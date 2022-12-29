  1. Home
'The most divine of footballers and joyous of men': Here’s how the world reacted to Pele death

December 30, 2022

Brazil soccer great Pele died on Thursday, aged 82, after a long battle with cancer.

Following are some reactions to his death:

BRAZIL STRIKER NEYMAR

Before Pele, 10 was just a number. I’ve read this phrase somewhere, at some point in my life. But this sentence, beautiful, is incomplete. I would say before Pele football was just a sport. Pele has changed it all. He turned football into art, into entertainment He gave voice to the poor, to the blacks and especially: He gave visibility to Brazil. Soccer and Brazil have raised their status thanks to the King! He's gone but his magic remains. Pele is FOREVER!!

FIFA president Gianni Infantino

His legacy is impossible to summarise in words.

To his family and friends, to CBF (Brazilian football federation), to Brazil and to all football fans who loved him so much, I express my sincere condolences.

Today, we all mourn the loss of the physical presence of our dear Pele, but he achieved immortality a long time ago and therefore he will be with us for eternity.

US President Joe Biden

For a sport that brings the world together like no other, Pele's rise from humble beginnings to soccer legend is a story of what is possible. Today, (first lady) Jill and I's thoughts are with his family and all those who loved him.

Former US President Barack Obama

Pele was one of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game. And as one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, he understood the power of sports to bring people together. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved and admired him.

Actor Sylvester Stallone, Pele's co-star in 'Escape To Victory'

Pele The Great! Rest in peace! This was a good man.

New York City Football Club

Obrigado, Pele. No one did more for this sport here, and everywhere. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.

Lionel Messi

Rest in peace, Pele.

Argentina President Alberto Fernandez

One of the greatest footballers in history has left us. We will always remember those years when Pele dazzled the world with his skills. A big hug to his family and to the people of Brazil who will carry him in their hearts.

Germany's World Cup winner Franz BeckenBauer

Football lost the greatest in its history today - and I lost a unique friend. Football will be yours forever. Rest in peace Pele.

Former England striker Gary Lineker

Pele has died. The most divine of footballers and joyous of men. He played a game only a few chosen ones have come close to. Three times he lifted the most coveted gold trophy in that beautiful yellow shirt. He may have left us but he'll always have footballing immortality. RIP Pele

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach

With Pele's passing, the world has lost a great sporting icon. As I could experience myself, he was a true believer in the Olympic values and a proud carrier of the Olympic flame. It was a privilege to present the Olympic Order to him.

French president Emmanuel Macron

The game. The king. Eternity.

Cristiano Ronaldo

My deepest condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular to the family of Mr. Edson Arantes do Nascimento. A mere "goodbye" to the eternal King Pele will never be enough to express the pain that embraces the whole world of football at this moment. An inspiration for so many millions, a reference of yesterday, of today, of always.

Kylian Mbappe

The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING ...

Former England player Geoff Hurst

I have so many memories of Pele, without doubt the best footballer I ever played against (with Bobby Moore being the best footballer I ever played alongside). For me Pele remains the greatest of all time and I was proud to be on the pitch with him. RIP Pele and thank you.

Manchester United

Rest in peace, Pele. Thank you for the joy you brought to football fans around the world.

Liverpool

A legend, icon and true great of the game who will forever be remembered. Rest in peace, Pele.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid CF, its President and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of world football legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pele, one of the greatest players of all time.

Real Madrid would like to express its condolences to his family, his loved ones, his clubs, the Brazilian Confederation and all football fans in Brazil and around the world.

Barcelona

Barca deeply regrets the death of "Rei" (King) Pele, one of the greatest players of all time. With him, football became greater. May he rest in peace.

Wales Football Association

Pele broke our hearts in 1958 to score his first World Cup goal to knock Cymru out. Today our hearts are broken again. A true sporting legend. Our thoughts are with the people of Brazil and the world football family.

UNESCO

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Pele. We extend our condolences to the Brazilian people and the football family. Pele was @UNESCO Champion for Sport since 1994 and worked relentlessly to promote sport as a tool for peace. He will be greatly missed.

