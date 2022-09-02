  1. Home
  Qatar to permit beer sales at football World Cup just 3 hours before kickoff

September 3, 2022

Doha, Sept 3: Qatar will permit ticketed fans to buy alcoholic beer at World Cup football matches starting three hours before kickoff and for one hour after the final whistle, but not during the match, a source with knowledge of plans for the tournament said.

Budweiser, a major World Cup sponsor with exclusive rights to sell beer at the tournament, will serve beer within the ticketed perimeter surrounding each stadium, but not in the stadium stands or concourse, the source said.

This year's World Cup is the first to be held in a Muslim country with strict controls on alcohol, presenting unique challenges for organisers of an event sponsored by a major beer brand and often associated with beer-drinking fans. "Beer will be available when gates open, which is three hours before kick off. Whoever wants to have a beer will be able to. And then when they leave the stadium as well for one hour after the final whistle," the source said.

Additionally, Budweiser will be permitted to serve beer in part of the main FIFA fan zone in central Doha from 6:30pm to 1:00am every day of the 29-day tournament, which kicks off on Nov. 20, the source said.

At previous World Cup tournaments, beer was served in fan zones all day long.

The decision about where and when beer will be sold to fans is now finalised, but the price fans will be charged for a beer is still under discussion, the source said.

 "We are working closely with FIFA, which is managing the relationship with the Qatari authorities, to ensure our activations for the tournament are executed respectfully and in compliance with local rules and regulations," a spokesperson for Budweiser brewer AB InBev said in an emailed statement.

Qatar's World Cup organisers, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, did not respond to requests for comment about the World Cup controls on alcohol. Qatar's government media office directed requests to the Supreme Committee.

There are four matches scheduled on most days of the tournament's group stage, with the earliest match kicking off at 1 pm.

It was not immediately clear how Qatar will handle beer sales ahead of the 1 pm. Wales and Iran game on Friday Nov. 25, when most Muslims in Qatar will be gathering at mosques for the weekly congregational prayer.

Qatar currently requires most shops and restaurants in the country to close during Friday prayers.

Questions have swirled around the role alcohol would play at this year's World Cup since Qatar won hosting rights in 2010. While not a "dry" state like neighbouring Saudi Arabia, consuming alcohol in public places is illegal in Qatar.

Visitors cannot bring alcohol into Qatar, even from airport duty free, and they cannot buy alcohol at the country's only liquor store, on the outskirts of Doha. Only foreign residents with permits can shop there for home consumption.

Visitors can drink at a few dozen licensed hotels and clubs, where a pint of beer can cost $18.

Budweiser will sell its non-alcoholic beer, Budweiser Zero, in stadium concourses and stands during games and at other fan sites, the source said.

"We always respect the local customs and culture in the markets in which we operate or host events," a spokesperson for AB InBev told Reuters in an emailed statement.

"Our promotion and activation of Budweiser Zero during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar will target the international guests coming to enjoy and celebrate football at the fan sites."

August 26,2022
August 26,2022

New Delhi, Aug 26: Ghulam Nabi Azad, who quit the Congress today with a scathing critique of the Gandhis, mainly Rahul Gandhi, is likely to launch a new party in Jammu and Kashmir, sources say.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, say sources, is keen on a new outfit on his home turf. Soon after his resignation, five Jammu and Kashmir Congress leaders quit in his support.

Sources close to Mr Azad say he wants to mark his presence in the region ahead of elections due later this year.

Mr Azad, 73, quit the party days after he rejected a post in the Jammu and Kashmir Congress saying his recommendations for appointments had been ignored. 

Today, the veteran leader slammed the Gandhis with a five-page resignation letter accusing Rahul Gandhi of "childish behaviour" and immaturity and of letting a "coterie of inexperienced sycophants" run the party.

Mr Azad wrote he joined the Congress in Jammu and Kashmir in the mid-1970s, "when it was still a taboo to be associated with the party, given its chequered history in the state from 8th August 1953 onwards - the arrest of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah being the nadir of its political myopia."

His resignation comes ahead of the 2024 national election and amid signs that the election of a new Congress chief will be delayed yet again. The Congress is focused towards a "Bharat Jodo Yatra" to be led by Rahul Gandhi next month.

Mr Azad, a former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member, was among the party's tallest leaders and the Congress's face in Jammu and Kashmir.

If he forms a new party, he has the option of tying up with regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir or partnering with the BJP, which would vastly gain from a face like Mr Azad in the region.

Before him, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also floated his party after quitting the Congress. He tied up with the BJP for the Punjab election but failed to make a mark.

Mr Azad is among the few leaders to enjoy goodwill across the spectrum. After his Rajya Sabha membership ended last year, Mr Azad reportedly received invites from parties like the Trinamool Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP.

