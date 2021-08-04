  1. Home
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain wins bronze as she loses in Tokyo Olympics semis

August 4, 2021

Tokyo, Aug 4: Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) signed off with a bronze medal in the Olympic Games after a comprehensive 0-5 loss to reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli here on Wednesday, bringing an end to the country's campaign in the sport here.

Up against quite literally a bully in the ring, Borgohain was completely out-punched by the gold medal favourite, who produced a thoroughly dominating performance.

The Assam boxer also coped a one point deduction in the second round for not paying attention to the referee's instructions despite a couple of cautions.

The Indian's start was not all that bad as she stood up to the strong challenge but she came undone after Surmeneli got down to connecting her vicious hooks and body shots.

The third round was especially punishing for Borgohain, who faced two standing eight counts during the bout.

Nonetheless, Borgohain goes home a history-maker as the 23-year-old, who started her career as a Muay Thai practitioner, has become only the third Indian boxer to ensure a podium finish at the showpiece after Vijender Singh (2008) and M C Mary Kom (2012).

Hers is also the first Olympic medal in Indian boxing in nine years.

Surmeneli is also 23 and has collected two gold medals this year internationally.

The former middle-weight (75kg) boxer claims to have promised an Olympic medal to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan back in 2015 itself.

July 26,2021

Bengaluru, July 26: B S Yediyurappa announced his resignation as Karnataka Chief Minister on Monday as his government completes two years in office.

Ending months of speculation, Yediyurappa's exit comes as chaos reigned over the Karnataka BJP as the party was considering replacing the aging party leader, who belongs to the influential Lingayat community.

The past two years have been a political roller-coaster for the 78-year-old leader, who has had to fight dissidence within the party.

Yediyurappa had to fulfill his promise of rewarding the 16 MLAs who defected from the Congress-JD(S) coalition without offending the ‘native’ BJP leaders.

He also had to deal with some BJP leaders critical of his style of functioning. They alleged that his son, BJP state vice-president B Y Vijayendra, interfered in the administration. This, coupled with the BJP’s unwritten rule of asking its leaders to retire after 75 years of age, hung like a sword of Damocles over him.

Replacing Yediyurappa risks losing the support of Lingayats, the party’s largest vote bank. The party also hopes to win over the Vokkaligas, the other dominant community, to gain an edge over the JD(S) and Congress that are led by Vokkaligas H D Kumaraswamy and D K Shivakumar, respectively. Meanwhile, fresh demands are being made for a Dalit to be made the CM.

Further, while Yediyurappa is perceived as a ‘soft Hindutva’ ideologue, the BJP is said to be considering a hardliner backed by the RSS to become its face for the 2023 polls. 

July 25,2021

Bengaluru, July 25: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Sunday that a decision on whether he will continue in office or not will be known by tomorrow, but asserted that he would continue to work for the BJP for the next 10-15 years.

The 78-year-old Lingayat strongman said this evening that he was yet to receive the "message" from the party's central leadership on whether he should continue in his post or quit.

He expressed confidence that the communication may come by tonight or be known on Monday morning.

Yediyurappa said he had offered to resign two months ago and reiterated that he would he would continue in the post if the high command so desired and quit if they asked him to resign and go about doing party work.

"I will work for the party day and night for the next 10-15 years. Let there be no doubt about it", he said.

He said he will speak on the achievements of his government at a function, as planned earlier, on Monday.

"After that, other things you will come to know". On what he would do if the "message" does not come from the high command, Yediyurappa said "I will take a decision then".

Earlier, speaking to reporters at the district headquarters town of Belagavi, he said he would abide by the decision of the high command, that he was "content and satisfied" and would not cross the disciplinary line.

"I got most of the positions in the party, which no one else might have got in Karnataka, for which I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda", Yediyurappa said.

He said he has the "lone target" of toiling for the next two years and bringing the BJP back to power in Karnataka, where Assembly elections are due in 2023. Yediyurappa agreed with BJP national general secretary C T Ravi's statement that everyone in the BJP was an ordinary party worker and he would abide by the party's instruction.

"He is 100 per cent right. We will not exceed the disciplinary line. We have been following it and would do so in future as well", the Chief Minister said.

July 24,2021

After around three months of consistent efforts, Mrs Sabiha, one of the two distressed women from Karnataka who were tortured by their sponsor for a prolonged period, finally touched down in India on Thursday July 22. She originally hails from Tumakuru district of Karnataka.

Mrs Sabiha boarded the flight on Thursday at Jeddah King Abdulaziz International Airport bound to Cochin International Airport at 8am (IST:10.30am) after her one month's stay under the shelter of Consulate General of India-Jeddah, she reached her hometown safely on July 23 before noon. 

