  India set new record in Asian Games with 71 medals, go past previous best

News Network
October 4, 2023

The Indian contingent went past its previous best of 70 medals in the history of the Asian Games after the archery pair of Ojas Pravin and Jyothi Surekha clinched the gold medal in the mixed team compound final, beating the South Korean pair in the Asian Games 2023 on Wednesday. 

In the 2018 Games, India had won a total of 16 gold, 23 silver, and 31 bronze medals. In the 2023 event, the Indian contingent has claimed 16 gold, 26 silver, and 29 bronze medals so far while a few more medals are already assured in different events. 

When it comes to sport-wise medals tally, shooting and Archery have by far been India's best medal events so far in the Asian Games. In shooting, India won a total of 22 medals while athletics has already earned the nation 23 medals, while more are to come.

Indian race walkers Manju Rani and Ram Baboo fetched a bronze medal in the 35km mixed race walk event early on Wednesday to help India match the 2018 Jakarta Games' performance.

Compound archers Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam then grabbed India's 71st medal when they won the mixed team gold medal.

"It is with great pleasure that I would like to state that India has forged its impression with the best ever medal haul in the Asian Games by crossing the 70 mark in medals tally and there are more to come," India's chef de mission Bhupender Singh Bajwa said.

India has sent its largest-ever contingent with an aim to cross the 100-medal mark at the continental showpiece.

'Aab ki Baar, Sau Paar' (which translates to crossing 100 medals this time) has been India's catch line for the Hangzhou Games.

India currently have 16 gold, 26 silver and 29 bronze medals with over four days of competition still left.

News Network
September 30,2023

Bengaluru, Sept 30: C M Ibrahim, the Karnataka state unit president of Janata Dal (Secular), has expressed displeasure over not being consulted before the party’s alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party and said he was keeping his options open.

Questioning the nature of his party’s alliance with the BJP, Ibrahim said despite being the elected state chief, he was not consulted before the party joined hands with the BJP.

He said, “I have kept my options open.” However, he added that he was an elected president and wouldn't leave the party just like that.

He also claimed that the alliance did not take place formally. “Just because they met in Delhi, doesn't mean there's an alliance,” Ibrahim said.

He said after the alliance meeting in Delhi, JD(S) leader KA Thippeswamy called him to inform him about the developments.

Ibrahim added that he would exercise his power as a state president.

According to sources, the JD(S) will hold a meeting chaired by state chief CM Ibrahim on October 16 to decide on the next steps.

There has been an outflux of JD(S) leaders post the alliance with the BJP. There have been mass resignations of minority leaders from Mysuru, including that of party ex-Vice President Syed Shafi Ulla.

Last week, the Janata Dal (Secular) joined the BJP-led NDA and forged an alliance with the saffron party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to fight the Congress in Karnataka, with the two parties expected to announce the seat-sharing formula after the Dussehra festival next month.

The BJP said the alliance will come as a boost to its prospects in the Lok Sabha polls and strengthen the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after it was sealed just months after the party was ousted by the Congress from its lone southern citadel in the May Assembly polls.

As the BJP attempts to recalibrate its electoral strategy in different states in the run-up to both the upcoming Assembly polls in five states and the next general election, the JD(S), which is headed by former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, said it has officially joined the NDA and asserted it has partnered with the saffron party to take on the Congress in Karnataka in the Lok Sabha polls.

The alliance was formalised after JD(S) leader and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's 45-minute meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda at Shah's residence in the national capital.

News Network
October 3,2023

New Delhi, Oct 3: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a key constituent of the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc, released its second list of 29 candidates for the year-end assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh.

The move of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has further reduced the possibility of the I.N.D.I.A bloc alliance working in the MP elections.

So far, the AAP has declared candidates on 39 seats for upcoming assembly polls in the state. It had released its first list of 10 candidates earlier last month.

The second list of candidates included Mamta Meena, a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, who had joined the AAP during last month after she was denied a ticket by the saffron party from Chachoura. The AAP has fielded her from the same constituency.

In the list, released through the AAP's X account on Monday night, the candidates for three Scheduled Tribe (ST) and four Scheduled Caste (SC) reserved seats were also declared.

