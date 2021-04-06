  1. Home
IPL all set to start amid covid surge

News Network
April 7, 2021

Mumbai, Apr 7: The Indian Premier League is not only one of the world's most lucrative annual sporting properties but also among the most durable, with not even the lengthening shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic apparently able to stop the Twenty20 juggernaut.

Last year's delayed tournament was shifted to the United Arab Emirates but the 14th edition returns to India, where the coronavirus situation has worsened significantly in recent weeks.

The surge in new cases could yet scupper plans to host the tournament in bio-secure bubbles at six venues across the country, starting on Friday in Chennai and climaxing at the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad on May 30.

The Indian cricket board (BCCI), however, is bullish about the chances of pulling it off.

"We did it successfully in Dubai last year. We are confident we are going to do it again this time," BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly told the press.

Champions Mumbai Indians, captained by Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore get the eight-team tournament going at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

Both teams have already been hit by Covid-19 cases in their camps, however, raising questions over the effectiveness of the health protections afforded to the cricketers by the bubble.

Players will be well compensated for their stint in India as, even without ticket sales, the IPL was still worth $6.19 billion last year, according to financial consultancy firm Duff & Phelps. That was down from $6.78 billion in 2019.

The BCCI would have been left with a $542 million hole in its coffers if it had cancelled its flagship event last year but ended up with record TV and digital viewership.

With curfews currently in force in many Indian states, the IPL can be expected to surpass last year's viewership numbers with cricket fans in the world's second most populous nation set to be glued to TV sets and electronic devices.

Bhairav Shanth, the managing director of global sport consulting firm ITW, said interest among advertisers has been high this year and predicted a windfall for broadcasters because of the "tremendous" pull of the IPL.

"For a tournament that is having another edition barely six months removed from the last one, the appetite has been fantastic," Shanth told Reuters. "In 2020, there was a slight dip in deal volume and sizes.

"But now as we see this edition occupy the prime summer slot with nothing else significant on TV to compete against, we have already seen new partners come on board in the league at a premium of 30-40 per cent from what it was last year."

Even the recent spike in the number of Covid-19 cases has not deterred the cream of world cricket from heading to India, where the T20 World Cup will also be held later this year.

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes has been delighted to see so many of his England colleagues plying their trade in recent editions of the IPL.

"Being constantly exposed to that is a huge benefit to us as a team, especially with the T20 World Cup coming up at the end of the year in India," he told Sky Sports.

"It's a great chance for the English guys to get more experience in these conditions." 

News Network
March 30,2021

farangipet.jpg

Bantwal, Mar 30: A mild tension prevailed in parts of Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada after a gang of trouble mongers stormed into a mosque at Farangipet last night and attacked a cleric.

The injured cleric has been identified as Mohammed Mushtaq, a resident of Kundapur. He was asleep at Birrul Walidain Mosque in Farangipet when the attack took place. 

Mushtaq is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Thumbay. 

CCTV camera installed in the mosque building has captured the movement of three miscreants who jumped over the compound and forcefully entered the mosque at around 12 o’ clock midnight. 

Mushtaq, however, managed to push aside the assailants and escape to the first floor of the mosque. He has suffered leg injuries.   

Bantwal Rural police have registered a case based on the complaint lodged by mosque president Syed Bawa.
 

News Network
April 7,2021

mansoor.jpg

Kannur, Apr 7: A 22-year-old Youth League activist, who was seriously injured in a post-poll clash between workers of the CPI(M) and the Indian Union Muslim League in Koothuparamba constituency, died in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The clash broke out in the Paral area around 8 pm on Tuesday over allegations of bogus voting, they said.

The Youth League worker, Mansur, had suffered injuries to his leg and was rushed to a private hospital in Kozhikode. He succumbed to the injuries, police said.

The Youth League is the youth wing of the IUML, a key ally of the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

Mansur's brother, a UDF poll agent, was also injured in the clash, police said.

The IUML has alleged that a group of CPI(M) workers hurled bombs at them before attacking the two with sharp weapons.

Koothuparamba assembly constituency in the northern Kerala district of Kannur witnessed a fierce contest between K P Mohanan of the Lok Janatantrik Dal, a partner of the ruling CPI(M) led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Pottankandy Abdullah of the IUML.

News Network
March 29,2021

Lahore, Mar 29: Pakistani authorities on Monday imposed a partial lockdown in several more high-risk areas in the capital, Islamabad, and elsewhere in the country after the positivity rate from coronavirus infections jumped to over 11 per cent.

Pakistan is facing another surge in coronavirus infections which officials say is worse than last year's outbreak when Pakistan had to impose a nationwide lockdown.

On Monday, authorities in the eastern Punjab province also announced a two-week long partial lockdown in high-risk cities from April 1 in an effort aimed at containing the spread of the virus.

So far, Pakistan's government has avoided a nationwide lockdown to spare the country's ailing economy from more damage.

On Monday, Pakistan reported 41 additional deaths and 4,525 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has reported 659,116 cases in total, and 14,256 deaths, since last year. 

