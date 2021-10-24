New IPL teams: RPSG Group claims Lucknow for Rs 7,090-cr; CVC Capital gets Ahmedabad

  1. Home
October 25, 2021

New Delhi, Oct 25: Kolkata-based business tycoon Sanjiv Goenka's RPSG Group claimed the Lucknow franchise for a whopping Rs 7,090 crore while international equity investment firm CVC Capital won the bid for Ahmedabad with a Rs 5,600 crore offer as the eagerly-awaited two new IPL teams were unveiled in Dubai on Monday, PTI reported.

The BCCI was expecting a windfall in the range of Rs 10,000 crore but to their surprise, earned Rs 12,690 crore from the two new teams that will take part in the 2022 IPL.

"Yes, RPSG had the highest bid of INR 7090 crore while CVC had the second highest bid at Rs 5600 crore. The BCCI stand to earn around $1.7 billion from the deal," a senior BCCI source present in Dubai told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

IPL will be a 10-team league from 2022. The two cities were favourites in terms of stadium capacity as Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera has more than 100,000 capacity while the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow has 70,000 capacity. The other cities in the hunt are Indore, Guwahati, Cuttack, Dharamsala and Pune.

"For BCCI and the cricket world, the addition of two new IPL teams -- Lucknow and Ahmedabad -- is a great value addition. It is a great achievement for us. UP got its first team & Ahmedabad also got a team, they've the best stadiums," said BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla.

"We're extremely happy that Indian cricket is growing forward. That is what is important for us. We look at Indian cricket and that's what our job is. The more Indian cricket prosperous, the better it is," said BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on the addition of two new IPL teams

The mega auction for the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, will be held later this year in December.

22 companies had picked up tender document worth Rs 10 lakh but with base price for new teams pegged at Rs 2,000 crore, there were expected to be only five to six serious bidders in fray.

The BCCI had also allowed a consortium of up to three companies/individuals to bid for a franchise.

However, in case of an individual or company, that particular entity's annual turnover should be minimum Rs 3,000 crore and in case of consortium, each of the three entities should have an annual turnover of Rs 2,500 crore.

Goenka owned the Pune Franchise Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) for two years and is also the owner of ISL franchise ATK Mohun Bagan.

There has been buzz that Lancer group, which is owned by Manchester United owner Avram Glazer, has also picked up the bid document. Gautam Adani and his Adani Group were also expected to bid for the Ahmedabad franchise.

The other notable companies which are in fray comprise Kotak group, pharmaceutical majors Aurobindo Pharma and Torrent group.

October 13,2021

Mangaluru, Oct 13: Social media platforms were flooded with shocking reactions after Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai indirectly defended the increasing cases of immoral rowdyism (also known as immoral policing or moral policing) in Mangaluru and other parts of coastal Karnataka.

Netizens started the #BommaiStopMoralPolicing campaign on social Twitter and Facebook in protest against CM’s indirectly endorsement to people taking law into their own hands. 

Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru, Bommai said that "some youth should make sure that sentiments are not hurt" and added that it was a "societal issue". Indirectly comparing interfaith affairs to immorality, he said that if the actions hurt sentiments then there will be reactions. 

Congress and JD(S) members opined that such statements embolden anti-social elements involved in such incidents and warned that tacit support to such activities could turn Karnataka into another cow-belt state.

Congress spokesperson Lavanya Ballal attacked Bommai for issuing a statement in support of moral policing. "When the CM of the state supports moral policing what more can be expected from the minions? Citizens of Karnataka please stay safe, don’t expect the government to keep you safe," she said in a tweet.

JD(S) IT wing head Prathap Kanagal said that Bommai's remarks reflected a "sad state of affairs". "With this justification by our Karnataka CM Bommai, they are normalising mob attacks in the name of Moral policing in Karnataka," he said.

Twitter user Glen D'Souza accused Bommai of turning Karnataka into another Uttar Pradesh. "Karnataka the land of Basava (is) known as 'Shantiya Thota'. Today under Bommai, Karnataka is rapidly is turning to be another Uttar Pradesh," he claimed.

Activist Vinay Sreenivasa echoed a similar sentiment. "Moral Policing always destroys fundamental rights of an individual. It is an act by primitive minds and fascist forces to further divide society and destroy harmony. Give back our old Karnataka," wrote another user.

Youth Congress leader Mohammed Haris Nalapad said that such careless statements raised questions on the safety of people, who look up to the government to safeguard their interests. "This rudderless Govt is only busy fanning the fire of hate incidents in Karnataka," he alleged.

October 24,2021

New Delhi, Oct 24: India added 15,906 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally to 3,41,75,468, while the active cases declined to 1,72,594, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 4,54,269 with 561 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 30 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 119 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.51 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.17 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 1,134 cases has been recorded in the total active number of Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 13,40,158 tests were conducted on Saturday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 59,97,71,320.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.23 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,35,48,605, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 102.10 crore.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 

October 18,2021

Mangauru, Oct 18: An elderly husband and wife ended their life by suicide at Padekarya in Badagannur of Puttur taluk in Dakshina Kannada district. 

The deceased are Subrahmanya Bhat  (84) and Sharada Bhat (78). They were farmers.

The couple had slept in a room on the ground floor of the house while their children had slept on the first floor.

The suicide came to light when their son entered their room in the morning. 

It was said that Sharada Bhat was suffering from diabetes and age-related ailments. Both were worried about the same and took the extreme step to end their lives, said P Nagesh Bhat, son of the deceased in his complaint to the police. 

The jurisdictional Sampya Police have visited the spot.

