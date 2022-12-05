Saudi Arabia all set to host 2027 Asian Cup after India withdraws bid

Saudi Arabia will host the 2027 Asian Cup. The Kingdom is the only football federation in the running after India withdrew its bid to host Asia’s biggest international football competition in five years’ time.

Although an announcement has yet to be made declaring Saudi Arabia as the 2027 hosts, the Asian Football Confederation said Saudi is now the sole bidder.

Football tournament heading to Saudi Arabia.

A statement said: “The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has been officially notified by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) of their decision to withdraw their bid from the AFC Asian Cup 2027 host selection process.

“The AFC Executive Committee had shortlisted the AIFF and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) bids to host the AFC Asian Cup 2027 during its meeting on October 17, 2022. The AFC Congress is to decide the final host in Manama, Bahrain, in February 2023.

“Following the withdrawal of the AIFF bid, SAFF’s bid to host the 19th edition of the AFC Asian Cup in 2027 will now be the only one presented to the 33rd AFC Congress for consideration.

The tournament is staged every four years.

In 2019 it was held in the UAE, Qatar will host next year and the Kingdom is now all-but assured to take hosting duties in 2027.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) said it will focus on “building the foundations of proper footballing structure”.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has also entered an official bid to host the women’s Asian Cup in 2026.