  1. Home
  2. NRI entrepreneur Dr Shamsheer Vayalil announces Rs 1 crore reward for Kerala if they win Santosh Trophy

NRI entrepreneur Dr Shamsheer Vayalil announces Rs 1 crore reward for Kerala if they win Santosh Trophy

News Network
May 2, 2022

Drshamsheer.jpg

UAE-based Indian entrepreneur Dr Shamsheer Vayalil has announced a hefty cash award if his native state of Kerala wins the Santosh Trophy, a prestigious football tournament in India.

Dr Shamsheer, chairman and managing director of VPS Healthcare, tweeted that he will offer Kerala football team a cash prize of Rs1 crore (more than Dh480,000) if they lift the trophy.

Kerala is set to meet heavyweights West Bengal in a highly anticipated contest at the Manjeri Payyanad Stadium in Malappuram district of Kerala today evening.

Dr Shamsheer, a sports enthusiast, is hoping the announcement would be a morale booster for the Kerala team, looking to win their seventh title.

“As a fellow Malayali, it’s heartening to watch Kerala playing the final of the Santosh Trophy. The team has displayed fantastic performances throughout the tournament. I hope they will be able to lift one of the most coveted trophies in Indian football,” said Dr Shamsheer.

The match between the two Indian powerhouses: Kerala and West Bengal is expected to be a high-octane clash. In the group stages of the tournament, Kerala had defeated West Bengal 2-0.

However, 32-times champion West Bengal are looking to avenge their 2017 final loss to Kerala at the Salt Lake Stadium, when they were defeated in the tiebreakers.

Earlier, Dr Shamsheer had earlier given a cash prize of Rs1 crore to the Indian hockey goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh, who hails from Kerala and played a key role in India winning the historic bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 25,2022

abdullahkunhi.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 25: Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi, chancellor of Yenepoya University, managing director of Yenepoya Group of Institutes will be conferred with the Honorary Doctorate by Gulbarga University during the University’s Annual Convocation.

The 39th and 40th convocation of the university will be held together and three people each have been selected for honorary doctorate. The honorary doctorate on Abdulla Kunhi will be conferred on the 40th convocation considering his immense achievements in the educational sector.

Born on November 14th, 1947 in Kasargod, Abdulla Kunhi completed his preliminary education at the St. Aloysius College, Mangalore before graduating in Arts from Mysore University.

He was awarded the coveted Karnataka Rajyotsava Award in 1992 for yeomen service rendered in the fields of industry, education, and social service. He is also a recipient of the Outstanding Manager Award - 2006 from The Mangalore Management Association that year.

New Year Award 2008 organized jointly by The Academy of General Education, Manipal, The Rotary Club of Udupi, Manipal and The Syndicate Bank, Manipal, and the Eminent Aloysian Alumni Award at the Aloysian Conclave organized by the Rector and Management of the College in association with Aloysian Partners International and Alumni Association are among the other notable awards he has been conferred with.

The Yenepoya Group was established in 1940 by his father Yenepoya Moideen Kunhi - a great visionary and entrepreneur - and today nearly eight decades later, it has grown remarkably, covering a vast sphere of business interests and diverse social service ventures, providing both direct and indirect employment to over 5000 people.

Outside the Yenepoya group, he holds the offices of the Vice President of the Badria Educational Institution; Vice-Chairman of the Islamic Trust, and Trustee of the P.A. Educational Trust. He is also the Ex-Director of Air India Ltd. & Indian Airlines Ltd. 

Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi has established minority educational institutions including the Minority University for the upliftment of minority communities in general and the Muslim community in particular. He firmly believes that education especially professional education will provide greater opportunities for the Muslim community to join the mainstream of professional careers in order to create a niche for themselves by utilizing their acquired knowledge and wisdom for the best use of society. He has promoted secular and professional education to Muslims in consensus with the needs of the community. The institutions established by him today reflect the educational and intellectual aspiration of Indian Muslims and have maintained their history, characters, and ambiance intact. These institutions have been providing professional education for more than 25 years now.

