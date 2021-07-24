India opens medal account in Tokyo Olympics as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins Silver

Mirabai Chanu bagged a silver medal in Weightlifting Women's 49 kg category at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. This is India's first medal at the Tokyo Games 2020. Details awaited
Jerusalem, July 15: Several Palestinian resistance factions have condemned the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for opening an embassy in Tel Aviv, only weeks after Israel massacred over 120 Palestinians in the long-besieged Gaza Strip.
Wednesday’s opening of the Emirati embassy, which is situated in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, came two weeks after the inauguration of Israel’s mission in Abu Dhabi.
The UAE, along with Bahrain, signed normalization pacts with the Israeli regime during an official ceremony hosted by former US president Donald Trump at the White House in September 2020. Palestinians slammed the deals as a treacherous "stab in the back" of their cause against the Israeli occupation.
In a statement released on Wednesday, the Gaza-based Hamas resistance movement said the UAE’s move signaled its continued insistence on the “great sin” it committed against Palestinians and all the people of the region who fully reject all forms of normalization with Israel.
“What is even more dangerous is the fact that this behavior of the UAE comes right after the terrorist Zionist aggression on our people and its sacred sites, in which it committed massacres against defenseless civilians and destroyed their houses” as the whole world watched, it added.
“This represents a dangerous downturn in the UAE’s political perspective, which would not only provide an official cover for the crimes committed by the Zionist enemy against the Palestinian people but would also encourage it to commit even more crimes and to move forward with its extremist racist Judaization projects.”
Hamas said the UAE and other Arab countries that normalized their relations with Israel will soon “discover the size and gravity of their crime,” urging them to “correct this wrong path and end all dealings and normalization with Israel.”
“We stress the need to stop this dangerous deterioration in the Emirati policies and to spare no effort in setting the course straight,” the movement added.
Bengaluru, July 10: Fuel prices in the country were hiked for the fourth time this week on Saturday as petrol rates in all major cities remained above Rs 100 while diesel also inched towards the Rs100/litre mark.
Petrol price was up 35 paise in the national capital and diesel was increased by at least 26 paise.
In Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, petrol is priced Rs 104.29 and diesel stood at Rs 95.26.
Meanwhile, the price of petrol in Delhi showed a hike, standing at Rs 100.91 per litre against Rs 100.56 on Friday, while diesel is priced at Rs 89.88 per litre.
In Mumbai, the price of petrol was Rs 106.93 per litre and diesel in the city costs Rs 97.46.
In Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 101.01 per litre, and diesel costs Rs 92.97 per litre.
Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.
Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.
Kabul, July 24: US military aircraft struck a number of Taliban positions this week in support of faltering Afghan government forces, in one of the first significant American reactions to the anti-occupation forces’ blistering advance across Afghanistan as US troops withdraw.
At least one of the strikes was against Taliban positions in the key southern city of Kandahar, slowing an advance that threatened to take over the city.
The Taliban called the strikes “disobedience” to last year’s withdrawal agreement with the Americans, and they warned of unspecified “consequences” — an indication that the airstrikes had an impact on Taliban.
The scale and pace of the Taliban advance has provoked alarm among top US military and civilian officials in recent days. The Taliban now emerged stronger in most of Afghanistan’s 34 provincial capitals and even Kabul, the national capital. The group has overrun more than half of the country’s 400-odd districts, in many cases seizing them without a fight, since it began its offensive in earnest in May.
This week’s airstrikes, which took place Wednesday and Thursday, reflect both the level of American worry and the Afghan military’s continued need for US air support, as Washington attempts to end nearly 20 years of war in the country.
Afghan forces have been reeling in the face of the Taliban offensive, as the United States nears completion of a pull-out of its remaining forces. The United States and other major powers are pushing for a peace deal between the Taliban and the Afghan government, but the Taliban believe they are winning the war, leaving little incentive to negotiate.
Several Pentagon officials confirmed that additional bombing raids around Kandahar and other contested areas are likely in the coming days. “We’ve been doing it where and when feasible, and we’ll keep doing it where and when feasible,” one official said, speaking anonymously to describe operational planning.
Pentagon officials confirmed the recent US strikes but were tight-lipped about specifics. They have been similarly ambiguous for weeks about the scale and scope of continued US military involvement in Afghanistan’s war, though they indicated earlier this month that it could continue at least until the withdrawal was completed at the end of August.
The Taliban said the airstrikes were carried out in Kandahar and in the neighboring province of Helmand.
