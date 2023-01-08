  1. Home
  Mbappe slams French football president for disrespecting Zinedine Zidane

News Network
January 9, 2023

Paris, Jan 9: France forward Kylian Mbappe has come out in support of Zinedine Zidane after the country's football federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet said he would not pick up the phone if the former midfielder called him to discuss coaching the national team.

The FFF had announced head coach Didier Deschamps's contract extension on Saturday after he led France to a second consecutive World Cup final, where they lost to Argentina on penalties in Qatar last month. Zidane had previously been a favourite to succeed Deschamps.

When asked if Zidane, a World Cup winner with France in 1998 and a national icon, would now manage the Brazilian national team instead, Le Graet told RMC: "I don't give a damn, he can go wherever he wants.

"I know very well that Zidane was always on the radar. He had a lot of supporters, some were waiting for Deschamps's departure... But who can make serious reproaches to Deschamps? Nobody.

"He (Zidane) does what he wants, it's none of my business. I've never met him, we've never considered parting with Didier. He can go where he wants, to a club... If Zidane tried to contact me? Certainly not, I wouldn't even pick up the phone."

Zidane was the first coach to win the Champions League three times in a row when he was in charge of Real Madrid.

The 50-year-old, who also won the 2000 European Championship with France in a glittering career, is currently without a job after he left his role with the Spanish club last year.

"Zidane is France, we don't disrespect the legend like that," Mbappe said on Twitter after Le Graet's interview was aired.

Le Graet's dismissal of Zidane as a potential successor to Deschamps comes two years after he had backed the former midfielder to take up the reins if he was available.

France's Minister for Sports Amelie Oudea-Castera was one of many politicians who reacted to Le Graet's comments, saying the president of the country's "biggest sporting federation" had crossed a line.

"Yet more out-of-touch comments and on top of that a shameful lack of respect, which hurts us all, towards a legend of football and sport," she wrote on Twitter.

French politician Pieyre-Alexandre Anglade also demanded an apology from Le Graet, saying on Twitter: "Zidane is a monument of French football and sport. A personality loved by all French people... Our football deserves better than that." 

News Network
January 7,2023

India’s ace tennis star and multiple-time doubles major winner Sania Mirza will officially hang her racket in February as she called time on her trophy-laden illustrious career. The upcoming Dubai WTA 1000 will be 36-year-old Mirza’s final tournament as she bids farewell to the game. 

Sania won six doubles major titles and was India’s top-seeded player for almost two decades. She also won the 2010 Commonwealth Games Silver medal in Women’s singles.

"I was going to stop right after the WTA Finals because we were going to make the WTA Finals, but I tore my tendon in my elbow right before U.S. Open, so I had to pull out of everything," Mirza told the WTA Tour's website in an interview published on Friday.

"Honestly, the person that I am, I like to do things on my own terms. So I don't want to be forced out by injury. So I've been training," she added.

Sania has pulled out of the US Open doubles event due to an injury that she had sustained in Canada, a development which led to a change in her retirement plans. Sania said in an Instagram post that she had injured herself during the Canadian Open in Toronto this month and the scans showed a torn tendon.

"Hi guys, a quick update. I just have some not so great news. I hurt my forearm/elbow while playing in Canada two weeks ago and obviously didn't realise how bad it was until got my scans yesterday and unfortunately I have in fact torn a little bit of my tendon," Sania said in the Instagram post in August.

Sania, who had earlier expressed her intention to call it quits towards the end of the 2022 season, said she will change her retirement plans.

"This isn't ideal and is terrible timing and it will change some of my retirement plans but I will keep you all posted," she said.

After reaching the semifinals of the women's doubles event in Toronto with Madison Keys, Sania also played at the Cincinnati Open. Sania won the Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open women's doubles crown once each, besides winning one title each in the Australian Open, French Open and US Open mixed doubles.
 

News Network
December 27,2022

Mangaluru, Dec 27: A 14-year-old boy, who was standing by the side of the road, lost his life when a speeding car knocked him down near Mudipu on the outskirts of the city today.   

The victim has been identified as Karthik (14), son of Harishchandra and Arunakshi couple from Boliar. He was a Class 8 student of Mudipu Government Primary School.

It is said that the boy was on way back home from the school when the incident occurred. 

Excessive speed of the car, which also rammed into an auto-rickshaw, is said to be the cause of the accident

Sources said that the incident took place when the car owner gave the car to his friend for trial.

The car driver, in an attempt to overtake a bus that had stopped in front, hit the rickshaw and road barricade before knocking down the school boy. The boy who suffered critical injuries on his head, died on the spot. 

coastaldigest.com news network
January 7,2023

Kasaragod, Jan 7: In another case of suspected food poisoning, a 19-year old girl has died after allegedly consuming 'Kuzhimanthi' – a Kerala style biryani dish in from a restaurant in Kasaragod district.

The victim is Anju Sree Parvathi (19), daughter of late Kumaran Nair of Perumbala Acheeram Veedu and Ambika from Thalaklayi in Kasaragod district. Anju Sree, who was pursuing her degree course had reached her house at Thalaklayi for the Christmas vacation. 

According to the police, Anju Sree had eaten 'Kuzhimanthi' which she purchased online from a restaurant named Romansia at Kasaragod on December 31 and was undergoing treatment since then. 

The Kuzhimanthi was consumed by four people including Anjus Sree. Three of them, excluding Anju Sree's brother fell ill and they had availed treatment at a private hospital. 

It is learnt that on the New Year eve, the family ordered Kuzhimanthi through an online food delivery app and had the dinner together. Though all of them felt uneasy after having food, the condition of Anju Sree deteriorated and she was rushed to a hospital at Kasaragod. She was shifted to a private hospital in Mangaluru on Friday morning as her health condition worsened. She breathed her last at a hospital in Mangaluru at 5 am on Saturday.

The mortal remains of Anju Sree has been brought to Kasaragod General hospital from where it will be shifted to Government Medical College Hospital in Pariyaram for postmortem examination. The family has lodged a complaint with Melparamba police regarding the incident. Police have registered a case for unnatural death.

This is the second death due to food poisoning reported in the state of Kerala within the past five days. Resmi, a 33-year-old nurse had died after consuming Kuzhimanthi and al-faham in Kottayam on January 3. Around 20 people had fallen ill after consuming these dishes from the same restaurant.

On December 29, around 100 people had complained of food poisoning after consuming food served at a baptism feast in Pathanamthitta district. 

Health Minister Veena George has ordered an investigation into the incident. The minister has sought a report from the Food Safety commissioner on the recurring incidents of death due to food poisoning. 

The food safety department has initiated action against 36 hotels in Kochi city for not adhering to safety norms. The department has ordered closure of 6 hotels and imposed fine on 19 hotels.