However, his bonhomie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands out.

The Prime Minister choked up during Mr Azad's Rajya Sabha farewell in parliament last year.

PM Modi shared an episode when they were both Chief Ministers - of Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir. He referred to a 2007 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on visitors from Gujarat. "I will never forget Shri Azad's efforts and Pranab Mukherjee's efforts when people from Gujarat were stuck in Kashmir due to a terror attack. That night...Ghulam Nabi Ji called me...," he recalled, fighting tears.

Describing Mr Azad as a true friend, the PM said: "I would not let you retire, I will continue taking your advice. My doors are always open for you."

Mr Azad later praised PM Modi during a speech in Jammu and said he hadn't forgotten his humble roots.

Mr Azad was a leading member of the "G-23" or the group of 23 leaders who wrote to Sonia Gandhi in 2020 alleging a leadership drift and urging major reforms.

When he was honoured with a Padma Bhushan this year, many in the Congress said it was because of his proximity to the Prime Minister and the BJP.
 

September 1,2022
September 1,2022

Bengaluru, Sept 1: The Congress has accused the BJP of deflecting attention from multiple corruption scandals in Karnataka ahead of the next year's elections, with focus on communal issues like the row over hijab, halal meat and the lately, the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration on Eidgah land. 

In an interview, the party's state unit chief DK Shivakumar said, "Karnataka has become the corruption capital of the country. In order to cover that, they are coming up with hijab, halal, the Eidgah issue and all these".

Over the last year, the state has witnessed multiple divisive rows starting with the ban on hijab in educational institutions. Yesterday, a government order allowing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Bengaluru's Eidgah Maidan was bypassed by the Supreme Court. But celebrations were allowed by the High Court on Eidgah land in Hubballi.

Targetting the state's BJP government led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Mr Shivakumar pointed out that two registered organisations have written to Prime Minster Narendra Modi, flagging these issues.

"The contractors' association has openly written to the Prime Minister about the corruption allegations. Why they wrote? The Prime Minister had said, 'I won't eat nor allow anyone to eat'. The association asked the PM what is happening in Karnataka?" he said.

This was the second time the contractors' association has written to the Prime Minister.

The state's contractors have repeatedly alleged paying bribes of up to 40 per cent of the value of a project to government officials to secure contracts.

In their letter, the contractors have questioned which way the state is heading, claiming that during the Congress regime, they had to pay only 10 per cent, he said.

The Education department, Mr Shivakumar added, has sent a similar missive.

Two schools associations have written to PM Modi claiming they are pressured to bribe government officials for a host of clearances --- renewal certificates to fire and safety clearances and building norms.

They have also claimed corruption linked to the mandatory admission of students from economically weaker sections, who are allowed to study free of cost. The schools are to receive government reimbursement for this. But here too, officials have to be bribed to release funds, the associations have claimed.

The state government has denied the allegations.

Mr Shivakumar said he was "ashamed" that this was happening in a state like Karnataka, where "highly educated, progressive people live".

There has been a buzz for weeks about a leadership change in the state. But state BJP leaders have vociferously denied it, claiming that Mr Bommai will lead the party to elections.

August 25,2022
August 25,2022

New Delhi, Aug 25: A total of 53 AAP MLAs out of 62 attended a meeting convened by party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday to discuss alleged poaching attempts by the BJP, sources said.

The meeting that was scheduled to begin at 11 am was concluded within a few minutes, they said, adding that all the 62 legislators of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi were contacted ahead of the meeting at Kejriwal's residence. The sources said at least a dozen AAP MLAs had gone incommunicado ahead of the meeting.

"We were not able to contact some of our MLAs as they were probably stuck in traffic, but we want to assure the people of Delhi that the AAP government will not fall. I want to assure you that all the legislators would be present at the meeting," senior party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj had told reporters outside the chief minister's residence.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have dismissed the AAP's "poaching" claim, terming it a "public stunt" by the Kejriwal-led party.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said the AAP is trying to divert people's attention and questioned Kejriwal's "silence" over the Delhi excise policy.

Four AAP MLAs who had claimed on Wednesday that they were approached by BJP leaders with an offer to switch sides said they were told that the saffron party was in touch with "20-25 MLAs" of the Kejriwal-led party.

The AAP government has also convened a special session of the Delhi Assembly on Friday over CBI, ED probes, raids targeting its ministers and the "poaching" efforts made by the BJP.

The saffron party has challenged the AAP to reveal the names of those who allegedly contacted its MLAs with an offer to switch sides and charged that the Kejriwal-led party is trying hard to divert attention from the Delhi government''s liquor "scam".

