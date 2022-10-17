Mohammed Shami sizzles in 4-wicket over as India edge out Australia in T20 World Cup warm-up

  1. Home
October 17, 2022

Mohammed Shami put the concerns over his fitness to rest with a sensational 20th over as India pulled off a six-run win over Australia in their first warm-up fixture of the T20 World Cup on Monday.

K L Rahul (57 off 33) and Suryakumar Yadav (50 off 33) smashed entertaining half-centuries to power India to 186 for seven after Australia opted to bowl at the Gabba.

Needing 16 runs off the last 12 balls with six wickets in hand, Australia were on course for a comfortable win before Shami, Harshal Patel and Virat Kohli the fielder scripted a turnaround for India.

Shami, who last played a competitive game in July and landed here after suffering a long bout of Covid-19, turned up to bowl the last over of the game and made a decisive impact on the game.

He landed yorker after yorker and ended up with three wickets in the over besides a run out. Shami was drafted into the squad as a replacement for the injured Jasprit Bumrah.

In the penultimate over, under-fire Harshal Patel delivered after being hammered early on, as he conceded only five runs in an over that also included a brilliant run out off a Kohli direct hit.

The star India batter had also plucked a stunning one-handed catch out of thin air at the boundary line to dismiss Pat Cummins.

However, concerns over India's bowling remains ahead of their tournament opener against Pakistan on October 23.

"There is room for improvement, but I want more consistency from the bowlers. You need to keep things simple and hit the deck hard. Overall a good game for us, they had a decent partnership and that put us under pressure," said skipper Rohit Sharma.

On Shami's match-winning effort, he said: "He is coming back after a long time, so we wanted to give him an over. Wanted to give him a challenge and let him bowl the final over, and you saw what he did."

Earlier, the Indian batters enjoyed the pace and bounce of the wicket, especially Rahul who scored the bulk of the runs in the powerplay, taking his team to 69 for no loss.

Rohit (15 off 14) was a mere spectator at the other end as Rahul came up with one classy hit after another.

During a 78-run stand between the openers, Rohit hardly got to bat and could open his account only in the fifth over.

Rahul, whose strike rate has been questioned in the past, looked like he was back to his best after coming back from an injury lay off.

His innings comprised delightful cover drivers off the pacers while his standout shots were the two sixes off Cummins, one was a crisp pull while the other was a whip off a good length ball, which sailed over deep midwicket.

Barring Hardik Pandya (2), who was outdone by a slower ball from Kane Richardson, all the Indian batters got to spend some valuable time in the middle.

The bigger boundaries in Australia are already making an impact with Kohli (19 off 13), Dinesh Karthik (20 off 14), Rohit and Rahul getting caught in the deep.

Karthik walked across the stumps to dispatch Kane Richardson over deep mid-wicket but was caught by Glenn Maxwell just inside the boundary ropes. It would have been a six at a ground in India.

Kohli was bounced out by Mitchell Starc to be caught at fine leg while Rohit's slog sweep landed in the safe hands of Maxwell.

After a high-quality knock, Rahul could not give a long hop from Maxwell due punishment and was caught at deep midwicket.

With the start India got, they should have reached 200 but could not do so.

There was also another fine knock from Suryakumar, who had also scored a fifty against Western Australia in Perth. He and Rahul also got the taste of the extra bounce as they both were hit on the helmet.
 

October 3,2022

Mysuru, Oct 3: Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed at Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle in Mysuru early Monday and received a rousing response, as he left for Pandavapura via Manipal Hospital Circle. Instead of the scheduled break at Manipal Hospital Circle, the yatra proceeded towards Naganahalli Gate on Bengaluru Road, an extra 3.5 km away.

Rahul passed through Chamarajendra Circle in front of the North Gate of Mysuru Palace, Ashoka Road, Myrusu Central Prisons, Fountain Circle, Tipu Sultan Circle, Millennium Circle, St Philomena’s College, Bannimantapa, JSS Medical College, Bengaluru Road, Manipal Hospital Circle on Outer Ring Road, KR Mill, Siddalingapura and Naganahalli Gate. In some stretches, people gathered on both sides, while in others, crowds were not allowed. It took over one hour and 15 minutes for the 10 km leg of the yatra from Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle to Naganahalli Gate.

The yatra resumed after a break at Naganahalli Gate at 9.05 am and proceeded towards Srirangapatna in Mandya district. A barefoot woman held hands with Rahul Gandhi and walked along with him for a while near Kalasthavadi on the border of Mandya district.

