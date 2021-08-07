  1. Home
India revels in Neeraj's 'golden moment'; politicians laud his 'unparalleled grit'

News Network
August 7, 2021

neerajchopra.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 7: Neeraj Chopra became the toast of the nation after claiming India's first-ever track-and-field medal at the Olympics with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailing the young javelin thrower's "unparalleled grit" for a landmark gold-winning feat at the Tokyo Games.

The 23-year-old on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by quite a distance with a second-round throw of 87.58m in the finals to end India's 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics.

Applauding his effort, President Kovind described it as an "unprecedented" achievement that will prove to be an inspiration for the youth of this country.

"Unprecedented win by Neeraj Chopra! Your javelin gold breaks barriers and creates history. You bring home the first-ever track and field medal to India in your first Olympics. Your feat will inspire our youth. India is elated! Heartiest congratulations!," Kovind tweeted.

Congratulating Chopra, Prime Minister Modi said his performance will be remembered for ages.

"History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold. #Tokyo2020," tweeted Modi.

Chopra, a farmer's son from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana, won the country's seventh medal and first gold in this Olympics.

Congratulating Chopra on his success, Sports minister said Anurag Thakur wrote: "NEERAJ CHOPRA. India's Golden Boy! India's Olympic History has been scripted! Your superbly soaring throw deserves a Billion Cheers! Your name will be etched in the history books with golden letters."

Former sports minister Kiren Rijiju described it a "golden moment" for Indian sports.

"History has been made, Milkha Singh Ji's wish is fulfilled as India wins first-ever Olympic medal in Athletics! A golden moment 4 India as Neeraj Chopra won Olympic Gold medal for India at #Tokyo2020. Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on this historic achievement!," Rijiju tweeted.

With this effort, Chopra also joined shooter Abhinav Bindra (2008 Beijing Games) as India's individual gold winners in the showpiece event.

Welcoming him to the club, Bindra wrote: "And Gold it is for @Neeraj_chopra1. Take a bow, young man ! You have fulfilled a nation's dream. Thank you! Also, welcome to the club - a much-needed addition! Extremely proud. I am so delighted for you."

His medal also ensured that the country surpassed the previous best haul of six medal achieved in the 2012 London Games.

Weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, who had opened India's account at Tokyo with a first-ever silver in the sport, tweeted: "Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning first-ever gold medal in Athletics for our country. Really a proud moment for our nation."

Indian cricketers, led by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, also joined in to congratulate Chopra.

"India shines brighter today because of you, Neeraj. Your javelin carried the tricolour all the way and made it flutter with the pride of every Indian. What a moment for Indian sport!," Tendulkar tweeted.

Former India batsman Suresh Raina tweeted: "Heartiest congratulations to you @Neeraj_chopra1 for bringing the first GOLD home. Proud of your tremendous performance! #Cheer4India #JavelinThrow #Olympics #Tokyo2020." 

News Network
August 5,2021

hockey.jpg

Tokyo, Aug 5: A resolute Indian men's hockey team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, defeating a plucky Germany 5-4 to win the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the ongoing Games on Thursday.

The eight-time former gold-winners, who battled a heartbreaking slump in the last four decades, made the resurgence of the last couple of years count in the best way possible with an Olympic medal.

Their bronze, which is worth its weight in gold for the sheer emotion and nostalgia that hockey invokes in the country, became India's fifth medal at the ongoing Games.

Simranjeet Singh (17th, 34th minutes) scored a brace, while Hardik Singh (27th), Harmanpreet Singh (29th) and Rupinder Pal Singh (31st) were the other goal getters for world no.3 India.

Germany's goals were scored by Timur Oruz (2nd), Niklas Wellen (24th), Benedikt Furk (25th) and Lukas Windfeder (48th).

Determined to clinch a medal, the Indians made one of the most memorable comebacks in the history of the game, fighting back from a two-goal deficit to turn the match in their favour after being 1-3 down thanks to some defensive lapses.

There were tears and hugs on the field as the Indians led by Manpreet Singh and coached by Australian Graham Reid savoured the historic moment.

It is India's third hockey bronze medal in the history of the Olympics. The other two came in 1968 Mexico City and the 1972 Munich Games.

For world no.5 Germany it was heart-break as they couldn't repeat their bronze medal winning feat of the 2016 Rio Games.

The Indians were slow to get off the blocks as Germany were the dominant side on display in the first quarter.

The Germans pressed hard on the Indian defence from the word go and took the lead in the second minute through Oruz.

India then secured a penalty corner in the fifth which was wasted.

Five minutes later, experienced goalkeeper PR Sreejesh came out of his line and closed down the angle to deny Mats Grambusch.