Argentina's World Cup winner Osvaldo Ardiles

The King of Kings has died. Extraordinary player. Unique. Three times World Cup winner, more than 1,000 goals. My idol when young. He made football the beautiful game and truly international. My time playing alongside him in Escape to Victory was a dream come true. RIP Pele.

France coach Didier Deschamps

With the passing of Pele, football has lost one of its most beautiful legends, if not the most beautiful. Like all legends, the King seemed immortal. It made people dream and continued to make generations and generations of fans of our sport.

Who hasn't dreamed, as a child, of being Pele? With his number 10, he put his technical virtuosity, his audacity, his creativity at the service of his teams and especially that of Brazil with whom he won three World Cups.

Pele was the alliance of beauty and efficiency. His talent and track record will remain forever etched in our memories. To his family, loved ones and the Brazilian people, I extend my sincere condolences and sympathy. The king will remain the king, forever.

Former Argentina striker Gabriel Batistuta

Thank you for everything you gave to the world of football. RIP to a legend.

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez

His legacy will be eternal. Rest in peace, king.

Former Argentina player Claudio Caniggia

One of my biggest inspirations for playing football. Since I was a kid I admired him, like everyone who understands and loves this sport. Forever Pele.

Rafael Nadal

Today a great of world sport is leaving us once again. A sad day for the world of football, for the world of sport. His legacy will always be with us. I didn't see him play, I wasn't that lucky, but I was always taught and told that he was the King of football. Rest in Peace! O Rei!

Usain Bolt

A Sporting Legend. Rest in Peace King Pele.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken

Pele was a true legend; there was no one quite like him. But he also transcended the game and inspired generations on and off the field. My condolences to his family, friends, and fellow Brazilians - as well as to soccer fans around the world.

Colombia President Gustavo Petro

As a child I watched Pele at the World Cup on a black and white screen. My dad told me that he was the best soccer player in the world. Today I think my father was right. A message of solidarity to his family and all the people of Brazil who loved him so much. RIP.

Lewis Hamilton

Lost a legend today. Thank you for sharing your talent, genius and love with us. @Pele's legacy will inspire us forever and always.

December 29,2022

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials on Thursday carried out raids at multiple locations including residences of second-rung leaders across of the banned Muslim outfit Popular Front of India in Kerala.

The raids, which started late last night are still under way, sources in the Kerala police said. 

Sources said, NIA conducted raids across 56 locations including the residence of Faiz, former zonal secretary of PFI Thonnakkal Navas. 

Ministry of Home Affairs earlier this year on September 28 banned PFI under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.  MHA declared PFI as an ‘unlawful association’.

Multi-agency teams spearheaded by the NIA had arrested several functionaries including top leaders of the radical Islamic outfit in September in near simultaneous raids at multiple locations in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

Officials then had described the mega crackdown as the "largest-ever investigation process till date" against the PFI. 

December 27,2022

Moscow, Dec 27: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov gave Ukraine an ultimatum on Monday to fulfil Moscow's proposals, including surrendering territory Russia controls, or its army would decide the issue, a day after President Vladimir Putin said he was open to talks.

Kyiv and its Western allies have dismissed Putin's offer to talk, with his forces battering Ukrainian towns with missiles and rockets and Moscow continuing to demand that Kyiv recognise its conquest of a fifth of the country.

Kyiv says it will fight until Russia withdraws.

"Our proposals for the demilitarization and denazification of the territories controlled by the regime, the elimination of threats to Russia's security emanating from there, including our new lands, are well known to the enemy," state news agency TASS quoted Lavrov as saying late on Monday.

"The point is simple: Fulfil them for your own good. Otherwise, the issue will be decided by the Russian army."

Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine on February 24, calling it a "special operation" to "denazify" and demilitarise Ukraine, which he said was a threat to Russia. Kyiv and the West say Putin's invasion was merely an imperialist land grab.

As the war entered its 11th month, Russian forces were engaged in fierce fighting in the east and south of Ukraine, after embarrassing battlefield setbacks.

On Monday, a drone believed to be Ukrainian penetrated hundreds of kilometres through Russian airspace, causing a deadly explosion at the main base for Moscow's strategic bombers in the latest attack to expose gaps in its air defences.

