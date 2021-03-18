  1. Home
  2. Ritika Phogat, cousin of 'Dangal' sisters Geeta and Babita Phogat, kills self after losing wrestling tourney 

News Network
March 18, 2021

Teenage wrestler Ritika Phogat, the cousin sister of Geeta and Babita Phogat, allegedly committed suicide on Thursday (March 18). Ritikareportedly decided to take the extreme step after she failed to win the final of a wrestling tournament on Wednesday. 

Ritika, 17, was playing the state-level sub-junior, junior women, and men wrestling tournament. It is learnt that Ritika lost the final on March 14 by just 1 point.

She hung herself to death after failing to bear the loss. Ritika had trained under Dronacharya Awardee Mahavir Singh Phogat. Ritika hailed from Jaitpur village in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu and she was undergoing training as a wrestler since 2015 at the Mahavir Phogat Sports Academy in Haryana.

Haryana's Charkhi Dadri District Superintendent of Police Ram Singh Bishnoi released a statement saying police is probing the case.

"Ritika, wrestler and cousin of Babita Phogat, died allegedly by suicide on March 17. The reason behind it might have been her defeat at a recent wrestling tournament in Rajasthan. Investigation underway," Ram Singh Bishnoi said.

Vijay Kumar Singh, Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways, said, "Terrible news that we lost #RitikaPhogat who had a brilliant career ahead. The world has changed from where it was some decades ago. Athletes are facing pressures which were not there earlier. An essential part of their training should be to deal with these pressures."

Geeta and Babita Phogat shot to limelight after winning Gold and Silver medals respectively in the 2010 Commonwealth Games held in New Delhi. Geeta created history by becoming the first female wrestler from India to have won a gold medal in the CWG. In 2012, she also represented India at London Olympics.

News Network
March 10,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 10: Former MLA Abhayachandra Jain and Congress leader Mithun Rai have urged district administration to initiate measures to check sea erosion in Munda Beach near Haleyangady.

The beach had caught attention globally when international surfing festival was held a few years ago.

The sea erosion has damaged the beauty of the beach, If the erosion continues, then the beach will lose its identity, said leaders, who were speaking during the visit to the beach.

"The entire stretch of the beach has been damaged. The retaining wall, at a cost of Rs 50 lakh, was constructed to check the erosion four years ago. There was a plan to provide connectivity from Munda Beach to Chitrapura. However, it has not been taken up. More than two acres of land of the beach has been affected by the erosion," Jain said.

Stating that the development of Munda Beach has been neglected, Jain said that surfing festival was organised when he was the MLA.

“To protect tourists from drowning, a watchman and lifeguards were deployed at the beach. Hotels, shops and toilets constructed near the beach have been neglected. A few structures have already been washed away. Several coconut trees have been washed away due to the fury of the waves,” he added.

Jain urged tourism minister to initiate measures to develop Munda Beach.

“Without lifeguards, the visitors are risking their lives. In the last two months, four persons have drowned in the sea,” said Chandru, a local resident.

"A campaign needs to be started to save Munda Beach. The area where surfing competitions was held has already been affected by the erosion. There are about 60 acres of government land in and around the beach, which needs be developed on the lines of Maravanthe beach," Mithun Rai said.

News Network
March 15,2021

March, 15: A day after reports of a ban on cryptocurrency in India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman clarified that the government is not completely shunning cryptocurrency trading in the country.

Speaking at the India Today conclave, Sitharaman said, "From our side, we are very clear that we are not shutting all options. We will allow certain windows for people to do experiments on the blockchain, bitcoins or cryptocurrency," adding that growth of fintech depends on such experiments.

Sitharaman acknowledged that blockchain is a wide area and India has an advantage in it. "A lot of fintech companies have made a lot of progress on it. We have got several presentations. Much work at the state level is happening and we want to take it in a big way in IFSC or Gift City in Gandhinagar," she said. The Finance Ministry will spend more time planning this once Parliament sessions are done, the finance minister added.

Reuters had reported, quoting senior government officials, that the Centre will propose a law banning cryptocurrencies, with fines for anyone found trading, or even holding such digital assets.

Sitharaman said that the Cabinet note on cryptocurrency which is "nearing completion" will give detailed information on the same.

Minister of State for Finance had told the Parliament earlier that India's current laws are inadequate with cryptocurrencies. The inter-ministerial committee (IMC) led by former finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg, had furnished a report and suggested a draft Bill to ban cryptocurrencies.

News Network
March 14,2021

India Women's ODI team captain Mithali Raj achieved a historic milestone on Sunday as she became the first female cricketer in history to score 7,000 ODI runs. Before the start of the 4th ODI against South Africa Women in Lucknow, Mithali had 6,974 runs in her career. But after being asked to bat first by the Proteas, the India captain quickly scored 26 runs to reach the landmark in her 213th ODI.

Mithali missed out on her fifty after she was dismissed by Tumi Sekhukhune for 45 in 71 balls. She struck four fours in her innings.

India got off to a fine start in the match, with an opener despite Smriti Mandhana's fall for 10, with Priya Puia scoring 32 runs, and Punam Raut getting a half century.

This feat comes after Mithali Raj on Friday became the first India woman cricketer and only the second overall to score 10000 international runs.

Apart from her feat in the ODIs, Mithali also has scored 663 runs from 10 Tests with a highest of 214 at an average of 51. In T20Is, Mithali averages an impressive 37.52 having scored 2364 runs from 89 matches.

Mithali is second only to Charlotte Edwards in terms of the overall leading run-scorer in women's international cricketer. Edwards, a former England cricketer, has scored 10207 runs from 309 matches with 67 half-centuries and 13 hundreds. Mithali, who has 75 fifties and eight centuries, is likely to overtake Edwards in the near future.

