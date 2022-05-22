  1. Home
  2. Kuwaiti wheelchair fencer quits World Cup 2022 to avoid Israeli opponent

Kuwaiti wheelchair fencer quits World Cup 2022 to avoid Israeli opponent

News Network
May 23, 2022

kuwaiti.jpg

Kuwait City, May 23: A Kuwaiti wheelchair fencer has withdrawn from the second International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation (IWAS) World Cup of 2022 in Thailand over a draw that set her on course for a match-up against an Israeli opponent.

“Kuwaiti player Kholoud al-Mutairi pulled out of the International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation (IWAS) World Cup in Thailand in order not to compete against a contestant from the Zionist entity,” the Kuwait Paralympic Committee wrote in a post published on its Twitter page on Sunday.

The second International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation (IWAS) World Cup of 2022 kicked off in Thailand’s eastern city of Chonburi on May 19 and will wrap up on May 22.

More than 100 fencers are taking part in the tournament, which includes individual and team medals in foil, épée, and sabre, as well as a new open épée event.

The first IWAS Wheelchair Fencing World Cup of the year took place in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in April and featured a slew of new faces on the podium.

For her withdrawal, al-Mutairi was hailed on social media as a “heroine.”

This is not the first time a Kuwaiti player refuses to face an Israeli opponent.

Earlier this month, Kuwaiti chess player Bader al-Hajri snubbed an Israeli opponent at Spain’s Sunway International Chess Championship, in an act of solidarity with the Palestinian people and a blow to the occupying Tel Aviv regime’s status in the world.

The Fédération Internationale des Échecs (FIDE) master, who had secured first place at the 2015 San Sebastian chess tournament in Spain, withdrew on May 3 from the competitions to refuse to face an Israeli competitor.

On social media, Arab activists lauded al-Hajri as a champion of “rejecting Arab countries’ normalization” with the Israeli regime by refusing to face “an Israeli settler.”

The activist said they are “proud of him” while noting that the Israelis must be “mad at him.”

Last month, Kuwaiti fencer Mohamed al-Fadli withdrew from the World Fencing Championships held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the same reason.

Fadli also withdrew from an international tournament in the Dutch capital, Amsterdam, in September 2019, after the draw placed him in a group competing with an Israeli player.

Back in May last year, Kuwait’s National Assembly unanimously approved bills that outlaw any deals or normalization of ties with the Tel Aviv regime.

On August 18, 2020, 37 Kuwaiti lawmakers called on their government to reject a normalization deal between Israel and the UAE.

Anti-Israeli sentiments run high in Kuwait. A poll conducted in 2019 by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, an American think tank, showed that 85 percent of Kuwaitis oppose normalizing ties with Israel.

News Network
May 11,2022

mosque.jpg

Belagavi, May 11: Tense situation prevailed after some miscreants hoisted a saffron flag on a mosque in a village in Karnataka's Belagavi district on Wednesday.

According to police, the miscreants climbed to the mosque tower and hoisted the flag in the wee hours. The incident came to light in the morning, causing tension in the region.

The incident took place in the Sattigeri Maddi mosque in Mudalagi taluk of the district. The police rushed to the spot and controlled the situation.

The police held a meeting of the leaders of both the Hindu and Muslim communities and removed the safforn flag.

Though the police controlled the situation, security has been beefed up in all sensitive areas of the district to avoid any untoward incident.

The incident caused panic and raised concerns all over the state as the state has been witnessing agitations by the Hindu organisations on the loudspeaker row.

The government has announced guidelines and stated that they would be implemented. Hindu organisations have said that they would like to see the guidelines implemented as soon as possible. 

News Network
May 12,2022

More than half of people hospitalised with Covid-19 still have at least one symptom two years after they were first infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to the longest follow-up study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal.

The research followed 1,192 participants in China infected with SARS-CoV-2 during the first phase of the pandemic in 2020.

While physical and mental health generally improved over time, the study suggests that Covid-19 patients still tend to have poorer health and quality of life than the general population.

This is especially the case for participants with long Covid, who typically still have at least one symptom including fatigue, shortness of breath, and sleep difficulties two years after initially falling ill, the researchers said.

The long-term health impacts of Covid-19 have remained largely unknown, as the longest follow-up studies to date have spanned around one year, they said.

"Our findings indicate that for a certain proportion of hospitalised Covid-19 survivors, while they may have cleared the initial infection, more than two years is needed to recover fully from Covid-19," said study lead author Professor Bin Cao, of the China-Japan Friendship Hospital, China.

"Ongoing follow-up of Covid-19 survivors, particularly those with symptoms of long Covid, is essential to understand the longer course of the illness, as is further exploration of the benefits of rehabilitation programmes for recovery," Cao said in a statement.

The researchers noted that there is a clear need to provide continued support to a significant proportion of people who have had Covid-19, and to understand how vaccines, emerging treatments, and variants affect long-term health outcomes.

They evaluated the health of 1,192 participants with acute Covid-19 treated at Jin Yin-tan Hospital in Wuhan, between January 7 and May 29, 2020, at six months, 12 months, and two years.

Assessments involved a six-minute walking test, laboratory tests, and questionnaires on symptoms, mental health, health-related quality of life, if they had returned to work, and health-care use after discharge, the researchers said.

The median age of participants at discharge was 57 years, and 54 per cent were men.

Six months after initially falling ill, 68 per cent of participants reported at least one long Covid symptom, according to the researchers.

By two years after infection, reports of symptoms had fallen to 55 per cent, they said.

Fatigue or muscle weakness were the symptoms most often reported and fell from 52 per cent at six months to 30 per cent at two years, the researchers said.

Regardless of the severity of their initial illness, 89 per cent of participants had returned to their original work at two years, they said.

The researchers noted that two years after initially falling ill, patients with Covid-19 are generally in poorer health than the general population, with 31 per cent reporting fatigue or muscle weakness and 31 per cent reporting sleep difficulties.

Covid-19 patients were also more likely to report a number of other symptoms including joint pain, palpitations, dizziness, and headaches, they said.

Around half of study participants had symptoms of long Covid at two years, and reported lower quality of life than those without long Covid.

In mental health questionnaires, 35 per cent reported pain or discomfort and 19 per cent reported anxiety or depression.

Long Covid participants also more often reported problems with their mobility or activity than those without the disorder.

The authors acknowledge some limitations to their study.

Without a control group of hospital survivors unrelated to Covid-19 infection, it is hard to determine whether observed abnormalities are specific to Covid-19, they said.

The slightly increased proportion of participants included in the analysis who received oxygen leads to the possibility that those who did not participate in the study had fewer symptoms than those who did, according to the researchers.

This may result in an overestimate of the prevalence of long Covid symptoms, they added. 

News Network
May 19,2022

shaiedgamosque.jpg

Mathura, May 19: A court here on Thursday allowed a petition seeking to remove the Shahi Idgah mosque that it claims is built on the land belonging to the Keshav Dev temple, the alleged birthplace of Krishna, a lawyer for the idol worshippers side said.

Hari Shankar Jain said the court has accepted one of the multiple pleas on the matter.

The Krishna Janmabhoomi complex spans 13.37 acres.

According to the petition, the mosque is built on the land that belongs to the temple.

