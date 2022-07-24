  1. Home
  Neeraj Chopra wins historic Silver at World Athletics Championships

News Network
July 24, 2022

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra scripted yet another history as he became only the second Indian and first male track and field athlete to win a medal in the World Championships by clinching silver in the javelin throw final here.

The 24-year-old Chopra, who had come into the showpiece as a hot medal favourite, produced a best throw of 88.13m to finish second.

The legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George was the first Indian to win a medal -- bronze -- in the World Championships in the 2003 edition in Paris.

Chopra began with a foul throw and had 82.39m and 86.37m to be at fourth after three rounds. He got his rhythm back with a big fourth round throw of 88.13m, his fourth career-best effort, to jump to second place, which he held on to till the end. His fifth and sixth throws were fouls.

Defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenada won gold with a best throw of 90.54m while Olympic silver winner Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic took the bronze with 88.09m.

Chopra had topped the Group A qualification round and qualified for the final at second place behind Peters by sending his spear to 88.39m for his third career-best throw. Peters had topped Group B with an effort of 89.91m.

The other Indian in the fray, Rohit Yadav finished at 10th with a best throw of 78.72m. Rohit had finished 11th overall in the qualification round with a best throw of 80.42m.

The 21-year-old Indian had recorded a season's and personal best of 82.54m while winning a silver at the National Inter-State Championships last month.

Chopra had won Indian athletics' maiden gold in the Tokyo Olympics last year. He is only the second Indian to have won an individual gold in the Olympics, after shooter Abhinav Bindra, who clinched the yellow metal in 2008 Beijing Games. 

News Network
July 19,2022

Mumbai, July 19: Uddhav Thackeray, watching hordes of Shiv Sena leaders switching to the rival faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, will start losing his MPs soon.

A dozen Shiv Sena MPs are in touch with Eknath Shinde and may form a separate group in the Lok Sabha, sources say. This coincides with the Chief Minister's visit to Delhi for discussions with the BJP leadership on the Maharashtra cabinet.

The MPs wrote to Speaker Om Birla last night informing him about the separate Sena group to be led by the party's Mumbai South Central MP Rahul Shewale.

The group may also appoint a chief whip; Yavatmal MP Bhavana Gawli is likely to take that job. She was recently removed as Chief Whip as Uddhav Thackeray for anti-party activities and replaced by Rajan Vichare, but the Speaker has not given any official decision.

The Shiv Sena has 19 MPs in Lok Sabha, 18 from Maharashtra.

Sources in the Shinde Sena claim 12 of these 19 MPs attended a virtual meeting with Eknath Shinde on Monday and extended their support while expressing their faith and confidence in the rebel leader whose faction now dominates the party founded by Bal Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray's father.

Around the same time, the 12 MPs were given special Y-category security.

The MPs will lay claim to the Shiv Sena's official symbol only after the Speaker decides on their request to be recognized as a separate group.

Most MLAs of the Shiv Sena joined Eknath Shinde last month, bringing down Uddhav Thackeray's coalition government. Mr Shinde formed a government with the BJP, which powered his successful coup against his party chief.

Last week, after a meeting with his MPs, Uddhav Thackeray broke with his alliance partners and declared support for the BJP's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. Opposition parties said Mr Thackeray, beaten and isolated, he had little choice but to agree with his MPs.

Mr Thackeray and Mr Shinde are now waiting for the Supreme Court's decision on multiple cases related to the Shiv Sena revolt, which may or may not settle the question of who's the boss of the Shiv Sena.

News Network
July 13,2022

Colombo, July 13: Protesters in Sri Lanka defied tear gas, water cannon and a state of emergency to storm the prime minister's office on Wednesday after the president fled overseas, with the crowd demanding both men step down in the face of an economic crisis.

In a televised statement Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he had instructed the military and police to do "what is necessary to restore order".

But footage showed armed security personnel standing by in the grounds of his office as protesters, some holding national flags, milled and took pictures.

Other demonstrators at one point broke into state television studios, as the country's months-long political and economic crisis appeared to be moving towards a climax.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa promised at the weekend to resign on Wednesday after escaping his own official residence in Colombo just before tens of thousands of protesters overran it.