The AAP also declared two candidates from Bhopal city including Mohammed Saud (Bhopal North) and Raisa Begum Malik (Narela).

From Indore district, three candidates were declared - Sunil Choudhary (Mhow), Anurag Yadav (Indore-1) and Piyush Joshi (Indore-4).

The list includes the names of Ramani Devi Jatav (Bhander), Rahul Kushwaha (Bhind), Satinder Bhadoriya (Mehgaon), Chahat Mani Pandey (Damoh), Chanda Kinnar (Malhara), Sunil Choudhary (Mhow), Bheru Singh Anare (Gandhwani), Anoop Goyal (Shivpuri), Sunil Gour (Seoni-Malwa), Anand Singh (Bargi), Pankaj Pathak (Panagar) and Vijay Mohan Palha (Patan).

The AAP, which is currently in power in Delhi and Punjab, also fielded Nan Singh Nawde (Sendhwa), Dilip Singh Guddu (Deotalab), Varun Ambedkar (Mangawan), Umesh Tripathi (Mauganj), Varun Gujjar Khatik (Raigaon), Usha Kol (Manpur), Ratibhan Saket (Devsar), Anand Mangal Singh (Sidhi), Amit Bhatnagar (Bijawar), Bhagirath Patel (Chhatarpur), Subodh Swami (Nagda-Khachrod) and Deepak Singh Patel (Rewa).

The ruling BJP in MP has so far declared 79 candidates in three separate lists, while the Congress has not issued any list of candidates so far.

The AAP and the Congress, two key members of the opposition INDIA bloc, have not yet decided whether they will fight the polls as alliance partners or not in the MP elections.

After a meeting in Delhi during last month, INDIA bloc had announced a joint rally in Bhopal in the first week of October but MP Congress chief Kamal Nath later said that it has been cancelled.

In the last assembly elections held in 2018, the Congress had won 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly and form a coalition government. The BJP had won 109 seats. The Congress government led by Kamal Nath collapsed in March 2020, following which the BJP returned to power and Shivraj Singh Chouhan became the chief minister for the fourth time.

News Network
October 2,2023

New Delhi, Oct 2: Welcoming the release of the caste survey by the Bihar government, I.N.D.I.A bloc parties on Monday accused the ruling BJP of running away from such an exercise, with the Congress pushing its slogan 'jitna abaadi, utna haq' (representation according to population).

Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cited Bihar's demographics to argue for proportional representation.

He said that the caste census of the Bihar government shows the importance of knowing the caste statistics of the country. 

"The caste census of Bihar has revealed that OBC + SC + ST are 84 per cent in the state. Out of 90 secretaries of the Central Government, only 3 are OBC, who handle only 5% of India's budget! Therefore, it is important to know the caste statistics of India. The greater the population, the greater the rights – this is our pledge," Gandhi posted on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter).

According to the data released by the Bihar government, Other Backward Caste (OBC) and Extremely Backward Class (EBC) together account for 63 per cent of the state’s population. 

Nitish Kumar's reaction

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar congratulated the entire team engaged in the work of caste-based survey stating that it will not only reveal castes but also give information about the economic condition of everyone. "Today, on the auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the data of the caste-based census conducted in Bihar has been published. Many congratulations to the entire team engaged in the work of caste-based enumeration!" Bihar CM posted on 'X'.

BJP opposes caste survey

Meanwhile, the Opposition BJP in Bihar has voiced dissatisfaction with the caste survey conducted by the Nitish Kumar government, stressing that it did not give an idea of the "changed social and economic realities" over the years.

State BJP president Samrat Choudhary emphasised that his party had "given its consent" for the exercise and would make an assessment of the findings which have now been made public. "The BJP will give a statement on the findings after studying the same. However, we wish the survey had studied the social and economic conditions of different castes and placed these on record. We need to take into account the changed social and economic realities," Chaudhary told reporters in Patna. 

It should be mentioned here that the findings are likely to favour the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' which claims to represent the interests of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs). The BJP, which has been generally seen as being pro-upper caste, has begun warming up to the changed political landscape, as evident from the rise of OBC leaders like Choudhary and Union minister Nityanand Rai who headed the party's state unit earlier.

