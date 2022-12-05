  1. Home
  Saudi Arabia all set to host 2027 Asian Cup after India withdraws bid

Saudi Arabia all set to host 2027 Asian Cup after India withdraws bid

News Network
December 6, 2022

saudi.jpg

Saudi Arabia will host the 2027 Asian Cup. The Kingdom is the only football federation in the running after India withdrew its bid to host Asia’s biggest international football competition in five years’ time.

Although an announcement has yet to be made declaring Saudi Arabia as the 2027 hosts, the Asian Football Confederation said Saudi is now the sole bidder.

Football tournament heading to Saudi Arabia.

A statement said: “The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has been officially notified by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) of their decision to withdraw their bid from the AFC Asian Cup 2027 host selection process.

“The AFC Executive Committee had shortlisted the AIFF and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) bids to host the AFC Asian Cup 2027 during its meeting on October 17, 2022. The AFC Congress is to decide the final host in Manama, Bahrain, in February 2023.

“Following the withdrawal of the AIFF bid, SAFF’s bid to host the 19th edition of the AFC Asian Cup in 2027 will now be the only one presented to the 33rd AFC Congress for consideration.

The tournament is staged every four years.

In 2019 it was held in the UAE, Qatar will host next year and the Kingdom is now all-but assured to take hosting duties in 2027.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) said it will focus on “building the foundations of proper footballing structure”.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has also entered an official bid to host the women’s Asian Cup in 2026.

News Network
November 26,2022

italy.jpg

Four-times champions Italy are not in this year's World Cup in Qatar, marking the second time in a row that the 'Azzurri' will miss the tournament. Here's what you need to know about the European Champions' failure to qualify:

How did Italy's World Cup qualification campaign unfold?

* Italy were drawn in Group C of the UEFA World Cup qualification round along with Switzerland, Northern Ireland, Bulgaria and Lithuania.

* The pressure was high on coach Roberto Mancini and the squad as Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup in Russia four years earlier.

* They started with three consecutive wins against Northern Ireland, Bulgaria and Lithuania before taking a break for the European Championships last year.

* After winning the tournament, they drew twice in a row to Bulgaria and Switzerland, before claiming a 5-0 win at home against Lithuania.

* With two games left, Italy appeared to be in pole position to secure qualification, but drew 1-1 with Switzerland to leave both teams on equal points before the last round.

* Four months after their Euro 2020 success, Italy's 0-0 draw in Northern Ireland meant Switzerland finished top of their World Cup qualifying group after a win over Bulgaria, sending Mancini's side to the playoffs.

How did the World Cup playoffs unfold for Italy?

* Italy were on course to meet Portugal in the deciding playoff tie, but they missed out on the World Cup finals after losing 1-0 at home to North Macedonia thanks to Aleksandar Trajkovski's last-gasp strike.

* North Macedonia progressed to the final, where they were beaten 2-0 by Portugal, who claimed the World Cup spot.

Why did Italy not qualify for the World Cup in 2018?

* Italy finished in second place of Group G in the qualification for the 2018 World Cup.

* They then failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 60 years after being held to a 0-0 home draw in 2017 by a defiant Sweden, who booked a place at the finals in Russia with a 1-0 aggregate win.

* The Italians, who had not missed the World Cup since the 1958 finals in Sweden, saw Andrea Barzagli, Daniele De Rossi and captain Gianluigi Buffon all declare their retirement from the national team right after the game.

News Network
December 1,2022

gilrs.jpg

Bengaluru, Dec 1: Rejecting reports that the Karnataka government has given consent to the Wakf Board to open 10 colleges for Muslim women students in the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said no such discussions have taken place at any level of his administration. As the topic drew ire from some Right wing groups, the Chief Minister clarified that it might be the personal view of the Wakf board Chairman and not the stand of his government.

"...I don't know, it might be his (Wakf Chairman) personal view. It has not been discussed in any quarters of our government and it is not the stand of my government. If anything is there, let the Wakf Chairman come and speak to me," Bommai said in response to a question.

Karnataka Minister for Haj and Wakf Shashikala Jolle too has issued a statement clarifying that there was no proposal or file before the government regarding starting separate colleges for Muslim women. Terming reports that the government has already given its approval for stating such colleges as "far from the truth", she said, "the statement in this regard by the Wakf board Chairman is his personal one. I have already spoken to the Wakf board Chairman and have asked him to issue a clarification regarding the speculations which have arisen."

Karnataka Wakf Board Chairman Maulana Shafti Saadi had recently said that it has been decided to start 10 colleges for girls in various districts in the state at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore per college, and the Chief Minister and Minister Jolle had given in principle consent to this project.

The new colleges will be opened in Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Kodagu, Chikkodi, Nippani, Kalaburagi, Bijapur, Bagalkote among other places in the State, he had said, adding that after the Hijab controversy, there has been demand from the Muslim community for women colleges to be started by Wakf Board, and they had even met Union Minister for Women & Child Development Smriti Irani in this regard.

However, Saadi said on Thursday the discussions have taken place at the Wakf Board level and the matter has not reached the government yet. "The proposal is still getting ready and will be sent to the government in the days to come." 

News Network
December 6,2022

rajivkumar.jpg

New Delhi, Dec 6: Fake social media narratives potentially affecting free and fair polls is fast emerging as a common challenge for most election management bodies, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Tuesday.

Addressing a delegation led by Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, he said the idea of democracy is deeply rooted in India's historical context and traditions.

The German delegation was at the Nirvachan Sadan here to meet the Commission.

Giving an overview on the magnitude of Indian elections, Kumar informed the German delegation of the humongous exercise the poll panel carries out involving more than 95 crore voters across 11 lakh polling stations.

Over one crore polling personnel are deployed to ensure a robust electoral processes for holding free, fair, inclusive elections, he said, adding the EC ensures participation of political parties at every stage.

According to an EC statement, Kumar said that apart from the logistical challenges, the disruptive impact of fake social media narratives in potentially affecting free and fair elections is fast emerging as a common challenge for most elections management bodies.

The German foreign minister, while interacting with the Commission, appreciated the vast exercise of electoral management by EC in the largest democracy in the world given the challenges of diverse geography, culture and electorate.

The delegation was briefed about the extensive use of technology by the EC in the conduct of elections broadly under three verticals of voters’ participation, political parties and candidates and election machinery logistics.

She personally cast a vote through an Electronic Voting Machine during a demonstration organised by the EC for the delegation.

She, along with the visiting MPs, keenly observed the strong security features of standalone EVMs along with rigorous administrative protocols for handling, movement, storage and operation of the machines, the EC said. 

