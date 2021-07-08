  1. Home
  Olympic flame arrives in Tokyo for no-spectator relay amid pandemic

Olympic flame arrives in Tokyo for no-spectator relay amid pandemic

News Network
July 9, 2021

Tokyo, July 9: The Olympic flame arrived in Tokyo on Friday but with the public kept away at a low-key welcoming ceremony because of coronavirus fears, the day after a "heartbreaking" announcement that spectators would be banned from most Games events.

On a rainy morning exactly two weeks before the opening ceremony of the biggest sporting event since the pandemic began, the flame was brought on stage in a lantern and handed to Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike.
 
Tokyo 2020 organisers and government officials on Thursday night announced their decision to bar fans from Olympic events in the capital, which will be under a virus emergency throughout the Games.

It means the pandemic-postponed Games will be the first to take place largely behind closed doors. A handful of competitions will take place outside the capital.

The torch relay was meant to build excitement for the Games, but it has been pulled from public roads in the capital to prevent crowds spreading the virus as infections rise.

Before the flame arrived, five male trumpet players dressed in suits played a rousing melody under a gazebo to shelter them from the drizzle, in front of only journalists and a handful of officials.

The stands stood empty at the Komazawa Olympic Park stadium in the capital's southeastern suburbs, which was used in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

"I'm glad that we welcome the torch relay, with these legacies we proudly show at home and abroad," Koike said.

But the Tokyo governor, who was recently hospitalised for exhaustion, coughed three times during her brief speech and several more times after that.

Friday's event gave a taste of the atmosphere that could await athletes at the opening ceremony, to be held at the National Stadium in the city centre.

The decision to bar fans came after the government said a state of emergency would be imposed in Tokyo throughout the Games to curb a rebound in infections and fears over the more infectious Delta variant.

On Thursday night, Koike could not hide her disappointment at having to no fans at the Games.

"I feel heartbreaking grief about this decision," she said.

When the 2020 Games were postponed last year as the scale of the pandemic became clear, there was talk they would be staged as proof the world had overcome the virus.

But that triumphant tone has given way to the harsh reality of new infection surges and more contagious variants, including the Delta strain that has led to virus resurgences in many countries.

The nationwide torch relay has been fraught with problems since it began in March, with almost half the legs disrupted in some way.

The relay was forced off public roads in famous tourist cities such as Kyoto and Hiroshima over fears that crowds of fans could spread the virus.

And it has also met with some public opposition, with a 53-year-old woman arrested on Sunday for squirting liquid from a water pistol towards a runner.
 

News Network
July 8,2021

Bengaluru, July 8: Hardline BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje, who has now taken charge as union minister of state for agriculture, has deleted her Twitter time-line just hours before she took charge as minister. With this dozens of fake news links, false allegations and provocative statements tweeted by her disappeared from her Twitter account. 

The two-time Lok Sabha member from Udupi-Chikmagalur, which is a hotbed of Sangh Parivar activities in the state, has grown through the party ranks. Apart from being close to Sangh Parivar, Karandlaje is also considered to be a very close confidante of chief minister, B.S. Yediyurappa.

Her twitter time line had always been flooded with issues such as Cow terrorism, so called love jihad and several other topics which are considered to be very close to Sangh Parivar ideologues.

Karnadlaje had never deleted a single tweet even when she had come under flak from Left wing critics for posting fake videos and messages.

"This time it is quite surprising to see her Twitter timeline being wiped off completely except that she re-tweeted her swearing in ceremony pictures from the BJP handle," a senior leader in the BJP was quoted as saying by a news agency. 

Karandlaje not only hails from coastal region of the state, but she also belongs to politically-influential Vokkaliga community, to which BJP veteran Sadananda Gowda belongs. Gowda resigned from the union cabinet on Wednesday just hours before cabinet expansion took place.

Between 2008-12, she was considered as someone who had wielded an enormous amount of influence during the previous BJP rule under Yediyurappa between 2008-12 but after rejoining the BJP along with Yediyurappa, Karandlaje has by and large remained in her constituency.

Interestingly, unlike last time, Karandlaje is not 'visible among the inner circles of Yediyurappa' in the present government amid the chief minister's younger son B.Y. Vijayendra's growing influence.

Born on October 23, 1966 at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district, her educational qualification includes M.A. (Sociology) and Master of Social Work.

Karandlaje was MLC from 2004-2008, MLA from 2008-2013, and served as Minister for Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Power, and Food and Civil Supplies during the previous BJP government headed by Yediyurappa.

