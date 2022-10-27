  1. Home
  Pakistan stunned by Zimbabwe in another thriller days after heart-breaking loss to India

Pakistan stunned by Zimbabwe in another thriller days after heart-breaking loss to India

News Network
October 27, 2022

zmib.jpg

Pakistan-born Sikandar Raza starred for Zimbabwe with a fantastic 3-wicket-haul as the Babar Azam-led side suffered a shocking 1-run defeat to Craig Irvine's side in a Super 12 match in Perth on Thursday.

Pakistan's T20 World Cup campaign is in shambles after a last-ball defeat to arch-rivals India in their opening match on Sunday. Pakistan restricted Zimbabwe to a modest 130/8 at Perth Stadium, reaching only 129/8 in reply.

Pakistan's chase got off to a terrible start, with the world's top-ranked T20 batsman, Mohammed Rizwan, returning to the dugout for 14 after chopping a delivery from two-meter-tall Blessing Muzarabani (1-18) onto his stumps.

Shaan Masood was left to steady the ship with a composed 44, frequently exploiting the large outfield to run twos. However, Raza used his off-spin to further restrict the Asian side, stumping Masood off a wide.

Earlier in the day, Mohammad Wasim Jr recorded his best T20 World Cup figures as he and spinner Shadab Khan helped Pakistan restrict Zimbabwe to a modest 130 for 8 in their match on Thursday.

Wasim (4/24) and Shadab (3/23) combined for seven wickets to derail Zimbabwe's innings after a promising start. Haris Rauf, who was bowled out by Virat Kohli in the penultimate over of their previous match, also had his most economical T20 bowling figures, finishing with 1 for 12 from four overs.

Rauf broke the partnership when Ervine was outpaced and lobbed one to Mohammad Wasim at short fine leg. Madhevere followed suit two balls later, LBW to Wasim as the batter attempted an unsuccessful review. Milton Shumba (8) didn't help his team's cause either, giving Shadab a simple return catch shortly after.

Sean Williams (31) and Sikandar Raza (9) shared 31 runs for the fourth wicket before Shadab struck twice in the 14th over to derail Zimbabwe's promising start. Shadab first cleaned up Williams as the batter attempted an expansive reverse sweep, and Regis Chakabva edged the next delivery, which was brilliantly caught by skipper Babar Azam at slips on the bowler's final ball of his spell, denying him a hat-trick.

Another double blow from Wasim in the next over broke Zimbabwe's backbone. Raza failed to replicate his form from the qualifiers, being bounced out by Wasim, caught by Rauf at a deep square leg fence in the next over, and dismissed Luke Jongwe in the very next ball.

News Network
October 18,2022

New Delhi, Oct 18: India saw a single-day rise of 1,542 coronavirus infections, the lowest in 182 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The case tally climbed to 4,46,32,430, while the active cases have declined to 26,449, it said. There has been a decrease of 385 cases in the active Covid-19 caseload in 24 hours.

The death toll increased to 5,28,913 with eight fresh fatalities, which include five deaths reconciled by Kerala. The three new fatalities were reported from Gujarat, Odisha and West Bengal, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.76 per cent, the health ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.68 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 1.02 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,40,77,068, while the case fatality rate was 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 219.37 crore doses of vaccines against Covid have been administered in the country under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year. 

News Network
October 27,2022

khanmodi.jpg

Bengaluru, Oct 27: The launch of a Kannada book based on the life of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was called off following protests by some Hindutva outfits in Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru.

The book titled Imran Khan Ondu Jeevanta Danta Kathe (Imran Khan a living legend), authored by Sudhakar S B, was supposed to be launched on Thursday evening by the retired High Court Judge Justice H N Nagamohan Das.

However, members of the Hindutva outfits lodged a complaint with Minister for Kannada and Culture, V Sunil Kumar and the police requesting them to halt the book launch, which glorified the former prime minister of an enemy nation.

Subsequently, the organisers of the event were asked to cancel it. “Yes, the book launch has been canceled. The director asked us to cancel it,” Sudhakar said.

Addressing reporters, Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi spokesperson Mohan Gowda recalled that the Pulwama attack that left 43 Indian soldiers dead, took place during the tenure of Imran Khan. As the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Khan was also involved in promoting terrorism in Kashmir and carrying out anti-India campaign, he alleged.

“Glorifying the prime minister of an enemy nation is an anti-national act. We also demand action against those who organised the event and the book should be banned," Gowda said. 

News Network
October 20,2022

seatbelt.jpg

The Karnataka Police has issued orders to impose a fine of Rs 1,000 under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act in order to ensure the compulsory use of seat belts, even by passengers seated on the rear seats of a vehicle.

In an order copy issued by R Hithendra, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) (Road safety), all police commissionerates and SPs were asked to follow the order. The order cited a September 19 letter by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The death of Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of Tata Sons, in a road accident in Maharashtra’s Palghar on September 4 had put the focus back on the importance of wearing seat belts. The letter by the Union ministry to all the states and union territories had come days after the fatal accident.

Mistry was seated in the rear seat with Jehangir Pandole, the director of KPMG Global Strategy Group. Neither Mistry nor Pandole were wearing seat belts and neither of them survived.

Karnataka on an average has recorded 31 deaths everyday due to road accidents in 2022 (till August end). According to the state police, about 7,634 people have died and thousands have been injured in road accidents in 2022 till August end. According to a police officer, maximum cases were recorded in Belagavi, Bengaluru city and Tumakuru districts.

What does the letter say?

In a letter written by S K Geeva, under secretary to the government of India, it is mentioned that Section 194B of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988 mandates the use of safety belts.

As per the sub-section 1 of 194B, “whoever drives a motor vehicle without wearing a seat belt or carries passengers not wearing a safety belt shall be punishable with a fine of 1000 INR”. Rule -125(1) of CMVR, 1989 specifies that “all motor vehicles other than motorcycles and 3 Wheelers shall be equipped with a seat belt for the driver and the person occupying the front seat. 

Further Rule -125(1) (a) of CMVR indicates that M1 category motor vehicles used for the carriage of passengers, comprising G & IGP not more than eight seats in addition to the driver seat, shall be equipped with a seat belt for a person occupying the front facing rear seat. Therefore, all passengers of M1 category vehicles having front facing seats should wear seat belts. It is important to also mention that the seat covers on passenger seats should not obstruct the locking and unlocking of the seat belt.”

