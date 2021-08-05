  1. Home
  Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar takes home silver as he loses in Olympics final

News Network
August 5, 2021

Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya suffered heartbreak after losing to Russian Zavur Uguev 4-7 in the final of the men's 57 kg event.

Ravi's silver is India's fifth medal in the Tokyo Olympics and the second of the day after the men's hockey team won the bronze medal.

India's last gold medal came from shooter Abhinav Bindra in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Details to follow. 

News Network
July 27,2021

New Delhi, July 27: Reports on Israeli Pegasus spyware allegedly being used to spy on opposition leaders, two union ministers and 40 journalists among others should be investigated by a sitting or former judge, senior journalists N Ram and Sashi Kumar have said in a petition to the Supreme Court.

The petition says the global investigation involving several leading publications around the world has revealed that more than 142 persons in India were identified as potential targets for surveillance using Israeli firm NSO's Pegasus spyware.

The petition says the Supreme Court should direct the government to disclose whether it has obtained a license for the spyware or used it - directly or indirectly - to conduct surveillance of any kind.

According to the petitioners, the forensic analysis of several mobile phones belonging to people listed as potential targets by the Security Lab of Amnesty International have confirmed security breaches.

Opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, two union ministers, businessman Anil Ambani, a former CBI chief, a virologist and 40 journalists are on the list of 300 phones from India revealed to be on the list of potential targets on the leaked database of NSO. It is not established, however, that all the phones were hacked.

Two petitions were filed earlier in the Supreme Court on the same case, one by CPM MP John Brittas and the other by advocate ML Sharma.

News Network
July 22,2021

New Delhi, July 22: India on Thursday recorded 507 coronavirus fatalities in the last 24 hours, pushing the country's death toll to 4,18,987, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

With 41,383 new infections, taking the total tally of cases to 3,12,57,720, and 38,652 persons recovering over the past 24 hours, the number of daily cases outnumbered recoveries.

The active cases in the country have increased to 4,09,394.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that around 50 lakh Indians died during the second wave of Covid-19 infection due to "wrong decisions" of the Union government.

News Network
July 26,2021

Bengaluru, July 26: B S Yediyurappa, who stepped down as the chief minister of Karnataka today, fired a salvo at the Centre as he described his tenure as ‘trial by fire’.

“It was an agniparikshe from day one,” he said. “As soon as I took charge as CM, the state witnessed unprecedented floods. But the Centre didn’t allow me to form my Cabinet. I had to handle the situation all by myself,” he said.

This was Yediyurappa’s fourth stint as chief minister, and the second since the Assembly election results were out in May 2018.

His first time as CM lasted nine days in 2007. His second tenure lasted from May 2008 to July 2011. His third innings lasted three days in May 2018 when he resigned because he lacked the numbers to prove majority in the Legislative Assembly. On July 26, 2019, Yediyurappa became the CM for the fourth time.

Yediyurappa, a Lingayat, was born February 27, 1943 at Bookanakere village in the KR Pet taluk of Mandya district. But politically, Yediyurappa belongs to the Shivamogga district where he started his work as a swayamsevak of the RSS in 1965. He was 29 when he first entered public office as the Shikaripura taluk president of the Janasangh.

Yediyurappa was first elected to the Legislative Assembly in 1983 and has since represented Shikaripura seven times. He also represented Shivamoga in Lok Sabha.

Along with the late Ananth Kumar, Yediyurappa is credited with building the BJP from scratch in Karnataka. The party went from just two members in the Legislative Assembly in the 1980s to 105 now, in which time Yediyurappa became the state BJP president thrice (1988-91, 1998-99 and April 2016 to now).

In 2013, Yediyurappa broke away from the BJP to head the Karnataka Janata Paksha (KJP), which heavily dented the saffron party’s poll prospects by bagging nearly 10% vote share. He came back to the BJP in 2014, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. 