The Germans put relentless pressure on the Indian defence and seconds from first quarter, earned as many as four penalty corners which the Indians defended stoutly this time.

Manpret's men came out with more purpose in the second quarter and upped their pace a bit and the ploy worked wonders as Simranjeet scored a brilliant goal with a reverse hit from top of the German circle after being fed by Nilakanta Sharma's pass from the midfield.

The Germans continued their attacking game and two minutes later Florian Fuchs brought Sreejesh again into the game, saving his reverse hit from a tight angle.

The Indian defence once again gave away the advantage to Germany, committing soft errors which resulted in two German goals in a span of two minutes.

Christopher Ruhr was the creator for Germany turning over from just outside the Indian circle and then slipped the ball onto Wellen who scored with a reverse hit past Sreejesh.

A minute later, another defensive lapse cost India dearly.

It was Surender Kumar this time who was dispossessed just outside the Indian circle by the ever-pressing German forwards and Constantine Staib passed it on to Benedikt Furk, who made no mistake in finding the net.

Although stunned, India didn't lose hope and made a brilliant comeback soon by levelling the scores in a span of three minutes.

There was grit and determination writ large on the Indian faces and they succeeded in turning them into results.

In the 27th minute, India secured their second penalty corner and Hardik scored from a rebound after Harmanpreet Singh's flick was saved by German custodian Alexander Stadler.

Two minutes later, India secured their third penalty corner and this time, Harmanpreet was bang on target with a powerful flick past young Stadler to make a dramatic turnaround in the match.

Their confidence on an all-time high after the remarkable rally, the Indians came out all guns blazing after the change of ends and took the lead for the first time in the match when they were awarded a penalty stroke for a push on Mandeep Singh inside the circle.

Rupinder stepped up to gleefully grab the chance with both hands.

Three minutes later, India doubled their lead when Simranjeet scored his second goal of the day, tapping in Gurjant Singh's pass from the right to take a 5-3 lead.

India didn't stop there and secured three back-to-back penalty corners in the 41st minute but wasted all.

It was Germany's turn next as they got three penalty corners two minutes later but failed to breach the brave Indian defence, as the players put their bodies in line to deny Germany any opening.

Trailing by two goals, the Germans were expected to come hard on the Indian defence and they did exactly that, securing another penalty corner three minutes into the final quarter and this time Windfeder put the ball into the net through the legs of Sreejesh to bring a goal back.

In the 51st minute, Mandeep Singh had a golden chance to restore their two goal lead from a one-on-one situation but he squandered the opportunity.

In search of the equaliser, the Germans put the Indian defence under immense pressure in the remaining minutes of the game, securing three more penalty corners but couldn't get past the determined back-line led by gigantic Sreejesh in front of the goal.

There was more drama in store as India conceded a penalty corner six seconds from the final hooter, but Sreejesh and the defence once against came to the side's rescue.

News Network
July 31,2021

drmanasa.jpg

Kochi, July 31: A stalker shot dead a woman before killing himself in broad daylight here. The incident took place at Nellikuzhi, near Kothamangalam, about 35 km from Kochi on Friday.

According to police, the killer was identified as Rakhil, 24. Manasa P V, 24, the victim, was a fourth-year student pursuing dentistry at the Indira Gandhi College, Kothamangalam. Both hail from Kannur district.

The incident took place near the Indira Gandhi Institute of Dental Sciences, Kothamangalam, at around 3:30 pm. "A personal grudge between the two seems to be the reason for the murder. We are gathering more details," said a police officer with the Kothamangalam police station.

Police said the incident happened near the place where she was residing as a paying guest. He entered the house to shoot the woman, police said.

The girl's parents had earlier lodged a complaint with the police at Kannur against Rakhil for troubling and stalking their daughter.

News Network
August 7,2021

bajrangwrestler.jpg

He did not live up to the sky-high expectations but India's Bajrang Punia will return from Tokyo with a bronze medal on Olympic debut after outwitting Daulet Niyazbekov in the play-off on Saturday.

If his defence let him down in the semifinal against Hazi Aliev, Bajrang's smart attacking moves made him a 8-0 winner against Kazakhstan's Niyazbekov, to whom he had lost in the semi-final of the 2019 World Championship.

With Bajrang's medal, Indian wrestlers have matched their best performance at the Olympic Games. At the 2012 London Games, Sushil Kumar won a silver and Yogeshwar Dutt returned with a bronze.

With his podium, India also equalled their best ever Olympic medal haul of six achieved in in the 2012 London edition.

Bajrang had defeated Kyrgyzstan's Ernazar Akmataliev and Iran's Morteza Cheka Ghiasi before losing to Hazai Aliev from Azerbaijan in the semi-final on Friday.