All the legal formalities were completed about 10 days ago at Jawazaath in Jeddah Semaishi. However, due to the ticket issue that was supposed to be provided by the CGI Jeddah under ICWF provision, her departure was bit delayed. Even in the end, after repeated requests, she was not provided with the ticket by the CGI Jeddah putting the burden on the woman, who was already in the tight spot and penniless due to her sponsor's harassment and duping. Even after the persistent requests, the CGI had denied the ticket for her. 

Meanwhile, a businessman and philanthropist Mr Mustaq Ahmed Bengaluru in Jubail came forward voluntarily to sponsor the flight ticket for her after knowing her distressed and helpless situation.

The earliest flight directly to India (Cochin) from Jeddah was on July 22, so the ticket was sponsored to book the flight on the date to fly to Cochin.

At last, Sabiha reached her destination and breathed a sigh of relief after going through pains meted out against her by her sponsor, Saad Rahil Mukhlef Al-Anaizi based in Al Qurayath, northern part of Saudi Arabia, bordering to Jordan. 

Sabiha arrived in the KSA three years ago in 2018 on visit visa arranged by agents in Bengaluru and Mumbai under the sponsorship of Saad Al-Anaizi whom the agents know very well. She didn't know even the status of her visa as a visit (for 90 days), which doesn't allow her to work in the KSA as per the visit visa rule. Either it should have been renewed for a further period of time or visitor should have left the country before the visa expiry. But, either of the processes were not done by the sponsor and she was forced to work as a housemaid at his house. 

She faced her first problem from her Sponsor when she was sent to another family's house to work as a housemaid. She was hesitant to go there, but she was compelled to do so. After sometimes, she came back to her sponsor's house, where she continued to work helplessly even after the passing of 2years.

Due to this, she had to face severe tortures at his hands, she was neither allowed to go to India nor go outside of the sponsor's confined home despite of her repeated & consistent requests nor given salaries for about 9 months. 

She contacted Riyadh-based pro bono lawyer and social worker Adv. P.A. Hameed Padubidri for help through Mrs. Fairoza Banu, who was another woman, who was victimized by the same sponsor for the help. 

Firstly, Adv. P.A.Hameed tried to resolve the case through mutual talks with the sponsor, but it failed. He then took up the case with the Saudi Human Rights Commission (HRC) in AlJouf branch & Ministry of External Affairs, Delhi & the Indian Embassy in Riyadh. 

By taking up the case immediately on the list in May, 2021, the HRC contacted Adv. Padubidri to gather more details & background of the case. The HRC then forwarded the complaint to the concerned authorities  including police station in AlQurayath.The Embassy also involved based on the complaint & trailing communique of the MoEA, Delhi. 

With the intervention of all these agencies including Jawazaath (Directorate of Passport Dept), her sponsor agreed to send her together with Mrs. Fairoza Banu Dawanagere to India. He was also fined heavily for violating the visa rule of the KSA. 

First he sent Fairoza Banu to India via Riyadh-Qatar-Bengaluru in June 22, with valid flight tickets, passport & final exit paper & she reached Bengaluru KG Intl.Airport last month without much difficulties. 

However, Sabiha was duped by her sponsor sending her to Jeddah Intl. Airport with invalid dummy ticket that too without final exit document after getting her signature in the bus station at AlQurayath as if she had received all outstanding salaries & no dues from him although it's unpaid.  

When she reached the Jeddah airport, she came to know that she was mercilessly cheated by him. Finally, she landed at seeking the help of Indian Consulate (CGI) in Jeddah & remained there under the shelter of the CGI for one month until all the legal processes were facilitated by the authorities & she reached Jeddah airport on 22/07/2021 at 4am (Saudi time) to board the flight to India at 8am. 

She reached Cochin Airport on Thursday at 5.30 pm (IST) & she touched down her home place in Tumakuru, around 80 kms away from Bengaluru & now she joined with her family. 

With this, now both the ladies reached their respective home places in Karnataka with the great efforts of Adv. Padubidri with the supports of other two social workers in the KSA.

Adv. Padubidri expressed his immense amounts of thanks to AlQurayath- based social worker, Saleem Kodangalluru- Kerala, Dammam-based Social worker & senior resident, Yaseen Gulbarga for their very supports & constant cooperations since the day one. 

Adv. Padubidri also expressed his thanks to Mr. Mustaq Ahmed Bengaluru, who voluntarily offered the flight ticket for Sabiha, Mr. Mohammed Ahmed Mysore in Jeddah, Sirajuddeen TN Jeddah, Fazal Makkah, Mr. Majeed B.K.Riyadh, Yasser Ahmed Mulky Riyadh, Farook Manipal Jeddah & others, who supported in his endeavour to facilitate the return of distressed woman.

Adv. P.A. Hameed Padubidri 