News Network
June 28,2021

Bengaluru, June 28: In a first of its kind move, eleven professionals from the private sector will work alongside high-ranking bureaucrats of Karnataka over a period of 18 months to solve development challenges of the state, authorities said.

These professionals will work with senior officials to solve development challenges in collaboration with the state government, The/Nudge Foundation and the Karnataka government said in a joint statement.

The statement said it selected these senior professionals from over 2,000 applications from across the country through the Indian Administrative Fellowship (IAF) programme.

The cohort has an average experience of 24 years, leading large-scale transformation across IT, finance, education, environment and entrepreneurship, the statement read.

The/Nudge Foundation said the fellow designates have held leadership positions in some of the prominent organisations and have academic credentials from Stanford, Harvard, IIMs, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, et al.

Each fellow designate will work with principal secretaries and secretaries across departments ranging from Rural Development and Panchayat Raj to e-governance besides the State Policy and Planning Commission and the Administrative Reforms Commission-2.

The statement further read that the fellowship commences on July 1, and includes training at the Administrative Training Institute in Mysuru.

It added that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has conveyed his best wishes saying the Indian Administrative Fellowship (IAF) will draw senior professional talent towards solving development challenges emerging in the context of Covid-19 and for attaining the Sustainable Development Goals Vision 2030.

Narayana Gowda, Minister for Planning, Programme Monitoring and Statistics said the Indian Administrative fellowship is a novel opportunity for citizens to create catalytic change by becoming collaborators with the government." 

News Network
July 5,2021

Bengaluru, July 5: Despite warnings of strict action, disgruntled leaders have continued to embarrass the BJP and the government, with senior MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Monday reaffirming his stand that Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa should be replaced for the state and party to survive.

His comments come a day after party colleague and Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwar on Sunday spoke on the issue of leadership change in the state by linking the CM post to that of the elephant that carries the 'golden howdah' during Mysuru Dasara, which are replaced from time to time, depending on their ability.

"If the party and state have to survive, (CM) change should happen," Yatnal said.

Speaking to reporters here, in response to a question whether the new Chief Minister will hoist the flag on August 15, he said, "...why do you want to go as far as August 15? You want to give an opportunity to loot till then? If it continues, per day Rs 100 crore will be looted."

Stating that the leadership change will be decided by the central leadership, the Vijayapura City MLA said, it is natural that changes will happen from time to time due to reasons such as age, serious allegations, which the high command is considering, and "certainly good things will happen to the state soon".

To a question as to how long his fight for leadership change in the state will continue, he said, "it will end soon. I'm not astrologer to fix a time...if the party has to survive in Karnataka the change has to happen."

There are many alternative leaders to Yediyurappa in the party, the former union Minister said, adding, there is no such thing anymore that that he is the leader of Veerashaiva Lingayats. The "current administration is going on in such a way that the Lingayats have to bow their heads down", he said. "A few Swamijis as they have got dakshina (money as offerings) are saying that the party will get destroyed if he (Yediyurappa) is made to step down. Why are a few Mutts and Swamijis indulging in politics? Let them do their duty of showing right path to the society..or else remove "kaavi" (saffron robes) and wear "khadi" like us (politicians)," he said.

Yatnal, who visited Chamundeshwari temple here, said he had prayed to the goddess to free the state from Corona, end the evil elements and do good for Karnataka.

He said that he has prayed for the end of evil elements such as those who indulge in corruption and looting and has caused disrepute.

"The media is aware of who they are, they are both in ruling and opposition parties," he said and claimed that it is compromise and adjustment politics that is prevailing in the state and the opposition parties are "dead".

"Where is the opposition? What are they doing? They too are business partners."

Accusing Yediyurappa and team of targeting other leaders in the BJP who can pose a challenge to them, he alleged they had made Sriramulu and Ramesh Jarkiholi who are from Valmiki community "scapegoats". "They are not making good Lingayat leaders Ministers and a backward class leader like K S Eshwarappa is not being allowed to work freely," he said.

On the arrest of a man who is said to be the personal assistant of Minister Sriramulu by the Central Crime Branch following CM's son Vijayendra's complaint for allegedly misusing his name to cheat people, he said "there is a drawing room behind Cauvery (official residence of the CM).. the chambers there are good compared to Cauvery, all business relating to loot happens there, CCB has to raid there." Yatnal has been openly demanding Yediyurappa's replacement and has repeatedly set dates for his removal, despite the party clarifying that the CM will continue. He has also accused Yediyurappa and his family members, more specifically son Vijayendra, who is state BJP vice president, of corruption and interference in administration.

