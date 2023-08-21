India's Asia Cup 2023 squad: Here’s all players' ODI performance since 2022 

Indian cricket team's Asia Cup 2023 squad was announced by captain Rohit Sharma and BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar in a press conference on Monday, August 21. KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah have made a comeback to the squad.

However, since Rahul has a niggle, Sanju Samson has been named the back-up player. The Asia Cup begins on August 30. India's first match is against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2 in Sri Lanka. The Asia Cup squad holds extra importance as it will more or less give an idea about what the team for the ODI World Cup 2023 will look like.

India's Full squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, and Sanju Samson (back up).

A look at India's Asia Cup squad members' performance since 2022:

Rohit Sharma (captain) - India's regular captain and prolific opener, Sharma has scored 632 runs in 17 ODIs since the start of 2022 at an average of 45.14.

Shubman Gill - The last one year has seen him reach great heights. Since January 2022, he scored 1388 runs in 24 ODIS at an astounding average 69.40.

Virat Kohli- He is probably the most automatic choice. Since 2022, he has played 21 ODIs and scored 729 runs at an average of 38.36.

Tilak Varma - His debut T20I series against West Indies was promising to say the least. In seven T20Is so far he has scored 174 runs and taken 1 wicket too.

KL Rahul (wk)- A thigh injury has prevented him to take the field since May. Since 2022, he has played 16 ODIs and scored 477 runs at an average of 36.69.

Ishan Kishan (wk) - He can keep wickets, can open, has played in middle-order and is a left-hander. In 15 ODIs since 2022, Kishan has scored 634 runs at an average of 48.76.

Shreyas Iyer- Yet another case of return from injury. Since 2022, he has played 20 ODIs scoring 818 runs at an average of 51.12.

Suryakumar Yadav- His ODI form has been pathetic. Since 2022, he has played 23 ODIs scoring 387 runs at an average of 20.36.

Hardik Pandya (vice-captain) - India's best fast bowling allrounder. In 14 ODIs since 2022, Pandya has scored 380 at an average of 34.54. He has taken 16 wickets.

Ravindra Jadeja- Pandya and Jadeja are India's best allrounders currently. Jadeja has played only nine ODIs since 2022, scoring 149 runs and taking six wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah- He hasn't looked rusty after 11 months' absence due to injury. He is performing well against Ireland in T20I series. In 5 ODIs since 2022, he has taken 13 wickets.

Mohammed Shami - His seam bowling abilities can never be ignored. In 11 ODIs, he has taken 14 wickets since 2022.

Mohammed Siraj- Probably the most-improved Indian pace bowler in the last two years. In 23 ODIs since 2022, Siraj has taken 43 wickets.

Shardul Thakur - Another fast bowling allrounder, he may very well pip the big names to the XI. In 23 ODIs since 2022, he has scored 208 runs and taken 36 wickets.

Kuldeep Yadav- The Chinaman bowler showed his guile and ability to provide breakthroughs in West Indies. In 19 ODIs since 2022, he has taken 34 wickets.

Axar Patel - Has abilities like Ravindra Jadeja. In 14 ODIs since 2022, he has scored 232 runs and taken 13 wickets.

Prasidh Krishna - He has also been picked despite making a recent return from injury. Since 2022, he has played 11 ODIs taking 19 wickets.

Sanju Samson - In 13 matches since 2022, he has scored 390 runs at an average of 55.71.