As president, Rajapaksa enjoys immunity from arrest, and he is believed to have wanted to go abroad before stepping down to avoid the possibility of being detained. The 73-year-old, his wife and two bodyguards took a military aircraft to the neighbouring Maldives, immigration sources told the press.

Hours later, with no formal announcement he was stepping down, thousands of demonstrators mobbed the office of Wickremesinghe -- whom Rajapaksa named as acting president during his absence -- demanding both officeholders should go.

"Go home Ranil, Go home Gota," they shouted.

Tear gas and water cannon fired by police and the declaration of both a nationwide state of emergency and a curfew failed to disperse them and the crowd poured into the building.

Wickremesinghe, also 73, would automatically become acting president if Rajapaksa steps down, but has himself announced his willingness to resign if consensus is reached on forming a unity government.

"We can't tear up our constitution," he said in his statement. "We can't allow fascists to take over. We must end this fascist threat to democracy," he said, adding that the official buildings occupied by protesters must be returned to state control.

The protesters' actions were a repeat of the capture of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's home and office on Saturday, when Wickremesinghe's private home was also set ablaze.

The prime minister's office confirmed that Rajapaksa had left the country, but said it had no schedule for any presidential resignation announcement.

The succession process could take between three days -- the minimum time needed for parliament to elect an MP to serve out Rajapaksa's term, which ends in November 2024 -- and a maximum of 30 days allowed under the statute.

Rajapaksa is accused of mismanaging the economy to a point where the country ran out of foreign exchange to finance even the most essential imports, leading to severe hardships for its 22 million people.

Earlier Wednesday, smiling Sri Lankans again thronged the corridors of the president's official residence after his departure, with young couples walking around hand in hand in a mood of quiet celebration.

"People are very happy, because these people robbed our country," said retired civil servant Kingsley Samarakoon, 74.

"They've stolen too much money, billions and billions."

But he held little hope for an immediate improvement in Sri Lanka's plight.

"How are people going to run the country without money?" he asked. "It's a problem."

Sri Lanka defaulted on its $51 billion foreign debt in April and is in talks with the IMF for a possible bailout.

 The island has nearly exhausted its already scarce supplies of petrol. The government has ordered the closure of non-essential offices and schools to reduce commuting and save fuel.

The departure of Rajapaksa, 73 and once known as "The Terminator", had been stymied for more than 24 hours in a humiliating standoff with immigration personnel in Colombo.

He had wanted to fly to Dubai on a commercial flight, but staff at Bandaranaike International withdrew from VIP services and insisted that all passengers had to go through public counters.

On arrival in the Maldives on Wednesday, Rajapaksa was driven to an undisclosed location under police escort, an airport official in the capital Male said.

His youngest brother Basil, who resigned in April as finance minister, missed his own Emirates flight to Dubai on Tuesday after a tense standoff of his own with airport staff.

The leader of the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya party, Sajith Premadasa, who lost the 2019 presidential election to Rajapaksa, has said he will stand for the presidency.

Premadasa is the son of former president Ranasinghe Premadasa, who was assassinated in a Tamil rebel suicide bombing in May 1993. 

News Network
July 20,2022

New Delhi, July 20: Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair was released from Tihar jail on Wednesday night, hours after being granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in all FIRs lodged in Uttar Pradesh against him for alleged hate speech, prison officials said.

Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police on June 27 on false charge of hurting religious sentiments through his tweet. The tweet was in fact nothing but a screenshot of a Bollywood movie.

Multiple FIRs were lodged against him in UP - two in Hathras and one each in Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, and at Chandauli police station - on similar charges.

"Mohd Zubair has been released from Tihar," a senior official confirmed.

The Supreme Court, earlier in the day, ordered the release of Zubair on interim bail, saying "exercise of the power of arrest must be pursued sparingly" and transferred all the cases in UP to Delhi.

The court said "it finds no reason or justification for the deprivation of his liberty to persist any further" and ordered disbanding of the SIT, constituted by the UP police.