People waited with placards on the median and also on footpaths of the route, while folk art troupes performed at some places. Congress and national flags were waved all along. People gathered and also those who took part in the yatra shouted slogans such as ‘Bharat Jodo’. Near St Philomena’s College, a group of youths, wearing T-shirts and holding placards with ‘We are walking for jobs’ slogans, joined the yatra, met Rahul Gandhi and shared a few words.

It has to be recalled that Rahul Gandhi entered Karnataka via Gundlupet town, in Chamarajanagar district, from Gudlur in Tamil Nadu, on September 30. He entered Mysuru district on October 1 via Kalale Gate in Nanjangud taluk. He reached Kalale Gate from Tondavadi Gate in Gundlupet taluk, where he had halted. He reached Thandavapura by Saturday evening, via Chikkaiahana Chatra.

Rahul participated in numerous events at Khadi village Badanavalu to mark Gandhi Jayanthi on October 2 and resumed his yatra at Kaalibeeramma temple at Kadkola Industrial Area junction. He walked up to APMC Yard in Bandipalya and halted in a camp on Doddakere Maidan in Mysuru. His speech in the rain near Kaalibeeramma temple received applause. People took shelter under chairs by holding them above their heads, eager to listen to his speech.

The leader was accompanied by national leaders like Randeep Singh Surjewala and K C Venugopal and state leaders like D K Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, B K Hariprasad and R Dhruvanarayan. Other leaders like Saleem Ahmed, Krishna Bhyregowda, Vasu, Tanveer Sait, M K Somashekar, Yathindra Siddaramaiah and Priyank Kharge were in the padyayatra on Monday.

He will reach Pandavapura by Monday evening, after a break at Srirangapatna. The yatra will break for a couple of days in the wake of the Dasara festival, especially for the Jamboo Savari. 

October 7,2022

Bidar: Tension gripped Bidar in Karnataka after a Hindutva mob from a Dasara procession barged into the premises of Mahmud Gawan madrasa and performed puja in the early hours of Thursday, October 6.

The madrasa is a heritage building maintained by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI). Built in the 1460s, the ancient structure reflects the regional style of Indo-Islamic architecture under the Bahmani Sultanate. The heritage structure is placed under the list of monuments of national importance.

After the video clip of the incident went viral, members of the Muslim community staged a protest in front of Town police station demanding action against those involved in barging into the heritage building in the presence of police and performing puja with an intention to disturb communal harmony in the city.

Additional SP Mahesh Meghannavar and DySP Satish said that nine people have been booked for trespassing on the ASI heritage structure based on the complaint lodged by Syed Mubhashir Ali at Market police station. The senior police officers assured the agitators of stringent action against the perpetrators.

The police have heightened security in the area to avert any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, ASI officer Aniruddha Desai claimed that the devotees of Bhavani Mandir perform a symbolic puja every year on a platform near Gawan Madrasa, which once housed a peepal tree. The devotees during Dasara procession every year have this tradition of breaking a coconut. 

October 4,2022

Mangaluru, Oct 4: After the ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates by the union government, pro-PFI slogans surfaced on a road in Bantwal town of this district on Tuesday.

According to police, the writings have surfaced on the road near Pitalabettu village close to Snehagiri. The slogans written in Kannada made scathing remarks on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Addressing RSS workers as "chaddis" (slang used to shame RSS workers in Kannada language), the slogan read "beware, we are coming back". The PFI fans have ended the writing with the bold letters, PFI.

On noticing the writings, a local youth lodged a complaint with the Punjalkatte police station.

Several media claimed that this slogan has created massive panic and tension in the area and the police are investigating the matter. 

Since Dakshina Kannada district is regarded as communally sensitive, the authorities are on an alert mode. The PFI offices have been sealed across the state and many leaders taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Karnataka police.

Meanwhile, Karnataka police have lodged the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act (UAPA) on 15 PFI workers in connection with hatching a conspiracy to incite violence in Bengaluru.

On Monday, the tenth ACMM Court had given its consent to slap the UAPA Act on the PFI workers. The Karnataka police had conducted raids and arrested PFI workers from Dakshina Kannada, Kalaburagi, Shivamogga and Koppal districts on September 22.

The case would be handed over to the NIA Special Court soon, the authorities said. 

