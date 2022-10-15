  1. Home
  2. India romp to 7th Women's Asia Cup title with easy win over Sri Lanka

News Network
October 15, 2022

Sylhet, Oct 15: India maintained their dominance in the Women's Asia Cup with an eight-wicket demolition of a self-destructing Sri Lanka in the final here on Saturday for their seventh title in eight editions.

Sri Lanka, who were playing their first tournament final in 14 years, imploded after opting to bat on a slow and turning pitch. They could only manage 65 for nine which India knocked off in 8.3 overs. Smriti Mandhana struck a sublime 51 not out off 25 balls.

It was a procession after Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu got run out in the third over following a mix up with Anushka Sanjeewani who too got run out six balls later.

Renuka, who has been in top form since the Commonwealth Games in August, sent back Hasini Perera on the very first ball she faced. The left-hander checked her shot only to be caught at cover, leaving Sri Lanka at nine for four.

The Sri Lankans were in dire need of a partnership but Kavisha Dilhari's fall made it 16 for five as she was bowled while trying to play an incoming delivery from Renuka across the line.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad got her first wicket after Nilakshi de Silva played on to her stumps while trying to cut a ball close to her body. At 32 for eight, being bowled out for a sub-50 total was very much on the cards, but Ranaweera saved them from that ignominy with an unbeaten 18 off 22 balls.

The Indians bowled with discipline but poor shot selection contributed more to Sri Lanka's steep slide. After a memorable win over Pakistan in the semifinals, it seemed the occasion got the better of Sri Lanka.

India lost Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues cheaply in the run chase. However, both the batters did well in the tournament, with Shafali getting back to form and Jemimah making a successful comeback from injury.

The elegant Mandhana played some exquisite strokes on way to completing the formality alongside skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (11 not out off 14). Smriti's effort included three sixes and six boundaries. Fittingly, she sealed the win with a maximum off Oshadi Ranasinghe.

The win is a shot in the arm for India's preparations for the T20 World Cup next year. They were able to test players for different roles during the competition, though that also contributed to their only loss in the tournament, against Pakistan in the league stage.

The Indians took a lap of the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium and, in a fine gesture, got clicked with the entire groundstaff after their triumph, which was witnessed by a sizeable turnout.

News Network
October 7,2022

Kolar, Oct 7: An incident of clash between Dalits and upper caste members over the procession route on Dussehra has led to the lodging of 20 criminal cases against each other,police said on Friday.

According to police, nine atrocity cases have been lodged by Dalits, and 11 attempt to murder cases have been filed against the Dalits by the upper caste persons.

The incident took place on Wednesday in connection with celebration of Dussehra festivities and procession. The police stated that the villagers had organised a procession of Gangamma Devi and Kateramma Devi.

The elders of the village had assembled to discuss finalising the route map of the procession in the village. Dalit youth had objected that Dalits were being neglected during the procession as it arrived last in their locality and is made to pass hurriedly without giving any time to them to offer prayers.

The Upper caste group did not agree to this and maintained that the procession had to be carried out exactly in the same way it had been carried over the years.

This has led to arguments and two groups attacked each other with bricks, stones and wooden logs. The police had to rush to the spot and control the situation. Later, police intervened to make changes in the procession.

The district authorities held a peace meeting in the village between the upper caste people and Dalits. They warned of consequences of discrimination and villagers agreed to carry out the procession in all streets. Further investigation is on. 

News Network
October 7,2022

The rupee weakened to a new low against the US dollar on Friday as Federal Reserve officials in the US outlined a large quantum of rate hikes going ahead, leading to a stronger greenback globally.

The rupee, which weakened past the 82 per dollar mark for the first time, was at 82.35 per dollar at 11:35 am IST. Its previous low was 81.95 per dollar.

The domestic currency, which has weakened 9.7 per cent versus the US dollar in 2022, had settled at 81.89 on Thursday.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, was last at 112.31 versus 111.35 at 3:30 pm IST on Thursday. On Thursday, Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans said that the federal funds target rate is likely to rise to 4.50-4.75 per cent by the spring of 2023.

Following 300 bps of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve since March 2022, the federal funds target rate is currently at 3-3.25 per cent. Higher US interest rates lead to a stronger dollar and erode the appeal of emerging market currencies such as the rupee. A 6 per cent rise in Brent crude prices so far this week following a reduction in output by the OPEC also dragged the rupee lower, dealers said.

“Rupee opens at a life time low of 82.21 with dollar index above 112 on the expectation that the Fed will continue on its aggressive tightening path to tame inflation gaining support from a strong US jobs data expected today,” said Ritesh Bhansali, vice-president, Mecklai Financial Services.

“U.S. non-farm payrolls are expected to increase to 275k in September, compared to 315k in August, and unemployment is predicted to be steady at 3.7%. Oil prices rose as OPEC+ agree to cut production by 2 million barrels per day (bpd), the largest reduction since 2020,” he said.

Advisors at CR Forex see the rupee in a band of 81.80-82.50 per dollar in coming days before breaking towards the 83 levels.

Dealers said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is intervening in the market through dollar sales around the 82.30-82.35 per dollar mark in order to rein in the volatility in the rupee. However, the central bank is not seen selling dollars aggressively, given the scale of dollar’s global strength.

As on September 23, the RBI’s foreign exchange reserves were at a two-year low of $537.52 billion. The reserves were at $631.53 billion as on February 25, which was when Russia invaded Ukraine.

News Network
October 14,2022

Mangaluru, Oct 14: A youth has been detained by the police in connection with the case of waylaying a car in which Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja was travelling at Farangipet and threatening the driver of the car.

The accused has been identified as Riyaz (38), son of Abdul Khader, a resident of Falnir. According to police, the accused does not have any criminal cases registered against him and was not found with any weapon on him.  The police have also seized the white Scorpio reportedly used for chasing the MLA's car.

The allegedly incident of waylaying the car occurred last night. In his complaint, Naveen (26), driver of MLA’s official car said that MLA Harish Poonja had been to Bengaluru on October 12 and had arrived at the Mangaluru International Airport on Thursday at 7:07 pm.

He travelled in the car to Circuit House in Mangaluru and attended a meeting. Later, at 10:45 pm, he left in a private car with his relatives Prashanth and Kushith.

The private car was moving ahead of his official car. When the MLA’s official car reached Naguri Railway Overbridge, a Scorpio started following it.

The driver informed the MLA over the phone. The MLA in turn had asked the driver to follow the car in which he was travelling.

The driver of the car which was following the MLA’s car overtook the car and later waylaid the car near Farangipet fish market where the MLA was travelling and abused driver Kushith and issued threats to him by showing weapons.

Naveen, the driver of the MLA’s car, immediately parked the car near the police outpost at Farangipet. After issuing threats, the driver of the Scorpio vehicle drove away the vehicle towards B C Road.

The complainant has alleged that the suspect has waylaid both the car in which the MLA was travelling and also MLA’s official car and issued threats along with abusing the driver.

The Bantwal Rural police have booked a case under IPC Section 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 (Whoever intentionally insults, and thereby gives provocation to any person ),506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation ). The investigation is under way.

