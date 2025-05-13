  1. Home
  2. IPL 2025’s wild comeback: Final shifted, matches moved, players missing – full revised schedule here

IPL 2025's wild comeback: Final shifted, matches moved, players missing – full revised schedule here

May 13, 2025

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to resume on May 17, with the final scheduled for June 3, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Monday. The league, which was suspended last Friday due to escalating hostilities between India and Pakistan, will now continue at six selected venues, with the locations for the playoffs yet to be finalized.

Following the ceasefire announcement between India and Pakistan, the BCCI held urgent consultations with the government to restart the tournament. As a result, the revised schedule was confirmed, beginning with Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders on May 17 in Bengaluru. The following day will feature a double-header: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings in Jaipur (afternoon) and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans in Delhi (evening).

In addition to Bengaluru, Delhi, and Jaipur, the remaining league matches will be hosted in Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai. The abandoned Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match from May 8 will now be played on May 24 in Jaipur.

The BCCI had considered relocating the remainder of the tournament to southern venues like Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, away from the Line of Control. However, Chennai and Hyderabad will not host any further league matches. Kolkata was also ruled out due to unfavorable weather forecasts, according to BCCI sources.

Venue Adjustments and Team Impacts

Among teams vying for a playoff spot, Punjab Kings are the only side to lose home advantage. They were originally scheduled to host two matches in Dharamsala, including the previously abandoned game. Both of those fixtures will now be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Initially, the IPL was planned to conclude by May 31, but the final has now been pushed to June 3. The BCCI opted to minimize player workload in peak summer by limiting double-headers to just two Sundays (May 18 and May 25).

Other minor scheduling changes include Royal Challengers Bengaluru concluding their league campaign at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, instead of at home.

The venues for the playoffs and final—originally assigned to Hyderabad and Kolkata—are still under consideration. If these are ruled out, Ahmedabad is a strong contender, possibly sharing hosting duties with another venue.

Background and Player Concerns

The league was abruptly suspended last Thursday after tensions escalated near Pathankot, just 80 km from Dharamsala, which led to a mid-match abandonment. A drone strike in the region and a subsequent blackout prompted the BCCI to act swiftly. The following day, the league was officially paused for a week.

With the ceasefire in place by Saturday, franchises were asked to reassemble their squads by Tuesday. Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians have already resumed training, with others expected to follow by Wednesday.

However, a major concern looms over the availability of overseas players, many of whom have returned to their home countries. Notably, Australian pacers Josh Hazlewood (RCB) and Mitchell Starc (Delhi Capitals) are unlikely to return due to minor injuries. Both are also expected to feature in the World Test Championship Final against South Africa, starting June 11.

IPL 2025 Revised Schedule

May 17 – 7:30 PM IST – Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Bengaluru

May 18 – 3:30 PM IST – Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Jaipur

May 18 – 7:30 PM IST – Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Delhi

May 19 – 7:30 PM IST – Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow

May 20 – 7:30 PM IST – Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Delhi

May 21 – 7:30 PM IST – Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Mumbai

May 22 – 7:30 PM IST – Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, Ahmedabad

May 23 – 7:30 PM IST – Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Bengaluru

May 24 – 7:30 PM IST – Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Jaipur

May 25 – 3:30 PM IST – Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Ahmedabad

May 25 – 7:30 PM IST – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi

May 26 – 7:30 PM IST – Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Jaipur

May 27 – 7:30 PM IST – Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Lucknow

Playoffs Schedule

May 29 – 7:30 PM IST – Qualifier 1

May 30 – 7:30 PM IST – Eliminator

June 1 – 7:30 PM IST – Qualifier 2

June 3 – 7:30 PM IST – Final

April 29,2025

Mangaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara has expressed concern over the mob lynching of an unidentified man in Mangaluru, in which several Hindutva activists have been arrested. The incident took place on April 27 near Bhatra Kallurti Temple in the Kudupu area on the outskirts of the city.

“Even if someone uttered offensive slogans, violence is not acceptable. The law must take its own course — taking matters into one’s own hands is completely wrong,” the Home Minister said, calling the act "deeply concerning."

He also urged the public to remain calm and avoid speculation. “We still don’t know if the victim was a local or from outside Karnataka. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and communal harmony.”

What Happened

The incident occurred around 3 PM on Sunday, during a cricket tournament that involved ten teams and more than 100 players. The accused have reportedly told the police that the victim shouted "Pakistan Zindabad" — a claim now central to the investigation. A physical altercation began between the man and a local youth named Sachin (26), which quickly escalated into a violent group assault.

Eyewitnesses said while some bystanders tried to intervene, others in the crowd beat the man with sticks and kicked him repeatedly. The body was discovered near the temple later in the day, around 5:30 PM, prompting a police alert.

Post-Mortem Reveals Brutality

Initially, police did not observe major visible injuries and suspected a natural death. However, further investigation and a post-mortem at Wenlock District Hospital revealed that the man had died from internal bleeding and shock due to multiple blunt-force injuries, especially to the back, limbs, genitals, and buttocks. The injuries were consistent with an assault using wooden logs.

“This was a brutal and unprecedented case,” said Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal. “We have not seen anything of this nature in the city before. The victim received no medical attention, and that proved fatal.”