The University established by him today offers courses of study and research in health sciences and confers degrees, diplomas, and certificates for the advancement of learning, creation, and dissemination of knowledge in health sciences to many students from minority and backward communities. To date, 4,380 students from the Minority communities, including 82o PGs in Medicine & Dentistry, have been awarded degrees and certificates by these institutions. In addition, these institutions have also generated employment for more than 3,000 people from the minority communities alone. 

Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi is the Founder and President of the Islamic Cultural Centre, a cultural organization. The Islamic Trust, Islamic Cultural Centre & Zeenath Baksh, all besides having their own Masjid, also run Madrasas. He runs the Malja-Ul-Islam Orphanage, in his capacity as the President of the Trust. The Orphanage cares for over too Orphans and destitute boys and girls, who are provided free education and food. He also runs the Malja-ul Islam English Medium School, Pachambala, where education is provided free to children from financially weaker sections of the local and adjoining areas.

Additionally, The Yenepoya Care Fund - a Charitable Trust, takes care of 50 destitute children.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 25,2022

Clarence High School in Karnataka's Bengaluru has taken an undertaking from parents that they would not object to their wards carrying the holy book Bible to school premises. The new directive has drawn reactions from certain right-wing groups that called it a violation of the Karnataka Education Act.

Hindu Janajagruti Samithi State Spokesperson Mohan Gowda claimed that the school is forcing non-Christian students to read the Bible.

The group claimed there are also non-Christian students who are studying in the school and are forcefully made to learn teachings in the Bible. However, the school defended its stance and stated that it provides a Bible-based education.

In the admission application form for Grade 11, there is a parents' declaration that reads "You affirm that your child will attend all classes including Morning Assembly Scripture Class and Clubs for his/her own moral and spiritual welfare and will not object to carry the Bible and Hymn Book during his/her stay at Clarence High School.''

Recently, the state government had announced plans to introduce Bhagavad Gita in schools, with the chief minister saying that a decision on adding Bhagavad Gita in school curriculum will be taken after discussion.

Earlier, Gujarat government on March 17, had decided to include Shrimad Bhagavad Gita in the school syllabus for classes 6-12, to "cultivate a sense of pride and connection to traditions". According to its circular, Indian culture and epistemology should be included in the school curriculum in a way that is conducive to the holistic development of the students.

In this case, Hindu Janajagruti Samithi has urged the education department to act against the school for 'introducing Bible'.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 29,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 29: The Karnataka government on Friday decided to annul the results of the police sub-inspectors recruitment exam following allegations of large-scale corruption.

The government will conduct a re-exam for 54,289 candidates who had written the original examination in October last year, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said after chairing a meeting with DG-IGP Praveen Sood and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajneesh Goel. 

Jnanendra's announcement follows the arrest of former BJP functionary and Hindutva leader Divya Hagaragi and other accused in the recruitment scam. They were arrested in Pune on Thursday. The accused have been taken into custody and investigation is on. 

A total of 54,289 people were vying for 545 police sub-inspector posts for which a written examination was held in October last year. Following allegations of irregularities, the government ordered a CID probe. 

 “It is now known that there were irregularities in multiple exam centres including Bengaluru,” Jnanendra said. “In this backdrop, the government has decided to scrap the recruitment process that was done. All the 54,289 candidates, except for the accused, will be given another opportunity to write the exam,” he said, adding that the re-exam dates will be notified soon. 

With the irregularities coming to light, the government is also thinking of reducing the number of exam centres. "We will look at bigger exam centres with jammers, to stop candidates from using technology such as bluetooth for cheating in the exam," the minister said.  

Further, at a larger level, the government is considering to introduce stricter laws to stop irregularities in recruitment exams. “This cash-for-jobs scam is happening with several government exams. It must stop. Candidates indulging in irregularities are getting selected for government posts, while others who work hard to prepare for exams get left behind and look on helplessly,” Jnanendra said. 

He urged the candidates not to lose morale and assured that all the culprits would be brought to book. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.