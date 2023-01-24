  1. Home
  2. More joy for India as Mohammed Siraj crowned world’s No.1 ODI bowler

News Network
January 25, 2023

Indian hero Mohammed Siraj has capped off a superb 12 months by claiming the No.1 spot on the MRF Tyres ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings for bowlers from New Zealand seamer Trent Boult.

It's a remarkable rise for Siraj, who only returned to India's ODI setup in February last year following a three-year hiatus without playing a 50-over match at the international level.

Since then Siraj has collected 37 wickets from 20 matches to be one of India's most consistent fast bowlers and the accolades have started to pile in for the underrated 28-year-old.

On Tuesday, Siraj was named in the ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year and on Wednesday the right-armer had another reason to celebrate as he went past Boult and Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood to become the top-ranked ODI bowler for the very first time.

Not only has Siraj's form over the last 12 months been imperious, but his efforts in ODI series at home earlier this month against Sri Lanka and New Zealand has shown just how much the right-armer has improved in recent times.

India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey challenged Siraj to work on certain aspects of his game in the middle of last year and the extra training the energetic quick has put in has paid off in spades judged on recent performances.

Siraj took nine wickets against Sri Lanka to be the leading wicket-taker for the three-game series and backed that up by claiming a four-wicket haul in the opening match of the recently-completed series against New Zealand.

It means Siraj jumps to the top of the ODI bowler rankings with 729 rating points, albeit narrowly, with his lead at the top over Hazlewood just two rating points higher than the Australian.

India captain Rohit Sharma was full of praise for Siraj when asked about the emerging quick following the series whitewash over New Zealand.

"He has done really well, he understands what the team is expecting from him," Rohit said.

"To come and take the new ball, swing the ball, get early wickets. In the middle overs too, he's got so much skill. 

"The more he plays, the better he gets."

Fellow India pacer Mohammed Shami jumps 11 places to 32nd overall on the updated list for ODI bowlers, while there is plenty of movement at the top of the batter rankings following the completion of India's home series against the Kiwis.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam still enjoys a healthy lead at the top of the ODI batter rankings, but there is now a total of three India players inside the top 10 and chasing the highest accolade.

In-form opener Shubman Gill is the eye-catcher as the right-hander jumps a whopping 20 places to sixth overall following a brilliant double hundred and a century against New Zealand at home.

Gill rises in front of veteran Virat Kohli in seventh, while Rohit jumps two places to equal eighth after his quickfire hundred against the Kiwis in Indore.

There wasn't too much joy for New Zealand after they lost the series to India 3-0 and relinquished the No.1 ODI team ranking, but Devon Conway improved 13 spots to 37th overall on the list for batters after his superb century in the final game of the series.

The series between Ireland and Zimbabwe was also recently completed and some in-form players were rewarded on the latest rankings update.

Ireland young gun Harry Tector jumps 12 places to 13th overall on the list for batters, while pacer Josh Little improves 27 places to equal 33rd on the bowlers' list to cap off a tremendous 12 months for the left-armer.

News Network
January 16,2023

Bengaluru, Jan 16: The Congress in Karnataka on Monday promised Rs 2,000 a month to every woman head of households if the party is voted to power in the State.

The announcement was made at a convention attended by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who said Rs 24,000 a year would be directly credited to their bank accounts under "Gruha Lakshmi Yojana", an "unconditional universal basic income".

The promise comes within days of the Congress making an announcement to provide 200 units of free power every month to each household in the State, where Assembly elections are due by May.

‘Gruha Lakshmi Yojana’ is an attempt of the Congress party to share the "burden of the exorbitant" LPG prices and the "costly daily expenses" that a woman has to bear, the party said.

The Congress wants every woman of the State to be empowered and capable of standing on her own feet and also taking care of her children. The party wants to provide financial independence to each woman of Karnataka, it said.

More than 1.5 crore women would benefit from this scheme, the party said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said a separate manifesto for women would be released in the State and alleged rampant corruption in the BJP-ruled State.

“I am told that the situation in Karnataka is very shameful. I am told that your Ministers are taking 40 per cent commission on jobs,” Vadra said during the women-centric titled ‘Na Nayaki’ (I am a woman leader).

She alleged that Rs 1.5 lakh crore of public money has been looted in Karnataka.

“Think about some development that has to take place in Bengaluru for Rs 8,000 crore and Rs 3,200 crore is going into commission,” Vadra alleged.

Referring to the alleged police sub-inspector recruitment scam, Vadra said, "Nothing moves without paying bribes in Karnataka."

“There are shameful scams like the PSI scam where the police posts are being sold. You educate your children, the young boys and girls to get them jobs. Is this what you expect from the people in power?” the Congress leader asked.

She alleged that people have to pay bribes for borewells, driving licences, housing, transfers and almost everything related to government work.

News Network
January 15,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 15: The Mangaluru International Airport, controlled by Adani Airports, is all set to set to increase the user development fee (UDF) for the period up to March 2026 after the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) gave the green signal.

With this the passengers flying from this airport will have to pay more from February. 

Previously, only passengers departing or embarking from MIA had to pay UDF. However, beginning February 1, all passengers arriving from various airports and leaving from MIA will be charged UDF.

MIA had moved Airports Economic Regulatory Authority, seeking a revision in the aeronautical tariff for a control period of five years from April 1, 2021, up to March 31, 2026.

MIA had pitched for a revision of airport charges, including user development fee (UDF) from passengers flying in and out of this coastal city. The fee will be hiked every financial year, both for domestic and international passengers.

New Tariff 

International travellers arriving at MIA will have to pay Rs 330 as UDF between February and March of this year which will be hiked to Rs 435 from April 2023 till March 2024 and further to Rs 480 after April 2025.

Starting April, domestic travellers will also have to pay Rs 560 towards UDF. This fee will go up further to Rs 700 from April 2024 and to Rs 735 from April 2025. Similarly, international travellers will have to cough up Rs 1,015 from April which will go up to Rs 1,120 from April 2025.

For the first time, domestic passengers arriving at MIA will have to pay an UDF of Rs 150 from April 2023 which will further go up to Rs 240 from April 2024 and Rs 315 from April 2025.

News Network
January 25,2023

Bengaluru, Jan 25: Supporters of Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Karnataka protested against the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s newly-released movie Pathaan. Several supporters came out on streets with banners and posters demanding a boycott of the film. This comes hours after the VHP spokesperson earlier in the day said they will not oppose the film “for the time being”. 

“Keeping our earlier objections in mind, changes made in the film are correct. After watching the film, if we find anything objectionable, then we'll reconsider opposing the film,” VHP spokesperson Shriraj Nair said. 

On Tuesday, the VHP’s Gujarat unit had also withdrawn its protest against the film expressing satisfaction over removal of “objectionable” contents from the film. 

The film came under fire by the right wing groups for featuring actor Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini in the song ‘Besharam Rang’. Several leaders, including from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, had sought a ban on the film, which is scheduled to release on Wednesday.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has revised the "obscene song" and "lewd words" in the film and hence the right-wing groups will no longer protest against its release, the Gujarat VHP's secretary Ashok Raval said in a statement.

Talking to news agency PTI, Raval claimed that in its recent circular, the censor board has made 40 to 45 corrections regarding songs, colour and clothes, which resolve the issues and hence, they no longer need to protest.

The right-wing groups had earlier threatened to stop the release of the film in Gujarat, while the state government had assured police protection to theatres following a representation made by multiplex owners.