Arrests and Legal Action

As of now, 15 individuals — including Sachin — have been arrested, all from Kudupu, Neermarga, Vamanjoor, and surrounding areas. The First Information Report (FIR), filed by local resident Deepak Kumar (33), names 19 individuals, with police expecting the number of accused to grow as they analyze CCTV footage and mobile data.

Authorities estimate that around 25 people were involved in the lynching. Given the number of attackers, the case has been registered under Section 103(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which specifically addresses mob lynching. The section allows for life imprisonment or death penalty for those found guilty.

“Everyone involved will be brought to justice. We will apply the strictest legal provisions,” Commissioner Agarwal stated.

Motive Under Investigation

While some arrested individuals claim the lynching was triggered by the man shouting pro-Pakistan slogans, the authorities have not yet confirmed the authenticity or context of those claims. The identity of the victim remains unknown, and forensic teams are working to establish his background and possible connections to the local area.

Police have emphasized that the investigation is ongoing and urged the public to refrain from circulating misinformation or communal narratives.

April 29,2025

Mangaluru, Apr 29: In a shocking development, the city police have made significant progress in the investigation of the brutal assault that led to the death of an unidentified individual near the Bhatra Kallurti Temple in Kudupu. 

A total of 15 suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, and further arrests are expected. Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal shared the details of the case during a press conference on Tuesday.

Discovery of the Body and Initial Investigation

The tragic incident came to light on April 27 at around 5:30 PM when the Mangaluru Rural Police Station received a call reporting the discovery of a body near the Bhatra Kallurti Temple in Kudupu. Upon arriving at the scene, local police officers, senior officials, and forensic teams began a detailed inspection of the area.

While no obvious signs of major injuries were found on the body, the police decided to conduct a post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death. The body was moved to Wenlock District Hospital for an autopsy. A case of Unnatural Death with suspicion was registered at the Mangaluru Rural Police Station, and efforts were immediately launched to identify the deceased.

Clues Unravel the Truth: A Brutal Assault During a Cricket Match

Through extensive efforts, including the circulation of the victim's photograph and an analysis of CCTV footage and mobile tower data, investigators uncovered shocking details about the victim's final moments. On April 27, at approximately 3:00 PM, a group of individuals viciously attacked the victim during a cricket match held near the temple grounds.

The assault was carried out using fists, sticks, and kicks. Despite bystanders attempting to intervene, the attackers continued their brutal onslaught. Tragically, the victim did not survive the attack. Preliminary findings from the post-mortem revealed that the cause of death was internal bleeding and shock caused by multiple blunt force injuries to the back, coupled with a lack of timely medical assistance.

A Breakthrough in the Investigation

The breakthrough in the case came when a complaint was filed by Deepak Kumar (33), a resident of Kulshekar. Based on his complaint, police registered a case and began working diligently to identify the perpetrators.

During the investigation, it was revealed that more than 15 individuals were involved in the deadly assault. Police have arrested 15 suspects so far. The arrested individuals, all residents of Kudupu and surrounding areas, include:

Sachin T (26)

Devadas (50)

Manjunath (32)

Saideep (29)

Nitesh Kumar alias Santosh (33)

Dheekshith Kumar (32)

Sandeep (23)

Vivian Alvares (41)

Sridatta (32)

Rahul (23)

Pradeep Kumar (35)

Manish Shetty (21)

Dhanush (31)

Dheekshith (27)

Kishore Kumar (37)

More Arrests Expected: Over 25 Suspects in Total

According to Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, the police suspect that more than 25 individuals were involved in the assault. Efforts are ongoing to trace and apprehend the remaining suspects listed in the First Information Report (FIR) as well as those identified through further investigation.

The investigation into this brutal attack continues as the police work tirelessly to bring all those responsible to justice. The case has sent shockwaves through the community, and authorities are determined to ensure that no one involved in this horrific crime escapes the law.

With the number of arrests likely to rise in the coming days, the city’s police force is fully committed to uncovering the full truth behind this senseless act of violence.

May 13,2025

A new chapter is unfolding for football in Mangaluru as the football ground adjacent to Nehru Maidan receives a modern artificial turf, with completion expected by the end of May. This long-awaited upgrade promises to significantly enhance the playing experience for both budding and seasoned footballers in the region.

The project, spearheaded by Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL), involves laying synthetic turf across the 90,000 sq ft ground at a cost of ₹2.5 crore. Equipped with efficient drainage systems, the revamped ground will support uninterrupted play throughout the year, regardless of weather conditions.

“This is a long-pending demand of the football community here,” said D.M. Aslam of the Dakshina Kannada District Football Association. “We expect the turf work to be completed in the next two weeks. Currently, around 150 children practice regularly at the ground, and we anticipate that number to rise once the new surface is open.”

MSCL General Manager (Technical), Arun Prabha K.S., noted that while the project had been planned for some time, groundwork officially began after last year’s monsoon league concluded in August. “Once completed, this facility will be a full-fledged synthetic turf suitable for training, local tournaments, and league matches,” he said.

With the inauguration expected soon after the final touches are completed, the new astro turf is set to elevate the city’s football infrastructure and serve as a springboard for talent development across the district.