A suspected drone struck the same base on December 5.

Moscow on Monday said it had shot the drone down causing it to crash at the Engels air base, where three service members were killed. Ukraine did not comment, under its usual policy on incidents inside Russia.

The base, the main airfield for the bombers that Kyiv says Moscow has used to attack Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, is hundreds of miles from the Ukrainian frontier. The same planes are also designed to launch nuclear-capable missiles as part of Russia's long-term strategic deterrent.

The Russian defence ministry said in a statement no planes were damaged, but Russian and Ukrainian social media accounts said several had been destroyed. Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports.

Former Soviet States Gather

Putin hosted leaders of other former Soviet states in St Petersburg on Monday for a summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States group, which Ukraine has long since quit.

In televised remarks, Putin made no direct reference to the war, while saying threats to the security and stability of the Eurasian region were increasing.

"Unfortunately challenges and threats in this area, especially from the outside, are only growing each year," he said.

"We also have to acknowledge unfortunately that disagreements also arise between member states of the commonwealth."

The invasion of Ukraine has been a test of Russia's longstanding authority among other ex-Soviet states.

Fighting has surged in recent months between CIS members Armenia and Azerbaijan in a conflict where Russia has sent peacekeepers, while a border dispute has flared between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. Putin said such disagreements should be resolved through "comradely help and mediating action".

Nine million without power

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address on Monday that the situation at the front in the Donbas region was "difficult and painful" and required all of the country's "strength and concentration".

He said that as a result of Russia's targeting of Ukraine's energy infrastructure nearly nine million people were without electricity. That figure amounts to about a quarter of Ukraine's population.

Since the invasion, Ukraine has driven Russian forces from the north, defeated them on the outskirts of the capital Kyiv and forced Russian retreats in the east and south. But Moscow still controls swathes of eastern and southern land Putin claims to have annexed.

Tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilians have died in cities Russia razed to the ground, and thousands of troops on both sides have been killed, forcing Putin to call up hundreds of thousands of reservists for the first time since World War Two.

December 30,2022

Ahmedabad, Dec 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Heeraben, died in the early hours of Friday. She was 99. 

"A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values," the Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tribute informing about his mother's death.

PM Modi, who was scheduled to visit West Bengal to launch a series of projects, arrived in Gandhinagar. The Prime Minister's Office or PMO tweeted that he will join today's scheduled programmes in Bengal via video conferencing.

"PM @narendramodi will join today's scheduled programmes in West Bengal via video conferencing. These programmes include the launch of key connectivity related projects and the meeting of the National Ganga Council," tweeted the PMO.

The Prime Minister, 72, was seen shouldering his mother's bier. The body was then put in an ambulance and the Prime Minister climbed in.

"We thank everyone for their prayers in these tough times. It is our humble request to everyone to keep the departed soul in their thoughts and continue with their pre decided schedule and commitments. That would be a befitting tribute to Hiraba," a family source said.

Heeraben used to live with PM Modi's younger brother, Pankaj Modi, at Raysan village near Gandhinagar. The Prime Minister would regularly visit Raysan and spend time with his mother during his Gujarat visits.

In June this year, PM Modi wrote a blog on her 99th birthday. In the blog, the Prime Minister wrote about various aspects of his mother's life which "shaped his mind, personality and self-confidence."

"This is going to be her birth centenary year. If my father had been alive, he too would have celebrated his 100th birthday last week. 2022 is a special year as my mother's centenary year is starting, and my father would have completed his," he had written in the blog post.

The Prime Minister, in the blog, says compared to him his mother's childhood was extremely difficult, adding that she lost her mother early in her life and that continued to pain her.

"Mother used to wash utensils at a few houses to help meet the household expenses. She would also take out time to spin the charkha to supplement our meagre income," the Prime Minister wrote recounting the early days of family hardship.

"Whenever I go to Gandhinagar to visit her, she offers me sweets with her own hands. And just like a young child's doting mother, she takes out a napkin and wipes my face once I finish eating. She always has a napkin or small towel tucked into her saree," the Prime Minister wrote underscoring his mother's focus on cleanliness, adding that "she was extremely particular that the bed should be clean and properly laid out".

