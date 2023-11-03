  1. Home
  2. Saudi Arabia eyes $5 billion stake in $30 billion Indian Premier League

News Network
November 3, 2023

Saudi Arabia has expressed interest in buying a multibillion-dollar stake in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the world's richest cricket league, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's advisers have spoken to Indian government officials about moving the IPL into a holding company valued at as much as $30 billion, the report said.

The talks were held when the crown prince visited India in September, the report said, adding that the kingdom proposed investing as much as $5 billion into the league and help lead an expansion into other countries.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the custodian of the IPL, did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

IPL is one of the richest leagues in the world and has been attracting top players and coaches to India since its inaugural edition in 2008. 

News Network
October 23,2023

Israeli warplanes have carried out new strikes against the besieged Gaza Strip, bombarding areas near three hospitals.

According to Palestinian media reports, the early Monday attacks struck near Gaza City's Shifa and al-Quds hospitals, and also near the Indonesian Hospital, in the northern part of the territory.

It was not immediately clear whether the first two hospitals were damaged in the attacks.

However, the director of the Indonesian Hospital was quoted by Al Jazeera news channel as saying that the Israeli strikes caused "serious damage and injuries," without providing details. 

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said on October 14 that Israel had ordered them to evacuate al-Quds hospital, adding that it was not possible to move the sick and wounded.

The strikes came after on Saturday, Israeli regime’s authorities ordered 20 hospitals in northern Gaza to evacuate.

An unnamed Israeli security official said six of the 20 hospitals had complied with the order and 10 were in the process of evacuating, adding that four hospitals had refused to evacuate.

The regime’s order came after its warplanes killed at least 500 civilians in a strike on al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in central Gaza.

The Gaza Strip’s Health Ministry said most of the Israeli airstrike’s victims were women and children, adding, "Hundreds of victims are still under the rubble."

The attack was described by the Palestinian Civil Defense as the deadliest Israeli airstrike in five wars the regime has fought against the blockaded territory since 2008.

Israel’s brutal war against the people of Gaza started on October 7 after the Gaza-based Palestinian resistance groups carried out a surprise attack against the regime, called Operation al-Aqsa Storm, by firing thousands of rockets at the occupied territories.

The operation, which was a legitimate response to recurrent acts of violence against Palestinians, touched off an incessant onslaught by the illegal entity on the besieged Gaza Strip, which has so far claimed the lives of more than 4,700 people, mostly civilians, while leaving more than 15,000 others injured.

News Network
October 27,2023

A Qatar court has handed the death penalty to eight former Indian Navy personnel, a verdict that was described as "deeply shocking" by India as it vowed to explore all legal options in the case. 

The eight Indians were arrested in August last year in an alleged case of espionage for Israel and have since been in solitary confinement.

India, reacting to the development, said that it is attaching "high importance" to this case and is exploring all legal options.

Who are these 8 Indians?

The Indian Navy veterans, who were arrested in August 2022, are Commander Purnendu Tiwari, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Amit Nagpal, Commander Sanjeev Gupta, Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Captain Saurabh Vasisht and Sailor Ragesh Gopakumar.

All of the former Navy officers had a distinguished service record of up to 20 years in the Indian Navy and had held important positions including that of instructors in the force.

In 2019, Commander Purnendu Tiwari was awarded the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman, the highest honour conferred on overseas Indians. In a post at the time, the Indian Embassy in Doha had said the award was given to Commander Tiwari for enhancing India's image abroad.

What were they doing in Qatar?

All eight Indians worked for a private firm, Dahra Global Technologies, and Consultancy Services, which provided training and other services for Qatar's armed forces.

The company is owned by a retired squadron leader of the Royal Oman Air Force, Khamis al-Ajmi. Ajmi too was arrested along with the Indians last year but was released in November 2022.

Sources said some of the Indians on death row were working on a highly sensitive project -- Italian technology-based midget submarines with stealth characteristics.

In May, Al Dahra Global closed its operations in Doha and all those working there (primarily Indians) have since returned home.

Why were they arrested?

The eight men were arrested by Qatar's intelligence agency on August 30, 2022. Neither the Qatari authorities nor New Delhi made the charges against the Indian nationals public yet.

According to reports, the eight men were allegedly arrested for espionage. The charges were filed against the eight Indian Navy veterans on March 25 and they are tried under Qatari law.

Their bail petitions had been rejected several times and the verdict against them was pronounced on Thursday by the Court of First Instance in Qatar.

What India is doing?

Reacting to the verdict, the Ministry of External Affairs said that they are awaiting the detailed judgement in the case and are exploring all legal options.

"We are deeply shocked by the verdict of the death penalty and are awaiting the detailed judgement. We are in touch with the family members and the legal team, and we are exploring all legal options," the MEA said in a statement.

The government said it would continue to extend all consular and legal assistance to the Indians.

"We attach high importance to this case and have been following it closely. We will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also take up the verdict with Qatari authorities," the MEA statement said.

It is learnt that the families of the former Indian Navy personnel had filed a mercy plea to the Emir of Qatar. However, there is no confirmation of it.

News Network
October 28,2023

Israel on Saturday, October 28, expanded its ground operation in besieged Gaza Strip, sending in tanks and infantry backed by massive strikes from the air and sea.

Israeli forces will continue operations begun overnight in the Gaza Strip, randomly targeting infrastructure and suspected tunnels.

Gaza residents reported experiencing the heaviest and most intense bombardment overnight since the war started, while UN officials have warned that Israel’s attacks could lead to thousands of more Palestinians being killed.

The bombardment also knocked out most communications in Gaza. This largely cut off the besieged enclave’s 2.3 million people from the world, while enabling the Israeli military to control the narrative in a new stage of fighting.

Meanwhile, the Israeli defence (war) minister Yoav Gallant has announced that Israel has “moved to a new phase” in the war against Hamas, adding that “the earth in Gaza shook” through the military operations.

In a statement from his office, quoted by Israeli media, Gallant said: “We attacked above ground and below ground, we attacked terror operatives of all ranks, in all places.”

“The commands to the forces are clear: The operation will continue until a new order,” he added. 

