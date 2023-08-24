  1. Home
  2. Magnus Carlsen wins Chess World Cup 2023; 18-yr-old Tamil Nadu boy Praggnanandhaa finishes as runner-up

News Network
August 24, 2023

chess.jpg

Baku, Aug 24: World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen won his maiden World Cup crown after beating India's teenage sensation R Praggnanandhaa in the tie-breakers of the final in Baku on Thursday, August 24. 

It was the first World Cup crown for Carlsen as the 32-year-old added the missing piece to his decorated trophy cabinet.

Magnus Carlsen battled against a bout of food poisoning as he used all his experience to outclass the young Indian, who had developed a great reputation for being a giant killer.

With the silver medal finish at the Chess World Cup, Praggnanandhaa booked his berth at the Candidates Tournament, becoming only the second Indian to do so.

Praggnanandhaa might have lost the big final in Baku, but the 18-year-old from Chennai has etched his name in the history books of Indian chess. He had become the first Indian after Viswanathan Anand to reach the final and was a victory away from joining the Indian legend at the top.

Carlsen and Praggnanandhaa played out draws in the two classical time control games on Tuesday and Wednesday. While Praggnanandhaa missed an opportunity to force a result with white pieces on Tuesday, Carlsen came up with an interesting tactic, playing for a draw in the second game when he was playing with a white. Carlsen revealed he wanted an extra day's rest after the bout of food poisoning and he deliberately took the final to the tie-breakers.

It was a brave call from Carlsen as Praggnanandhaa had been in sensational form in tie-breakers, winning 3 of them before the final. Both players conceded that they were exhausted and Pragg had played 29 games, 9 more than Carlsen before the final.

It was a battle of wits and tenacity in the final and Carlsen's experience came into play as Praggnanandhaa was denied a historic win.

Praggnanandhaa missed out on a chance to become the first player in the history of the World Cup to win the crown after beating the top 3 players in the FIDE Rankings. Pragg reached his maiden chess World Cup final after surviving three tie-breakers, including the ones in the quarter-finals and semi-finals against World No. 2 Hikaru Nakamura and World No. 3 Fabiano Caruana.

Praggnanandhaa has an ELO rating of 2723 in rapid rapidly, but his exploits at the World Cup is a timely reminder that the youngster is at his tenacious best when put under pressure.

News Network
August 18,2023

sidddks.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 18: The Congress government of Karnataka has ordered a judicial inquiry into the allegations of demand for "40 per cent commission" for public projects during the previous BJP-led dispensation in the state.

Three months after coming to power, the ruling Congress on Thursday passed an order setting up the inquiry panel led by retired HC judge Justice Nagamohan Das, fulfilling one of its key promises made in the run-up to Assembly polls.

According to the order, the commission will inquire into the activities of the departments where large-scale public works are taken up.

The Karnataka State Contractors’ Association had written to the Prime Minister as well as the then CM about 40 per cent commission allegedly being charged on all public projects.

Even before the commencement of work, 25 to 30 per cent commission is paid to the public representatives while the remaining is paid after completion of work, the order said.

“However, no action was taken on these serious allegations at the government level. The new government wants to bring transparency in the administration at the initial level itself,” it said.

The commission will investigate whether administrative approvals were given as per rules and quality of works.

The probe panel will also ascertain whether the estimates were in accordance with the prevailing schedule of rates and necessity to revise estimates in the event of cost escalation.

During the inquiry, the departments concerned will have to submit their files to the panel, it said.

During the election campaigning, the Congress raised the issue of "40 per cent commission" to target the BJP government. 

News Network
August 14,2023

wiildfire.jpg

Fatalities from wildfires on the Hawaiian Island of Maui have climbed to 93, making them the deadliest to grip the US in more than a century, according to the National Protection Association.

Meanwhile, anger at the government response to the deadliest wildfire in recent US history is mounting. Residents have raised questions over various aspects of the government response, from warnings during the inferno to aid distribution in the days since.

With hundreds of people still missing, Hawaii’s governor, Josh Green, warned that the death toll is likely to rise. The rescue operation, Green said, had shifted focus to center on “the loss of life”.

The blaze, raging throughout last week, caused billions of dollars in damages, and practically wiped out the island's historic resort of Lahaina. 

"This is the largest natural disaster we’ve ever experienced," Hawaii Governor Josh Green said at a news conference, "It’s going to also be a natural disaster that’s going to take an incredible amount of time to recover from."

Around 2,200 buildings have been destroyed in West Maui, with damages approaching $6 billion, the governor said. 

Authorities cautioned that only a small percentage of the search area has been covered by rescue teams so far. 

"We’ve got an area that we have to contain that is at least 5 square miles, and it is full of our loved ones," Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said on Saturday, noting that the number of dead is likely to grow and "none of us really know the size of it yet."

As of Sunday, six fires were still burning on Maui and Hawaii's Big Island, but the Lahaina fire was 85% contained.

News Network
August 17,2023

kharge.jpg

Asking why can't Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot visit Manipur, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday tore into the BJP, alleging that the ruling party is busy in electioneering while the north-eastern state is "burning".

Kharge said it is certain that the BJP will be ousted from power in the Lok Sabha elections next year and urged women leaders in the party to work hard to ensure Congress' victory.

Addressing the Mahila Congress convention, he said, "if Rahul Gandhi can go to Manipur, why can't the Prime Minister visit the state? What protection has the BJP provided to the women there? They are fleeing homes, getting raped, and killed. And the BJP is busy campaigning in other states."

Modi remained silent on the atrocities being committed in Manipur and addressed the Parliament on the issue only after the Opposition was forced to move a no-confidence motion to force him to speak, he said.

"Riots are happening across the country. We requested the Prime Minister to speak about the atrocities happening in Manipur, but he spoke only after we moved a no-confidence motion. So many lives were lost, so many houses burnt and thousands of people displaced in Manipur, yet the Prime Minister spoke nothing about it," he said.

"This fight is for the citizens. It is not our personal fight. When Prime Minister Modi says '70 saal mein kya kiya (what have you done in 70 years)', I want to remind him that Morarji Desai and Atal Bihari Vajpayee also led the administration in the last 70 years. We all kept democracy alive in the last 70 years," he said.

He also claimed that the Opposition leaders are targeted by the Modi government for taking up people's issues and speaking the truth.

“You want to beat, send the leaders to jail. If someone gives a speech or says something, then a case is registered against them. A number of writers who told the truth were jailed. They (BJP) cannot tolerate the truth and those who tell the truth are jailed,” he said.

Later in a tweet, Kharge said, "the Prime Minister talks about 'women led development'. But the reality is that even women wrestlers are unsafe under their rule. The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign is talked about a lot, but 79% of its money is spent on advertisements. In 2013, 3.1 lakh crimes against women were registered, which increased to 4.3 lakh in 2021. Such cases are going on against 21 BJP MPs and MLAs," he said.

"BJP always remains in election mode. RSS has its remote. BJP also has an IT system to spread rumours. We don't have to be like them. But there is a need to work by making a systematic plan at the district and block level. I have full faith that every worker of Mahila Congress will firmly become the voice of the people," he added. 
 

