Germans continued their attacking game and two minutes later Florian Fuchs brought Sreejesh again into the game, saving his reverse hit from a tight angle.

The Indian defence once again gave away the advantage to Germany, committing soft errors which resulted in two German goals in a span of two minutes.

Christopher Ruhr was the creator for Germany turning over from just outside the Indian circle and then slipped the ball onto Wellen who scored with a reverse hit past Sreejesh.

A minute later, another defensive lapse cost India dearly.

It was Surender Kumar this time who was dispossessed just outside the Indian circle by the ever-pressing German forwards and Constantine Staib passed it on to Benedikt Furk, who made no mistake in finding the net.

Although stunned, India didn't lose hope and made a brilliant comeback soon by levelling the scores in a span of three minutes.

There was grit and determination writ large on the Indian faces and they succeeded in turning them into results.

In the 27th minute, India secured their second penalty corner and Hardik scored from a rebound after Harmanpreet Singh's flick was saved by German custodian Alexander Stadler.

Two minutes later, India secured their third penalty corner and this time, Harmanpreet was bang on target with a powerful flick past young Stadler to make a dramatic turnaround in the match.

Their confidence on an all-time high after the remarkable rally, the Indians came out all guns blazing after the change of ends and took the lead for the first time in the match when they were awarded a penalty stroke for a push on Mandeep Singh inside the circle.

Rupinder stepped up to gleefully grab the chance with both hands.

Three minutes later, India doubled their lead when Simranjeet scored his second goal of the day, tapping in Gurjant Singh's pass from the right to take a 5-3 lead.

India didn't stop there and secured three back-to-back penalty corners in the 41st minute but wasted all.

It was Germany's turn next as they got three penalty corners two minutes later but failed to breach the brave Indian defence, as the players put their bodies in line to deny Germany any opening.

Trailing by two goals, the Germans were expected to come hard on the Indian defence and they did exactly that, securing another penalty corner three minutes into the final quarter and this time Windfeder put the ball into the net through the legs of Sreejesh to bring a goal back.

In the 51st minute, Mandeep Singh had a golden chance to restore their two goal lead from a one-on-one situation but he squandered the opportunity.

In search of the equaliser, the Germans put the Indian defence under immense pressure in the remaining minutes of the game, securing three more penalty corners but couldn't get past the determined back-line led by gigantic Sreejesh in front of the goal.

There was more drama in store as India conceded a penalty corner six seconds from the final hooter, but Sreejesh and the defence once against came to the side's rescue.

July 23,2021

rainfury.jpg

Mangaluru/Bengaluru, July 23: Heavy rains in various parts of Karnataka over the past 24 hours have claimed three lives, led to landslides in eight places and evacuation of about 9,000 people, while the government has sounded a red alert in seven districts.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who reviewed the flood situation with top officials on Friday, directed all district in charge ministers and MLAs to oversee relief work in their areas.

He said the government would extend all necessary support to relief and rescue efforts and assist farmers who suffered losses due to the untimely rain and hailstorms.

Dr Manoj Rajan, Commissioner, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority said parts of Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru, Dharward, Haveri, Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada are facing the brunt of floods due to incessant rains over the past few days.

The rivers Krishna, Cauvery, Tungabhadra, Bhima, Kapila (Kabini) and many others in Malnad and coastal Karnataka are in spate, said the KSDMA officer.

Details shared by him showed that 131 villages in 18 Taluks are badly hit, affecting 16,213 people.

While three people lost their lives, two are missing.

The rains damaged 21 houses completely and 804 houses partially. 65 bridges, 10 schools and a primary health centre were damaged, while 291.03 km of roads were washed away.

So far, 8,733 people have been evacuated to safety.

The state has opened 80 relief camps where 4,964 people are staying.

Landslides were reported in eight places, including Virajpet in Kodagu district and Arabail Ghat in Uttara Kannada district.

A red alert has been sounded in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Kodagu districts for the next 24 hours in view of a possible heavy to extremely heavy rainfall and an orange alert, in Belagavi and Dharwad, the officer said.

The rains have also led to filling up of most of the reservoirs in Karnataka, including the Almatti, Bhadra, KRS, Kabini, Harangi, Hemavathi, Narayanapura, Malaprabha and Ghataprabha, he said. 

July 27,2021

basavarajbommayi.jpg

Three-time legislator Basavaraj Bommai is Karnataka’s new chief minister, a decision the BJP took Tuesday keeping in mind several factors, including the long-pending demand for the post to be occupied by someone from north Karnataka.

Bommai, 61, is expected to take oath as the state’s 26th chief minister on Wednesday. 

With under two years to go for the 2023 elections, the BJP found a safe bet in Bommai as he ticked enough boxes: He is a Lingayat, the party’s traditional support base. He represents Shiggaon in Haveri, a north Karnataka district and he comes with prior administrative experience. He is known to maintain a cordial relationship with leaders from all parties. 

A mechanical engineer, Bommai’s name was upheld in the BJP Legislature Party meeting whose proceedings were overseen by Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy. 

A former minister of Water Resources and Home Departments, Bommai is seen as a trusted aide of outgoing Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, also a Lingayat. But unlike Yediyurappa, who belongs to the Ganiga sub-sect, Bommai is a Sadar-Lingayat, which is not a dominant group within the Lingayats. 

Bommai, the son of former chief minister SR Bommai, joined the BJP in 2008 after starting his political career with the Janata Dal.

July 27,2021

Kuwait City, July 27: The Kuwait Cabinet has decided to reopen all social activities from September 1. These include summits and other social events, including children’s activities. Entry to the activities will be limited to the vaccinated people. 

The unvaccinated will be only allowed to pharmacies, consumer cooperative societies, and food and catering marketing outlets, starting from August 1, the cabinet added.

However, large gatherings will not be allowed as a precaution to curb the spread of Covid-19.

According to another Cabinet decision, an earlier announcement to close commercial activities at 8pm will be cancelled, starting Tuesday.

The decision to ease the restrictions comes after health authorities said efforts to contain the disease witnessed good results amid a sharp drop in cases.

The Cabinet also decided to resume flight service to two more countries.

A tweet by the official news agency, KUNA, announced the Cabinet decision to restart flight service to Morocco and Maldives from August 1.

On July 1, the country had announced the resumption of direct flights to several destinations. Direct flights are available to Bosnia-Herzegovina, the UK, Spain, the US, Holland, Italy, Austria, France, Kyrgyzstan, Germany, Greece and Switzerland. 

