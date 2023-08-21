  1. Home
India's Asia Cup 2023 squad: Here’s all players' ODI performance since 2022 

News Network
August 21, 2023

india.jpg

Indian cricket team's Asia Cup 2023 squad was announced by captain Rohit Sharma and BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar in a press conference on Monday, August 21. KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah have made a comeback to the squad. 

However, since Rahul has a niggle, Sanju Samson has been named the back-up player. The Asia Cup begins on August 30. India's first match is against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2 in Sri Lanka. The Asia Cup squad holds extra importance as it will more or less give an idea about what the team for the ODI World Cup 2023 will look like.

India's Full squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, and Sanju Samson (back up).

A look at India's Asia Cup squad members' performance since 2022:

Rohit Sharma (captain) - India's regular captain and prolific opener, Sharma has scored 632 runs in 17 ODIs since the start of 2022 at an average of 45.14.

Shubman Gill - The last one year has seen him reach great heights. Since January 2022, he scored 1388 runs in 24 ODIS at an astounding average 69.40.

Virat Kohli- He is probably the most automatic choice. Since 2022, he has played 21 ODIs and scored 729 runs at an average of 38.36.

Tilak Varma - His debut T20I series against West Indies was promising to say the least. In seven T20Is so far he has scored 174 runs and taken 1 wicket too.

KL Rahul (wk)- A thigh injury has prevented him to take the field since May. Since 2022, he has played 16 ODIs and scored 477 runs at an average of 36.69.

Ishan Kishan (wk) - He can keep wickets, can open, has played in middle-order and is a left-hander. In 15 ODIs since 2022, Kishan has scored 634 runs at an average of 48.76.

Shreyas Iyer- Yet another case of return from injury. Since 2022, he has played 20 ODIs scoring 818 runs at an average of 51.12.

Suryakumar Yadav- His ODI form has been pathetic. Since 2022, he has played 23 ODIs scoring 387 runs at an average of 20.36.

Hardik Pandya (vice-captain) - India's best fast bowling allrounder. In 14 ODIs since 2022, Pandya has scored 380 at an average of 34.54. He has taken 16 wickets.

Ravindra Jadeja- Pandya and Jadeja are India's best allrounders currently. Jadeja has played only nine ODIs since 2022, scoring 149 runs and taking six wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah- He hasn't looked rusty after 11 months' absence due to injury. He is performing well against Ireland in T20I series. In 5 ODIs since 2022, he has taken 13 wickets.

Mohammed Shami - His seam bowling abilities can never be ignored. In 11 ODIs, he has taken 14 wickets since 2022.

Mohammed Siraj- Probably the most-improved Indian pace bowler in the last two years. In 23 ODIs since 2022, Siraj has taken 43 wickets.

Shardul Thakur - Another fast bowling allrounder, he may very well pip the big names to the XI. In 23 ODIs since 2022, he has scored 208 runs and taken 36 wickets.

Kuldeep Yadav- The Chinaman bowler showed his guile and ability to provide breakthroughs in West Indies. In 19 ODIs since 2022, he has taken 34 wickets.

Axar Patel - Has abilities like Ravindra Jadeja. In 14 ODIs since 2022, he has scored 232 runs and taken 13 wickets.

Prasidh Krishna - He has also been picked despite making a recent return from injury. Since 2022, he has played 11 ODIs taking 19 wickets.

Sanju Samson - In 13 matches since 2022, he has scored 390 runs at an average of 55.71.

News Network
August 14,2023

NEET.jpg

Chennai, Aug 13: A day after his 19-year-old son died by suicide after failing to clear the NEET medical entrance exam, the boy's father was found dead at his home in Tamil Nadu's Chennai, the police said.

Jagadeeswaran, who had graduated from Class XII in 2022 with 427 marks, was unable to clear the entrance in two attempts. On Saturday, he did not respond to calls from his father and was found dead at home. His father, Selvasekar, was found dead the next morning. Unable to cope with the grief of his son's death, Selvasekar hanged himself at his home, the police said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled the deaths and appealed to students "to not entertain suicidal thoughts but to have self-confidence and to live life".

In 2021, the Tamil Nadu assembly passed a bill seeking exemption from NEET, arguing that it favors affluent students who can afford private coaching and puts students from poor families and rural areas at a disadvantage, even if they score high marks in their Class XII exams.

For nearly a decade prior to this, the state had abolished entrance tests for medical admissions and admitted students to MBBS programs based on their Class XII marks.

Governor RN Ravi, who had returned the bill after a long delay, forwarded it to President Droupadi Murmu after the assembly passed it again.

Today, Chief Minister Stalin said, "The NEET wall will crumble in a few months when the political change we aspire to bring about happens."

"The NEET system favours only those who can afford to pay lakhs to prepare for two or three years. Those who secure fewer marks in their Class XII exams are also able to secure medical admission by paying hefty sums of money with NEET qualification. They have created a situation where medical education is only for the affluent.

"Poor students from government schools in the state are now able to pursue medicine only because of the 7.5% reservation that the state has made," he added.

A few days ago, Governor Ravi, who had felicitated NEET-qualified candidates, faced an uncomfortable question from a parent of a successful candidate who wanted NEET exemption. The parent said that he had spent several lakhs on his daughter's coaching and that not all parents could afford it.  The Governor retorted, saying the bill is with the President now and he would never sign it. 

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian slammed the Governor for "misleading" the state with such statements when he has "no role in this except merely forwarding" it to the President. 

News Network
August 17,2023

pakistani.jpg

Islamabad, Aug 17: Police arrested around 13 suspects in overnight raids from an area in eastern Pakistan where a mob angered over the alleged desecration of the Quran by a Christian man attacked churches and homes of minority Christians, prompting authorities to summon troops to restore order, officials said Thursday.

There were no casualties as Christians living in a residential area in the city of Jaranwala in the Faisalabad district quickly moved to safer places along with their families following one of the country’s most deadly attacks against Christians.

Christians slowly returned to their homes Thursday, only to see the destruction of at least one church that was burned. Four other churches were also damaged. Two dozen homes were torched or badly damaged during the riots. 

“We were sitting at home when suddenly we heard that a mob is coming and it is burning homes and attacking churches,” said Shazia Amjad, as she wept outside her home, which was torched on Wednesday. She told The Associated Press that the rioters burned household items and furniture. Some of Amjad’s possessions were stolen as she moved to a safer place with her family, she added.

Amjad said the rioters sprinkled petrol to burn homes in their area, and they also stole jewellery and other things. Other Christians described similar ordeals and expressed bewilderment. Local Christians consoled each other outside their damaged homes, as many women wept and cried over the destruction. Those whose homes were burned had no idea where to go or what to do now.

On Wednesday, Khalid Mukhtar, a local priest, said that most Christians living in the area had fled to safer places. “Even my house was burned,” he said, adding that he believes most of Jaranwala’s 17 churches had been attacked.

Delegations of Muslim clerics arrived in Jaranwala to help calm the situation, as troops and police patrolled the area. Local authorities have shut schools and offices and banned rallies for a week to prevent more violence.

The violence drew nationwide condemnation, with caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul-ul-Haq Kakar ordering police to ensure the rioters are arrested. On Thursday, Rizwan Khan, the regional police chief, said 129 suspects had been arrested and the situation was under control.

The violence erupted after some Muslims living in the area claimed they had seen a local Christian, Raja Amir, and his friend tearing out pages from a Quran, throwing them on the ground and writing insulting remarks on other pages.

Police say they are trying to arrest Amir to determine whether he desecrated Islam’s holy book.

According to Khan, the mob quickly gathered and began attacking multiple churches and several Christian homes. The rioters also attacked the offices of a city administrator on Wednesday, but police eventually intervened, firing into the air and wielding batons to disperse rioters with the help of Muslim clerics and elders.

Videos and photos posted on social media show an angry mob descending upon a church, throwing pieces of bricks and burning them. In another video, four other churches are attacked, their windows broken as attackers throw furniture out and set it on fire. In yet another video, a man is seen climbing to the roof of the church and removing the steel cross after repeatedly hitting it with a hammer as the crowd down on the road cheered him on.

The violence drew condemnation from various domestic and international human rights groups.

Amnesty International called for repealing the country’s blasphemy laws. Under the country’s blasphemy laws, anyone found guilty of insulting Islam or Islamic religious figures can be sentenced to death. While authorities have yet to carry out a death sentence for blasphemy, often just the accusation can cause riots and incite mobs to violence, lynching and killings.

Domestic and international human rights groups say blasphemy allegations have often been used to intimidate religious minorities in Pakistan and settle personal scores.

News Network
August 21,2023

arabicteacher.jpg

Chennai, Aug 21: A Muslim woman was reportedly forced to leave examination hall during the Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha’s exam at a school near Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu after she turned down the demand to show her hair by removing her hijab.

Shabana, who teaches Arabic at a school in Tiruvannamalai town, was prepared to appear for her Madhyama exam at Annamalai Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Somasipadi village. However, a few minutes after the exam started on Sunday, August 20, she was asked to stop writing and remove her hijab.

“I informed the principal that I am a teacher and I cannot remove my hijab. The principal was not ready to listen to my explanations. I was standing for a couple of minutes hoping he would leave the place and I can continue my test. However, the school correspondent came in some time, raised her voice and said that she cannot allow me to take the exam if I wear the hijab. She took away my writing pad, kept it outside and told me to move out and enter the exam hall only after removing my hijab,” the victim told reporters.

Shabana said that within 20 minutes after she began writing, she was asked by the school principal, who came for invigilation, to remove her hijab.

According to Shabana, the school correspondent also asked her to submit a letter saying that she did not want to take the exam if she had to remove the hijab.

Shabana told the correspondent the hijab was like a uniform and that as a teacher, if she removed her hijab, students would think they could remove theirs also. “She said I cannot argue with her. Despite pleading with her for some time and saying that I can remove the nose piece, she was not ready to allow me,” the candidate said.

Shabana also said that she was made to wait for close to an hour by the authorities as they continued arguing with her, disallowing her to take the exam.

Later, Shabana's husband confronted the school management about the matter. Condemning the incident, members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) staged a protest in front of the exam centre.

“This is a democratic, secular country. Each one has their religious rights and no one should be allowed to take away anyone’s religious freedom. When we asked the principal if there was any government order on this, we were told that the Hindi Prachar Sabha secretary had informed them,” said Mustaq Baasha, SDPI president in Tiruvannamalai district.

“The government should provide justice to the woman and take stringent action against the authorities for discrimination,” the SDPI leader said, adding that such incidents could not be allowed to take place in Tamil Nadu, “the land of Periyar”.

An official from the district education department said that the exam was conducted by the Hindi Prachar Sabha and not the state government, adding that the government had not issued any such order insisting that candidates should remove their hijab.

